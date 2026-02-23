Palm Coast City Manager Mike McGlothlin Wants to Have Coffee With You

The City of Palm Coast is inviting residents to grab a cup of coffee and join the conversation through Coffee and Conversations with newly hired City Manager Mike McGlothlin, a monthly community meet-and-greet.

Coffee is donated by the participating coffee shops. The monthly gatherings will take place at select coffee shops in the city–though it’s hard to beat Flagler Beach’s SunBros for coffee in Flagler County.

Coffee and Conversations with your City Manager is designed to create an approachable, informal space where residents can connect directly with the city manager, ask questions, share ideas, and discuss what matters most to them.

Upcoming Coffee and Conversations with the City Manager events are scheduled as follows:’

March 6: Panera Bread, 5880 State Rte 100.

April 10: The Copper Lotus, 21 Hospital Drive, Unit 210.

May 8: Jacked Up Bean, 222 St Joe Plaza Drive.

June 12: Loopers, at the Palm Harbor Golf Club, 100 Cooper Lane.

July 10: Redefined Food Co., Southern Recreation Center 1290 Belle Terre Parkway.

“I hope residents will come out and join me for some good coffee and conversation,” said City Manager Mike McGlothlin. “I’m looking forward to hearing from residents, answering questions, and getting to know people a little better. I also want to thank the local businesses who’ve stepped up to host these events. Their support really shows how much of a community effort this is.”

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged so staff can plan accordingly for attendance. Coffee will be provided by the host restaurant and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Event details and registration are available at www.parksandrec.fun.