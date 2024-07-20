Palm Coast and Flagler Schools Collaborate at Annual Principals Breakfast

The City of Palm Coast and Flagler Schools joined forces on Wednesday for the annual Principals Breakfast, a collaborative event aimed at fostering a stronger partnership between the city’s leadership and the educational community. The breakfast was attended by Palm Coast’s leadership team, including Mayor David Alfin and Acting City Manager Lauren Johnston, as well as the leadership team from Flagler Schools, led by Superintendent LaShakia Moore, along with the administrative team and all school principals.

The event provided a platform for discussing the vision, mission, and goals of both organizations. It focused on exploring avenues for collaboration to better serve the students and the community. It even included the high school culinary students who took part in serving breakfast to the group.









Acting City Manager Johnston emphasized Palm Coast’s dedication to working closely with Flagler Schools to address future development impacts to ensure that facilities for children are available through a smart-managed growth approach. She also discussed the potential for new collaborative programs and continuing joint initiatives, such as the UNF MedNexus Innovation Challenge and the C.H.I.R.P. program.

Superintendent Moore highlighted the “Flagler Forward” initiative, which focuses on increased student achievement, becoming a premier learning organization, and enhancing community impact and connection. Superintendent Moore shared a quote that has been her focus this year which reads, “Excellence is never an accident. It is the result of high intention, sincere effort, intelligent direction, skillful execution, and the vision to see obstacles as opportunities.”

A highlight of the breakfast was a visit from children participating in the Fun in the Sun Summer Camp, hosted at the Palm Coast Community Center. The children expressed their gratitude to the teachers and principals and shared their dreams for the future, with some dressing up as their future professions, including a firefighter, police officer, doctor, and fisherman. Their heartfelt messages added an inspiring touch to the event.

The Principals Breakfast underscored the importance of collaboration between the City of Palm Coast and Flagler Schools, highlighting the shared commitment to fostering a thriving, well-connected community that supports the educational and developmental needs of its children.