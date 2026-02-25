Palm Coast Approves Two-Building $22 Million Medical Complex For Town Center

The Palm Coast Planning Board last week approved a planned medical office building on 8 acres at the southeast corner of the intersection of Town Center Boulevard and Town Court. The building will be adjacent to the existing Town Center medical complex to the south, with the Windsor assisted living facility catercorner to the northeast.

The two-story, 54,000-square-foot complex–two buildings totaling the size of the White House, wings and ballrooms not included–may be further expanded in a future phase on two lots. One building will be 18,200 square feet, another will be 36,300 square feet.

The complex will have 198 parking spaces. The parking lot will be hedged with greenery from the street. Michael Hanson, a city planner, said the site plan application met all regulatory requirements.

Bina Properties of Jacksonville bought the parcels in 2024 under the corporate name of Palm Coast Medical Center LLC. The developer is Paul Hassan. The Jacksonville Business Journal reported the project as a $22 million venture.

Charlie Faulkner, a longtime developer who identified himself as the “project manager,” said the phase two building toward the south end of the proposed development is currently proposed as a medical building as well. “But we are in talks with a potential hotel developer that really likes this location,” Faulkner said. “We’re going to have to do some gymnastics if that happens.” Otherwise, the applicant will submit an application for the second building as a 40,000-square foot structure.

“This, by the way, fits in perfect with our original vision of what we we envision Town Center,” Faulkner, who was associated with the Town Center development from its origins in 2003, said. He is a Crescent City resident. “Our market research shows us this is really needed here in the community. So what I try to do is figure out what’s missing in a community, because if you can fill that void, you’re pretty much going to have a successful project.”

The proposal drew no public comment. The board approved the application on a 7-0 vote.