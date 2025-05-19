Palm Coast Council’s Charles Gambaro Calls Norris Lawsuit Against Him ‘Frivolous’ and Mayor’s Conduct an ‘Abdication’

Palm Coast City Council member Charles Gambaro submitted the following letter to residents Sunday evening.

Dear Palm Coast Community,

As your City Councilman, I feel compelled to address the deeply concerning situation currently unfolding in our city government. Recent events have created significant disruption to our city’s operations, damaged public trust, and diverted valuable attention and resources away from the important work of serving our residents. It is with a heavy heart but a firm commitment to transparency that I share these thoughts with you today.

I joined the Palm Coast City Council in full accordance with all established city and state procedures through a process that was carefully designed and unanimously approved by the previous Council. My appointment followed all legal requirements and proper protocols as outlined in our City Charter and Florida state law. Despite this lawful and transparent appointment, Mayor Norris has chosen to file a frivolous lawsuit against the city he was elected to serve, the Supervisor of Elections who upholds our democratic processes, and myself personally. This unprecedented legal action appears to be nothing more than a calculated attempt to deflect attention from the serious and well-documented concerns about his own troubling conduct in office since taking the oath in November of 2024.

The facts in this matter speak clearly for themselves and have been documented through proper channels. An independent and thorough investigation confirmed that Mayor Norris attempted to force the resignation of senior city staff without Council approval or knowledge–a clear and direct violation of our City Charter, which explicitly outlines the separation of powers within our government. This comprehensive investigation, conducted with the utmost professionalism and impartiality, led to a formal ethics complaint signed by four Council members and culminated in an official vote of no confidence and censure in April 2025. These were not actions taken lightly, but were necessary responses to protect the integrity of our city government.

Rather than addressing these substantiated findings in a constructive and reflective manner, Mayor Norris has responded by systematically abandoning key mayoral responsibilities that our citizens expect and deserve. He has publicly refused to fulfill Council liaison appointments–duties that are essential for coordination between the Council and various city departments and community organizations. Even more troubling, he has physically removed his belongings from the shared Council office, symbolically and literally withdrawing from collaborative governance. These actions represent a troubling and unprecedented abdication of the fundamental duties he swore to uphold when taking office and deprive our citizens of full representation in their government.

Perhaps most concerning to many residents and officials alike is the consistent pattern of behavior that has emerged throughout Mayor Norris’s brief tenure. The Mayor has repeatedly made unsubstantiated and serious accusations against respected local business leaders without providing evidence when requested. He has promoted unfounded conspiracy theories involving federal agencies supposedly targeting him personally, creating unnecessary alarm and division within our community.

Furthermore, he has engaged in inappropriate personal attacks against fellow Council members on social media platforms, referring to duly appointed officials as “illegal and illegitimate.” These attacks undermine the very foundation of civil discourse that effective governance requires. It’s worth noting that even Sheriff Staly has publicly cautioned the Mayor about the seriousness of making criminal accusations without supporting evidence–a warning that speaks volumes about the gravity of this situation.

Palm Coast deserves and should demand leadership that unites our diverse community rather than divides it, that builds productive relationships rather than tears them down, and that focuses on solutions rather than creating new problems. Our growing city faces real and complex challenges that require thoughtful collaboration among elected officials, professional city staff, community organizations, and engaged citizens. The current atmosphere of hostility and distrust created by the Mayor’s actions makes addressing these challenges unnecessarily difficult and threatens the progress we’ve worked so hard to achieve together over many years of community building.

I want to assure all residents that I remain steadfastly committed to working constructively with all stakeholders to address the important issues facing our community. This includes improving infrastructure, ensuring public safety, promoting economic development, protecting our natural environment, and maintaining the quality of life that has attracted so many to Palm Coast and call it home. My commitment to these priorities remains unwavering despite the distractions created by the current situation.

I believe deeply in Palm Coast’s tremendous potential and will continue to serve with the same dedication, integrity, and collaborative spirit that I have brought to my previous roles in public service both in our community and in service to our nation.

With sincere respect and commitment to our shared future,

Charles A. Gambaro, Jr.

City Council member Charles Gambaro, a former member of the Flagler County School Board and a Deputy Commanding General in the Army, represents District 4.