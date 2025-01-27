Palm Coast Connect, City’s Customer Service Portal, Adds New Features Allowing Residents to Manage Cases

The City of Palm Coast has enhanced its customer service portal, Palm Coast Connect, by introducing new features designed to deliver a more streamlined and efficient user experience. The system, utilized by nearly 32,000 residents, aims to improve creating and managing cases.

New features that have been added to Palm Coast Connect now include a status bar, which allows residents to view the status of their case from inception to completion, and a comments section where agents and customers can view notes during the duration of the service period for their tickets. These new improvements will also include a long sought-after feature for many residents – an estimated completion time for all customer service requests that will be visible to customers upon creating a case. Once cases are resolved, residents will be encouraged to complete a survey about their experience and satisfaction with the outcome. If a customer feels that the issue was not resolved, the customer service team may complete an option to reopen the case.









“We have been listening to our residents, and fortunately, we were able to work closely with our IT team to develop and roll out these new features on Palm Coast Connect – many of which have been heavily requested by members of our community over the years,” said Palm Coast Customer Service Manager Cynthia Schweers. “We hope that we can build on these features and continue to optimize the customer service experience for all of our residents.”

While the City of Palm Coast also offers customer service via telephone, the unique features of Palm Coast Connect now allow customer service representatives to connect customers to assistance up to 30% faster by allowing for a seamless dispatch process for everything from residential assistance like waste collection and pep tank maintenance to broader issues like traffic signals, animal control, and code enforcement.

Last year, the customer service department handled over 41,000 customer service cases, and with these new features now implemented, they hope they can provide a more efficient service in 2025. To learn more about Palm Coast Connect, or to sign up now, visit palmcoast.gov/connect.