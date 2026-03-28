Over 1,300 ‘No Kings’ Protesters at 3 Locations in Flagler Beach and Palm Coast Proclaim Diversity of Opposition to Trump

The third No Kings set of protests in Flagler County in nine months today drew some 150 people in Flagler Beach, 600 to 700 along State Road 100 and about 600 at Palm Coast Parkway and Old Kings Road today, based on FlaglerLive counts and organizers’ estimates. The Palm Coast Parkway demonstration alone drew a counter-protest by Trump supporters, who numbered about two to three dozen.

There were no reported incidents and significant self-policing of the two larger protest sites, especially at State Road 100, where organizers, megaphones in hand, reminded demonstrators to stay off the road and keep the entry to the Target shopping center clear. There was a law enforcement presence, but it was barely visible and intentionally out of the way, with an occasional patrol car passing by to ensure the pavement was clear.

The three protests were among some 3,100 scheduled across the country, and more abroad–in Africa, Europe, Central and Latin America–the latest outpouring of cheery anger against Donald Trump for reasons almost as numerous as the protesters. As was the case at the June and October No Kings events, and beyond the unifying theme of opposition to kings, dictatorship or authoritarianism–that is, opposition to Trump–no single set of messages or political agendas colored the demonstrators’ homemade signs as organizers left it to participants to voice their concerns in their own words, costumes or props.

The variety was limitless. In Palm Coast a woman dressed as Lady Liberty held a huge sign mirroring the statue’s flaming torch above a “Due Process for All” sign. In Flagler Beach a woman had used two balloons to make a corpulent likeness of trump, one for his body, one for his head, his mouth a scarlet red “O” with just a hint of a sex doll’s orifice.

One of the signs by a trio of Indian Trails Middle School students–one of them wrapped in rainbow colors–read, A KID shouldn’t need to Protest for their Safety and Rights.” There were signs decrying ICE, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, many signs inspired by the Epstein files, one sign had a taco as its centerpiece. Carole Edwards of Indianapolis, who was visiting her friend Dorian Lawler of Palm Coast, had no signs, but they were two retired nurses incensed at how the administration was downgrading their profession, among other issues (voter suppression was another as they ridiculed Trump voting by mail while looking to prohibit it for everyone else).

A man who spent the two hours of the protest at Palm Coast Parkway speaking all sorts of plaints into a microphone held up a D-Day sign showing one of the more famous pictures of the Normandy landing (of soldiers just wading into the water, out of their landing craft) with the words, “The Original Antifa Movement.” In the center of the median at Palm Coast Parkway, facing oncoming traffic, stood a man with a big American flag.

That was Matthew Wilson, a long-time Palm Coast resident who’d been to previous protests, and who, over the din of prolonged honking, cheery yells and the occasional wafting of “commies” and “who’s your daddy? Trump’s your daddy!” from the Trumpist counter-protest across the way, had observed drivers’ reactions enough to come up with a couple of conclusions.

The first was that the supporting sign and horn blasts this time were more pronounced than at previous protests. “It’s at least two-to-one if not more. It’s been very positive,” Wilson said. “The first one people just sort of looked at us like, what are you here for, what are you doing? The second I would say was a little split, but there were a lot more trumpers or maga people there.” Not this time. It reflects “the ongoing list of what’s going on with the country. The list is compounded daily, and people are very frustrated and aggravated,” he said. (The man on the mic nearby said something about “cancer” and “gonorrhea.” It wasn’t clear where he was going with it.)

Wilson’s other observation was that the most supportive drivers–the highest chance of a thumbs up, a horn blast or a cheer–was from those driving westbound, and in close second, those driving northbound from Old Kings Road. The proportion of middle fingers and “fuck yous” was higher for those driving eastbound on Palm Coast Parkway and, maga-most, southbound on Old Kings.

No such sociology was as readily apparent along State Road 100, where the reactions of only westbound traffic was visible. The protest there was the jazziest, with music blaring, occasional call-and-response chants, and Eddie Schmidt skipping through the crowd in his inflatable crowned frog outfit. He was there, he said, to “take away a lot of the anger” with his cheers and high fives. This was his fifth or sixth protest, starting well before Trump took office. He also wanted to be supportive of his son, who is part of the LGBTQ community.

Speaking of which: Mark Kallick and David Moore were nearby, holding up Pride flags and talking about a celebrated speech by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney last January subtly denouncing the Trump administration’s coercive trade policies. They’d moved to Plantation Bay from the Northeast. What had brought them to the protest today? Kallick didn’t skip a beat: “I don’t want to go to a fucking concentration camp and be put in a goddamn fucking oven, God forbid,” he said. “You can quote me. Verbatim.”

“Minus a few things,” a woman nearby said.

“No, no, no, don’t take them out,” Kallick said. “Because that’s what happened to my family that didn’t make it over here. That’s exactly what happened and worse.” Kallick was referring to the Holocaust, which drew on organizing principles for six years before World War II as Jews were–like migrants today, like some members of the LGBTQ community (though more trans than gays for now)–delegitimized and denaturalized before they were gassed.

“We don’t want a symbol on our license plates, either, because we’re married,” Kallick’s husband, David Moore, said, a reference to the persecution gays endured in Nazi Germany and the pink triangles gay prisoners of concentration camps were forced to wear, like the yellow star for Jews.

In Flagler Beach, Patricia Boniewicz, 67, was resting on a bench next to a sign that said: “I need to be able to tell my children I did not stay silent.” She is a 67-year-old Texan who’d grown up in the Panama Canal Zone between the ages of 7 and 13 and spent most of her life in Washington D.C., where her husband worked for the Federal Elections Commission. She has four grandchildren between the ages of 13 and 25.

“When I was growing up and I walked into my living room and Kennedy or somebody was on TV,” Boniewicz remembered, “this is what my parents said: ‘Sit down and learn something.’ When my grandchildren walk in the living room, I change the channel. I don’t want them to see how ugly we’ve become. I just can’t tell them that this isn’t normal, because this is what they’re seeing in their formative years.”

Nearby was Flagler Beach’s family dinosaur, masking one of Flagler Beach’s most recognizable and civically engaged citizens. The citizen requested to be quoted as just the dinosaur today. The request was granted. “We’ve got a little more energy today,” the dinosaur said, comparing the protest to last October’s. “This administration is really starting to affect people that were okay with not worrying about things. And now unfortunately, it’s spreading to the middle class. Comfortable people are becoming uncomfortable.”

A 65-year-old Palm Coast man who identified himself as just Joe wanted a reporter to “include both sides,” and railed at the protesters, calling them “moronic” and “a complete waste of time” because their message “makes no sense. ‘No kings.’ I’m not seeing what they’re talking about,” he said. “I think what their biggest problem is, and not to belittle this whole conversation, is that they’re out protesting constantly about no kings, Trump, ICE, this, that. How about not mentioning Trump? I could actually listen to them myself if they actually didn’t say one word about Trump. But just tell us what you’re going to do to make the country better. What are your policies? What are your things that you want to implement in this country? How about saying those things? And then I might listen.”

Joe did not think opposing authoritarianism was an issue because he did not see the president as an authoritarian, but as a leader acting within his constitutional authority. If tariffs were deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, then he stopped collecting tariffs. If he didn’t get authorization to wage war in Iran, he was acting as commander in chief. The January 6 insurrection? No one died but Ashli Babbit (Joe disagrees that four law enforcement officers died as a result of Jan. 6, and does not mention the more than 140 officers injured, but rather says that the officers ushered and guided in those who broke in.)

Joe’s point about whether the No Kings demonstrations will translate into political action and results in November is not lost even on No Kings organizers, who know that they are neither as focused as the Tea Party demonstrators of 2010 and 2011, who inflicted heavy damage on President Obama’s agenda, nor as well funded. The Tea Party was heavily funded by the Koch brothers’ Americans for Prosperity Super PAC, or political action committee. They had a focused message, and their demonstrations also lined Palm Coast Parkway and two centers like it across the country. They became a political force, if briefly, in a way that the No Kings movement has not replicated–and has not sought to replicate.

Instead it has been a big-tent protest that at times looks like an end in itself, driven by numbers, enthusiasm and primal screams more than by goals. It is enough for many to know that the movement exists. Demonstrators several times today spoke of the sense of community and of “not being alone,” as Kayla Rogelio, 18, did: “It’s important to have community, to be able to see that you’re not alone, that people are here and standing with us. It’s important to spread the message that we’re not silent. We are here and we’re fighting and they can’t lie to us about our numbers. If we see ourselves, it just gives a lot of hope.” Rogelio calls it “empowering and amazing.”

To Mariellen Perugini, who was visiting from Charleston, South Carolina, Joe’s argument that the protests are ineffective is not valid on its face. “We’re actually quite a super majority at this point that is not in favor of this administration,” Perugini said, the day after a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Trump’s approval at 36 percent, the lowest level of his presidency yet.

Protesting, Perugini said, “has a lot of residual positive effects. So if you just look at Minnesota and what they were able to do through protest and solidarity to push ICE out eventually, for the most part, it’s effective.” She had gone to college in Minnesota. “I’m sure you know of Chenoweth and how, when 3.5 percent or more of the population sustains their voice and says, No, this is not what we want, it pushes back.” She had estimated the crowd in Flagler Beach at 200, or 50 more than FlaglerLive’s count.

The numbers that really count, however, will not be tabulated until Nov. 3.