Palm Coast’s Disc Golf Course in W-Section Wins Private Public Partnership Award

The City of Palm Coast was awarded the “Outstanding Private and Public Partnership” award by the Florida Planning and Zoning Association (FPZA) Surfcoast Chapter. This award recognizes the City’s collaborative work with Mesa Capital Group to bring the Palm Coast Disc Golf Course to life.

As part of a development agreement, Mesa Capital Group donated the land for the park in exchange for park impact fee credits. This partnership allowed the project to move forward faster than traditional funding would have allowed. The park will include nine to 18 holes, restrooms, shade structures, and a parking lot. It will be free to play, making it accessible for everyone in the community to enjoy. (See: “Palm Coast Could Have Its First Free, Public 18-Hole Disc Golf Course in a Planned W-Section Park.”)









The disc golf park reflects the City’s goal of creating parks that blend naturally with the environment and need little upkeep. In the joint city-county Parks Master Plan approved in 2023, adding unique recreational options like disc golf was highlighted as a top priority. Residents showed strong interest in the sport through surveys and focus groups, making it a key part of the City’s efforts to provide new and creative recreation opportunities.

“The City of Palm Coast is dedicated to creative solutions that enhance our growing community,” said Deputy Chief Development Officer Ray Tyner. “This project fills a recreational gap, enriches the neighborhood, and exemplifies the collaborative spirit that defines our city. As Palm Coast grows, we remain committed to improving residents’ quality of life through innovation. The FPZA award reflects the success of this approach and the dedication of everyone involved.”

Established in 1950, the FPZA Surfcoast Chapter is part of a rich tradition in urban planning and development. The FPZA has been instrumental in shaping Florida’s planning landscape, championing key legislation such as the Growth Management Act of 1985. For more information, visit www.fpza.org.