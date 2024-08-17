Palm Coast Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Series of Events

Incorporated in 1999, Palm Coast is one of Florida’s youngest cities. The city is excited to celebrate 25 years of being Florida’s city on the rise and invites all Palm Coast residents to commemorate this milestone through a series of special events highlighting our community’s vibrant spirit and history.

To mark this special occasion, the city will be adding special touches to its regular end-of-year events, including the Senior Games, the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, and the much-anticipated Starlight Parade. These special events are all leading up to the main attraction – the Palm Coast 25th Anniversary Celebration on October 26th at Town Center.









This event promises an evening full of live music, delicious food, and fun activities for the whole family. Best of all, it’s free and open to the public! We encourage all residents to come out and join us in commemorating this special occasion.

“Celebrating our 25th anniversary is not just about looking back at the wonderful progress we’ve made but also about looking forward to a bright future together,” said Mayor David Alfin. “I invite all our residents to join us in these festivities and honor the community spirit that makes Palm Coast such a wonderful place to live. Let’s celebrate our past achievements and embrace the exciting opportunities ahead.”

For details on all upcoming events and celebrations, including dates, times, and specifics, please visit www.palmcoast25.com. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the date. We look forward to celebrating with you and honoring the community spirit that makes Palm Coast such a wonderful place to live, learn, work, and play!

View Mayor Alfin’s video invitation to the 25th Anniversary Celebration here: https://youtu.be/NA5Avtcys28