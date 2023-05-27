Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services Receives Recovery Leadership Award

Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services (Flagler OARS) is pleased to announce that the organization was recognized with a Recovery Leadership Award this month in St. Pete Beach at the Floridians for Recovery Leadership Summit 2023.

This Recovery Leadership Award was presented to Flagler OARS by the Floridians for Recovery Organization for outstanding efforts, dedication, and innovation in Florida’s recovery movement. This prestigious award recognizes the organization’s commitment to helping individuals overcome addiction and achieve long-term recovery.









“We are honored to receive this recognition and grateful for the opportunity to continue our work in the recovery community,” stated Pam Birtolo, Executive Director of Flagler OARS. “We would like to thank our dedicated staff, volunteers, and supporters, without whom this achievement would not have been possible,” Pam added.

Flagler OARS has been at the forefront of the recovery movement in Florida, providing a range of services and support to individuals and families affected by addiction. They have worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the importance of recovery and to break down the stigma associated with addiction. Their innovative programs and services have helped countless individuals achieve long-term recovery and rebuild their lives.

“We are proud to have played a key role in shaping Florida’s recovery landscape, working closely with other organizations, policymakers, and community leaders to advance the cause of recovery,” said Pam. “Our advocacy efforts have helped to secure funding for critical recovery programs and services, and our outreach initiatives have helped to connect individuals and families with the resources they need to achieve lasting recovery,” she added. The entire team at Flagler OARS remains committed to the mission of helping individuals and families overcome addiction and achieve long-term recovery.

Flagler OARS can be reached at https://flagleroars.org/, or 386-233-3444. They are located at 160 Cypress Point Pkwy Suite B205, Palm Coast.