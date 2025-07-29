At Mike Norris ‘Mayoral Town Hall,’ an Impressive Crowd Starring Cast of Familiar Faces, Fictions and Grievances

Palm Coast Mayor Norris’s self-vaunted, well-attended and uneventful “Mayoral Town Hall” at the VFW hall on Old Kings Road Monday evening was almost identical to a grousing public comment segment at a City Council meeting, but stretched to two hours, and with a larger audience primed by pizza, beer and wine on the mayor’s personal generosity.

The two-hour event drew 154 people, based on a head count just before the halfway mark. The other council members’ town halls this summer have been drawing about 30 each, so at that pace Norris can say he drew more people than all his colleagues’ town halls combined.

If there was any doubt that Norris could still draw on a core of devotees, many affectionately voicing their support, the town hall dispelled it. Whether that core translates to enduring support beyond the core is impossible to tell. Norris himself has his doubts: “I got three years if they don’t kick me out,” he said, not the most self-assured endorsement of his own tenure.

Judging by his own words, he’d been as nervous about the turnout as he was relieved by it. “It does my heart good to know that I have people supporting me, because I’ve been beat down,” he said at the tail end of the gathering, sitting alone as he had the whole time on an elevated barstool on the stage, despite his sciatica, wrapping the mic’s wire again and again over his hand. “I’ve been beat down ever since May, and I’m just trying to do the right thing, and I’ll keep doing that.”

He was nervously relaxed, his presentation improvised and unprepared, flitting from grievance to specific topic and back to grievance–his go-to theme whenever he needed to avoid dead air. “So let’s see, what else I can talk about real quick before I let you guys go ask some questions?”

His nonexistent command of city issues beyond vague generalities underscored the extent to which his term so far has been a mayoralty of rhetoric over substance, a vacuum that by necessity he’s needed to fill with the populist substitute for leadership–denunciations, fulminations and rambling rants. Monday evening though, among friends, he did it all without bitterness or anger so much as a bewildered, at times mournful defensiveness that has yet to figure it all out: “I’ve been brutalized on the dais and the media,” he said (he’d welcomed media with handshakes). “I am not the villain in this story.” He did not seem to have a clue, or at least any self-awareness.

There were a couple of rounds of applause. But Norris was obviously not there to instigate or rabble-rouse. He was respectful of the half dozen media members in the audience, though he barred video. He wanted to reassure himself that he mattered beyond his social media echo chamber, even if the VFW post’s congregation created a merely tangible echo chamber, and in spite of an entirely self-imposed isolation on the council, at City Hall and in public.

He made his plea explicit: he had people distribute a “support Mike Norris” letter or petition, its signatures to be sent to the governor as a counterpoint to the council’s letter requesting his removal while another supporter, Jeani Duarte, who is running for a council seat, used the town hall to gather a recall petition against Gambaro.

Whether held in a private venue or not, at his expense or not, Norris was still hosting the occasion in his capacity as mayor, advertising its purpose explicitly as a “mayoral town hall,” making it an official city event at which politicking–such as distributing a recall petition, or campaigning–could raise questions of legality just as if he were doing so from the dais, or allowing a constituent to distribute a recall petition at a council meeting.

Norris tried to rationalize his absence from public duties but his explanations fell flat, or sounded infantile, as when he justified not appearing at the July 4 event at the county airport, where over a dozen local elected officials read the Declaration of Independence. “I am not at all happy with the administrator of that airport. I don’t think you should be in that position,” Norris said. “ And I will not be on that airport for anything.” Then he made a possible exception for next year’s sestercentennial of the Declaration.

He never explained why he’s abandoned his duties on advisory boards or why he’s turned his back on the city’s top administration, though as he often does when he needs a shot of legitimacy, he brushed up against the sheriff’s coattails: He repeatedly mentioned communications with Mark Strobridge, the sheriff’s chief of staff who Interim City Manager Lauren Johnston borrowed as her assistant for a few months.

After giving the floor to Palm Coast Historical Society President Raesa Pabst for a few minutes, Norris began the session with what was designed as an introduction before turning over the mic to audience questions. He wanted to “clear up a few things.” The few things became Norris as Ulysses against the world, a whiplashing stream-of-consciousness narrative that reflected the unassuming undiscipline that his followers love so much, because it amplifies their own.

He started with “the spies at City Hall,” which he said was all a “misunderstanding.” (It is no misunderstanding: Norris himself has accused city staffers of spying on him or bugging his office). He shifted the focus onto a document he’d received from an employee in the Building Department months ago that he said, holding up the document, led to the firing of an employee and the suspension of one or two others over “time-stealing,” then jumped to a brief jeremiad about how he’s been mistreated, then to the city needing industry and “pad-ready sites,” to the $360,000 median cost of houses, to the 19,000 entitled houses “in the cue for 10 years,” to Charles Gambaro’s presence on the City Council (“I don’t think it was right”) to former Council member Ed Danko’s texts to someone in the audience about how Gambaro was “going to put me in my place,” to his lost lawsuit against the city to kick Gambaro off the council and his surprise declaration that he won’t appeal (“I have people in this city, multi millionaires, that have said ‘I will appeal that case and take it as far as I can,’ but I don’t want to cost the city money,” he said, though earlier this month he said he didn’t care if he cost the city $1 million), to the ethics complaint the council filed against him and its apparent legal insufficiency, back to a little self-pity (“this has been quite a struggle. I did not expect people would treat me like this”), how he’s “only one person” but will keep people like Gambaro and others from ever being elected again, then onto an unexpected compliment for Johnston, the city manager, how the city has been behind the ball on water infrastructure, how “we should conserve,” how the “Loop Road” from Matanzas Woods Parkway to Palm Coast Parkway will eventually connect to a major highway connecting Orlando and Jacksonville, how “we just can’t keep building houses” and how “this isn’t a retirement community anymore,” how the former private owner of the water utility kept charging the city $1,000 per hookup long after the utility was sold, how the chamber of commerce should bring high-paying jobs, how the county doesn’t have the money to build an expensive sports complex on the west side of the city, and how he doesn’t see his two sons being able to come back to Palm Coast to work for lack of jobs for them.

Norris delivered it all in the same neutral tone, like an uncle among friends returned from Troy and catching them up at the Thanksgiving table on the year’s battles. He then turned over the mic to one of his sons to take to members of the audience, when the streams of consciousness, many of them rich in creative fictions, began from the floor. They were at times prefaced with pledges of allegiance: “I want to start off by saying I support you 100 percent,” the first speaker, a man called Scott, said. He did not have a question. He went on for a few minutes about “little outhouses they call houses” that are going up in the city and how “you and I,” meaning Norris and Scott, “suffer from the same condition, we’re allergic to buttholes.”

The next speaker didn’t have a question, either, but complained about “skyrocketing” utility bills, which prompted Norris briefly to speak about the city’s comprehensive plan and how council members may have broken sunshine by collaborating on their letter to the governor asking him to remove Norris from office. The comments were typically long, meandering, contradictory and filled with the sort of conspiratorial accusations the same commenters make at council meetings about city “corruption.”

There were a few questions, though they were so rare that when someone was about to ask one, he said: “It’s actually going to be a question.” The woman who chairs the city’s drainage advisory committee asked whether there was a ban on drilling wells in the city. Norris said he didn’t think there was. (There isn’t.)

Then back to comments from the floor, with Council member Theresa Pontieri a recurring target of criticism, how the judge “ruled wrong” against Norris, a direct question about what incentives the city is offering new industry (the city must attract industry first before it can offer incentives, Norris said), and so on. Misinformation was frequent, as when the man who’s been crusading for a “forensic audit” for years claimed every city is required to have a forensic audit every five years (he is wrong: no city is ever required to have a forensic audit absent direct and provable evidence of wrongdoing.)

For the most part, the people who spoke were the same people who addressed the council in a recurring cast of Norris-supporting characters. One familiar commenter who claims to have had “26 years’ experience in government accounts,” her calling card every time she addresses the council, said almost in the same phrase that the city was “bankrupt” even though “we have a $200 million reserve.” (The city is neither bankrupt nor has such a reserve.) She said consultants and city attorneys are raping the city, and said city employees are overpaid and underqualified “grossly.”

“And Mike, I’m available to you at any time. I’ve been watching everything. I got it all up here,” she said to applause. Another woman said her husband is a very good certified public accountant and has volunteered his services, gratis, to conduct a forensic audit. (Forensic accounting skills are as specific as surgical skills: just having an M.D. doesn’t make any doctor a neurosurgeon.)

One person turned up at the town hall because, she told Norris, “you seem to be pissing off a lot of people. I wanted to know why.” She said she got her answer from his opening introduction.

The audience–all white, with a few Latinos, almost all on the “older” side, as one member of the public commented to groans from the audience–thinned significantly after the halfway point as grievances turned repetitive and Norris, who purposefully refused to appear with city staff at his side, could not answer most of the few questions posed about specific city issues.

“Thank you for coming out,” Norris told what remained of the audience at 8 p.m. “If you need me, call me, email me or hit me up on Facebook,” assuming you’re not blocked. There was a smattering of applause, and it was over.