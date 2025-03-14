Norman Mugford, Alarmpro Owner and Longtime Member of Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board, Dies at 76

Palm Coast government this afternoon issued the following statement regarding Norman Mugford, who died at his home in Palm Coast on March 3:

The City of Palm Coast honors the memory and celebrates the life of Norman Mugford, who passed away on Monday, March 3, 2025, at the age of 76. Norman was a dedicated public servant whose tireless commitment significantly shaped Palm Coast, particularly through his extensive service on the Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board.









Born in Montreal, Canada, Norman moved to the United States at the age of 17 and quickly demonstrated his commitment to service by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, proudly becoming an American citizen in 1971. His service-oriented mindset continued throughout his life, deeply benefiting the Palm Coast community upon his arrival in 1988.

Norman served with distinction on the Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board for nearly a decade, including a term as Chairman. His leadership on the board exemplified his passion for upholding community standards, ensuring the quality of life for residents, and fostering a cooperative spirit among city officials and the public.

In addition to his work with the city, Norman was a past gubernatorial appointee to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which he chaired for several years. His expertise in the security and telecommunications industry also earned him the honor of being the first Low-voltage Chairman of the Electrical Contracting Board, an appointment by Governor Jeb Bush.

Beyond civic roles, Norman successfully ran Alarmpro, Inc., a local security/fire alarm and telecommunications business, alongside his wife Linda (for nearly 30 years) and his son Edward, contributing significantly to local economic growth and employment.

Norman’s commitment extended deeply into his community involvement. He generously donated his time and skills at St. Stephen’s Church, leading audio technology initiatives and managing important facility renovations, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to his community.

Norman is survived by his wife Linda, his children Brian, Edward, and Margaret, grandchildren Anthony, Alexis, Michael, Jackson, Corrine, and great-grandchild Emarosa.

The City of Palm Coast extends heartfelt condolences to the Mugford family and everyone who knew Norman. His lasting legacy is felt throughout our community, a testament to a life defined by dedication, service, and a profound commitment to making Palm Coast a better place for all.