Palm Coast Approves Two-Building $22 Million Medical Complex For Town Center

The Palm Coast Planning Board last week approved a planned medical office building on 8 acres at the southeast corner of the intersection of Town Center Boulevard and Town Court. The building will be adjacent to the existing Town Center medical complex to the south, with the Windsor assisted living facility catercorner to the northeast.
The two-story, 54,000-square-foot complex–two buildings totaling the size of the White House, wings and ballrooms not included–may be further expanded in a future phase on two lots. One building will be 18,200 square feet, another will be 36,300 square feet.
The complex will have 198 parking spaces. The parking lot will be hedged with greenery from the street. Michael Hanson, a city planner, said the site plan application met all regulatory requirements.
Bina Properties of Jacksonville bought the parcels in 2024 under the corporate name of Palm Coast Medical Center LLC. The developer is Paul Hassan. The Jacksonville Business Journal reported the project as a $22 million venture.
Charlie Faulkner, a longtime developer who identified himself as the “project manager,” said the phase two building toward the south end of the proposed development is currently proposed as a medical building as well. “But we are in talks with a potential hotel developer that really likes this location,” Faulkner said. “We’re going to have to do some gymnastics if that happens.” Otherwise, the applicant will submit an application for the second building as a 40,000-square foot structure.
“This, by the way, fits in perfect with our original vision of what we we envision Town Center,” Faulkner, who was associated with the Town Center development from its origins in 2003, said. He is a Crescent City resident. “Our market research shows us this is really needed here in the community. So what I try to do is figure out what’s missing in a community, because if you can fill that void, you’re pretty much going to have a successful project.”
The proposal drew no public comment. The board approved the application on a 7-0 vote.
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Comments
Sparks says
Who is lying now?? We don’t need this medical facility in Town Center. We have a host of doctors near City Hall, Flagler Health the doctors there are excellent. Also go to Flagler Hospital for better treatment.
Irritated says
The city needs to slow down with developments. This city is growing quickly without concern for our infrastructure and services. We are already in trouble with our water services which can’t handle our wastewater and they keep adding more burden to an already failing system. They say we have a need for another medical complex. ..but do we? What we need is a responsible plan for growth instead of scrambling to try to clean up the mess they are creating. The citizens are the ones paying the price. We already have one of the highest water costs in the state before the other 2 increases have hit and they have no money for further systems that are needed for all of the other developments they have approved. Enough is enough.
Lil bird says
Town center as promised 20 yrs ago has turned into town sprawl with speed humps and congestion and box stores & fuel stations lining 100 as fast as they can. Only thing in the town center we all have been paying to beautify, mow & light & secure are a dated movie theater, assisted living center, “affordable” (subsidized) housing, a soon to be food truck pad again paid with our resources , a charter school that runs mostly on vouchers and now this— stuff other towns put on their perimeter. Five? and counting city manager later Town Center is not exactly the vibrant, walkable retail space with art center as anyone promised….
Disappointed and ready to move.