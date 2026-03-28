The third No Kings set of protests in Flagler County in nine months today drew some 150 people in Flagler Beach, 600 to 700 along State Road 100 and about 600 at Palm Coast Parkway and Old Kings Road today, based on FlaglerLive counts and organizers’ estimates. The Palm Coast Parkway demonstration alone drew a counter-protest by Trump supporters, who numbered about two to three dozen.
There were no reported incidents and significant self-policing of the two larger protest sites, especially at State Road 100, where organizers, megaphones in hand, reminded demonstrators to stay off the road and keep the entry to the Target shopping center clear. There was a law enforcement presence, but it was barely visible and intentionally out of the way, with an occasional patrol car passing by to ensure the pavement was clear.
The three protests were among some 3,100 scheduled across the country, and more abroad–in Africa, Europe, Central and Latin America–the latest outpouring of cheery anger against Donald Trump for reasons almost as numerous as the protesters. As was the case at the June and October No Kings events, and beyond the unifying theme of opposition to kings, dictatorship or authoritarianism–that is, opposition to Trump–no single set of messages or political agendas colored the demonstrators’ homemade signs as organizers left it to participants to voice their concerns in their own words, costumes or props.
The variety was limitless. In Palm Coast a woman dressed as Lady Liberty held a huge sign mirroring the statue’s flaming torch above a “Due Process for All” sign. In Flagler Beach a woman had used two balloons to make a corpulent likeness of trump, one for his body, one for his head, his mouth a scarlet red “O” with just a hint of a sex doll’s orifice.
One of the signs by a trio of Indian Trails Middle School students–one of them wrapped in rainbow colors–read, A KID shouldn’t need to Protest for their Safety and Rights.” There were signs decrying ICE, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, many signs inspired by the Epstein files, one sign had a taco as its centerpiece. Carole Edwards of Indianapolis, who was visiting her friend Dorian Lawler of Palm Coast, had no signs, but they were two retired nurses incensed at how the administration was downgrading their profession, among other issues (voter suppression was another as they ridiculed Trump voting by mail while looking to prohibit it for everyone else).
A man who spent the two hours of the protest at Palm Coast Parkway speaking all sorts of plaints into a microphone held up a D-Day sign showing one of the more famous pictures of the Normandy landing (of soldiers just wading into the water, out of their landing craft) with the words, “The Original Antifa Movement.” In the center of the median at Palm Coast Parkway, facing oncoming traffic, stood a man with a big American flag.
That was Matthew Wilson, a long-time Palm Coast resident who’d been to previous protests, and who, over the din of prolonged honking, cheery yells and the occasional wafting of “commies” and “who’s your daddy? Trump’s your daddy!” from the Trumpist counter-protest across the way, had observed drivers’ reactions enough to come up with a couple of conclusions.
The first was that the supporting sign and horn blasts this time were more pronounced than at previous protests. “It’s at least two-to-one if not more. It’s been very positive,” Wilson said. “The first one people just sort of looked at us like, what are you here for, what are you doing? The second I would say was a little split, but there were a lot more trumpers or maga people there.” Not this time. It reflects “the ongoing list of what’s going on with the country. The list is compounded daily, and people are very frustrated and aggravated,” he said. (The man on the mic nearby said something about “cancer” and “gonorrhea.” It wasn’t clear where he was going with it.)
Wilson’s other observation was that the most supportive drivers–the highest chance of a thumbs up, a horn blast or a cheer–was from those driving westbound, and in close second, those driving northbound from Old Kings Road. The proportion of middle fingers and “fuck yous” was higher for those driving eastbound on Palm Coast Parkway and, maga-most, southbound on Old Kings.
No such sociology was as readily apparent along State Road 100, where the reactions of only westbound traffic was visible. The protest there was the jazziest, with music blaring, occasional call-and-response chants, and Eddie Schmidt skipping through the crowd in his inflatable crowned frog outfit. He was there, he said, to “take away a lot of the anger” with his cheers and high fives. This was his fifth or sixth protest, starting well before Trump took office. He also wanted to be supportive of his son, who is part of the LGBTQ community.
Speaking of which: Mark Kallick and David Moore were nearby, holding up Pride flags and talking about a celebrated speech by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney last January subtly denouncing the Trump administration’s coercive trade policies. They’d moved to Plantation Bay from the Northeast. What had brought them to the protest today? Kallick didn’t skip a beat: “I don’t want to go to a fucking concentration camp and be put in a goddamn fucking oven, God forbid,” he said. “You can quote me. Verbatim.”
“Minus a few things,” a woman nearby said.
“No, no, no, don’t take them out,” Kallick said. “Because that’s what happened to my family that didn’t make it over here. That’s exactly what happened and worse.” Kallick was referring to the Holocaust, which drew on organizing principles for six years before World War II as Jews were–like migrants today, like some members of the LGBTQ community (though more trans than gays for now)–delegitimized and denaturalized before they were gassed.
“We don’t want a symbol on our license plates, either, because we’re married,” Kallick’s husband, David Moore, said, a reference to the persecution gays endured in Nazi Germany and the pink triangles gay prisoners of concentration camps were forced to wear, like the yellow star for Jews.
In Flagler Beach, Patricia Boniewicz, 67, was resting on a bench next to a sign that said: “I need to be able to tell my children I did not stay silent.” She is a 67-year-old Texan who’d grown up in the Panama Canal Zone between the ages of 7 and 13 and spent most of her life in Washington D.C., where her husband worked for the Federal Elections Commission. She has four grandchildren between the ages of 13 and 25.
“When I was growing up and I walked into my living room and Kennedy or somebody was on TV,” Boniewicz remembered, “this is what my parents said: ‘Sit down and learn something.’ When my grandchildren walk in the living room, I change the channel. I don’t want them to see how ugly we’ve become. I just can’t tell them that this isn’t normal, because this is what they’re seeing in their formative years.”
Nearby was Flagler Beach’s family dinosaur, masking one of Flagler Beach’s most recognizable and civically engaged citizens. The citizen requested to be quoted as just the dinosaur today. The request was granted. “We’ve got a little more energy today,” the dinosaur said, comparing the protest to last October’s. “This administration is really starting to affect people that were okay with not worrying about things. And now unfortunately, it’s spreading to the middle class. Comfortable people are becoming uncomfortable.”
A 65-year-old Palm Coast man who identified himself as just Joe wanted a reporter to “include both sides,” and railed at the protesters, calling them “moronic” and “a complete waste of time” because their message “makes no sense. ‘No kings.’ I’m not seeing what they’re talking about,” he said. “I think what their biggest problem is, and not to belittle this whole conversation, is that they’re out protesting constantly about no kings, Trump, ICE, this, that. How about not mentioning Trump? I could actually listen to them myself if they actually didn’t say one word about Trump. But just tell us what you’re going to do to make the country better. What are your policies? What are your things that you want to implement in this country? How about saying those things? And then I might listen.”
Joe did not think opposing authoritarianism was an issue because he did not see the president as an authoritarian, but as a leader acting within his constitutional authority. If tariffs were deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, then he stopped collecting tariffs. If he didn’t get authorization to wage war in Iran, he was acting as commander in chief. The January 6 insurrection? No one died but Ashli Babbit (Joe disagrees that four law enforcement officers died as a result of Jan. 6, and does not mention the more than 140 officers injured, but rather says that the officers ushered and guided in those who broke in.)
Joe’s point about whether the No Kings demonstrations will translate into political action and results in November is not lost even on No Kings organizers, who know that they are neither as focused as the Tea Party demonstrators of 2010 and 2011, who inflicted heavy damage on President Obama’s agenda, nor as well funded. The Tea Party was heavily funded by the Koch brothers’ Americans for Prosperity Super PAC, or political action committee. They had a focused message, and their demonstrations also lined Palm Coast Parkway and two centers like it across the country. They became a political force, if briefly, in a way that the No Kings movement has not replicated–and has not sought to replicate.
Instead it has been a big-tent protest that at times looks like an end in itself, driven by numbers, enthusiasm and primal screams more than by goals. It is enough for many to know that the movement exists. Demonstrators several times today spoke of the sense of community and of “not being alone,” as Kayla Rogelio, 18, did: “It’s important to have community, to be able to see that you’re not alone, that people are here and standing with us. It’s important to spread the message that we’re not silent. We are here and we’re fighting and they can’t lie to us about our numbers. If we see ourselves, it just gives a lot of hope.” Rogelio calls it “empowering and amazing.”
To Mariellen Perugini, who was visiting from Charleston, South Carolina, Joe’s argument that the protests are ineffective is not valid on its face. “We’re actually quite a super majority at this point that is not in favor of this administration,” Perugini said, the day after a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Trump’s approval at 36 percent, the lowest level of his presidency yet.
Protesting, Perugini said, “has a lot of residual positive effects. So if you just look at Minnesota and what they were able to do through protest and solidarity to push ICE out eventually, for the most part, it’s effective.” She had gone to college in Minnesota. “I’m sure you know of Chenoweth and how, when 3.5 percent or more of the population sustains their voice and says, No, this is not what we want, it pushes back.” She had estimated the crowd in Flagler Beach at 200, or 50 more than FlaglerLive’s count.
The numbers that really count, however, will not be tabulated until Nov. 3.
Comments
Cisco says
I don’t see where Trump is a historical King because if he was all of these protesters would be put in the dungeon to await their execution. The President is doing what he feels is right for the nation and the majority of citizens voted for his politics, so go to the polls in 2028 and vote differently. The Republicans didn’t act like the Democrats when they disagreed with Biden, alot of what I see that Democrats want is for special treatment for their positions. I don’t mind that they have personal agendas,but I do mind when they think that it can be forced upon me and want me to think that they are special. I have no political affiliation but I do have a patriotic agenda for the United States of America and I see that we have enemies abroad and at home and we will soon be in another world war if we don’t weaken our enemies and strengthen our nation because China is just waiting for our demise to start sending missiles and soldiers to our shores and the atrocities that you are seeing on TV will be in this nation and what a gift that you will be giving your kids and grandkids!!!
Deborah Coffey says
Oh my. China and the entire world are watching our demise but, you, and apparently others that gave your comment a thumbs up, can’t see it or aren’t even aware of it? You don’t mind forcing MAGA Fascism on everyone but, you DO mind if Democracy is forced on you? Maybe you’re living in the wrong country. We’ve got a democratic Constitution; Russia doesn’t. North Korea doesn’t. And, just by the way, the president is never doing what he knows is best for the United States…he’s doing what is best for HIMSELF in order to make money and stay in power in order to remain out of prison for his numerous, horrifying crimes. Maybe just consider getting truthful news….
Nancy Schrecongost says
Deborah, we are NOT a Democracy and never have been. We are a Representative Republic. Please learn the difference. When you say the Pledge of Allegiance, you say, “. . . and to the Republic for which it stands. . . “ because nowhere in the Declaration of Independence or our Constitution does the word “Democracy” ever appear. In a democracy everyone gets a voice in every decision; in a Republic, we are represented by members of Congress (ideally). In a democracy, there is no protection of individual rights or property rights, but those rights are protected in a Representative Republic. Please read the Bill of Rights. A democracy always ends in violence and turbulence, while a republic avoids mobocracy and tyranny. That is why our founding fathers chose to make us a Republic. As Karl Marx said, “Democracy is the road to socialism.” In November of 2024, the American people elected Donald Trump to lead us based on his promises and his platform. He is doing that. Perhaps you and those who support the No Kings March—which is largely financed by Soros and the CCP—might want to realize that by trying to force your will on the majority of us, you are actually the wannabe Kings and fascists. Think about it.
James says
Humm… and here I always thought the reasoning for establishing of a Republic was to balance the power and representation between the more populist states and those of the lesser populist ones?
One learns something new every day.
Just say’n.
Sherry says
@nancy . . . please provide any kind of credible “PROOF” that the millions upon millions of people who took their treasured time to march in protest are all somehow being paid to protest.
Also, provide credible factual “PROOF” that Maga represents the majority of people in our country!
If you cannot, we will continue to know that you have zero credibility!
Nancy Schrecongost says
Sherry, kindly go to the No Kings website and research their sponsors. Among them, you will note Move On, which is one of the many Soros sponsored groups, as is Indivisible, and many others. Soros donated $72M for the last No Kings March. Additionally please read about CCP-Connected billionaire Neville Roy Singham, whose wife is co-founder of Code Pink, another CCP-connected group and sponsor of No Kings. Knowledge is power. Google, “Who sponsors the No Kings Marches” and you will see my post is correct. Thank you.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/mar/28/no-kings-protests-reportedly-funded-socialist-communist-groups/
Laurel says
Nice try.
Sherry says
@nancy. . . The Washington Times, really? LOL! LOL! LOL!
Your sources explain so much!
This from Media Bias Fact Check:
Although the Washington Times has an extreme right editorial bias, they report straight news with a much lower bias. Therefore, we rate them right-center biased overall. We also rate them Questionable and factually mixed due to poor sourcing, holding editorial positions contrary to scientific consensus, and numerous failed fact checks.
Nancy Schrecongost says
Sherry, go google it then. There are plenty of sources that maintain the same information. If you want to support George Soros, Singham and the CCP, knock yourself out, Sweetie. I really don’t care.
JC says
You can support the CCP and those people who you can’t stand Nancy by using AI. In matter of fact: The Chinese love users using AI since it make them think less and relay more on computers.
If you don’t care, why you are on FlaglerLive? It’s a wonderful day outside today and you are here complaining like a boomer.
Sherry says
@ nancy. . . Let me educate you. You certainly you care about “democratic norms and human rights”. . . Yes? Then you should contribute to George Soros’ Open Society Foundation:
George Soros and his Open Society Foundations (OSF) provide financial support to independent nonprofit organizations that advocate for democratic norms and human rights. While these organizations often participate in or organize protests against Donald Trump’s policies, OSF has stated it does not directly fund, coordinate, or pay individual protesters.
CNN
Mr. Soros’ billions also benefits the world in other ways:
George Soros primarily contributes to a vast network of organizations through his Open Society Foundations (OSF). Since 1984, he has donated over $32 BILLION to this network to advance human rights, democratic governance, and justice worldwide.
Open Society Foundations
His contributions are distributed through “direct personal donations”, grants from the OSF, and political action committees (PACs).
Primary Philanthropic & Policy Networks
Open Society Foundations (OSF): The main vehicle for his global philanthropy, funding thousands of groups in over 120 countries.
Open Society Policy Center (OSPC): A 501(c)(4) arm of the OSF focused on domestic policy advocacy and political causes in the U.S..
Central European University (CEU): Founded and heavily endowed by Soros to promote “critical thinking” and open society values in the former Soviet bloc.
Institute for New Economic Thinking (INET): A nonprofit dedicated to developing new economic models to address inequality and social challenges.
Congress.gov
Major Nonprofit & Advocacy Recipients
Through the OSF, Soros provides grants to a wide array of high-profile independent organizations, including:
* Human Rights: Human Rights Watch (pledged $100M over 10 years), Amnesty International, and Global Witness.
* Legal & Justice Reform: NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund
* American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and the Drug Policy Alliance.
* International Affairs: International Crisis Group and the European Council on Foreign Relations.
* Digital & Knowledge: Wikimedia Endowment (supporting Wikipedia).
*Community & Civil Rights: Indivisible, America Votes, and Tides Foundation.
Wikipedia
*Safety and Justice PAC: Used to fund the campaigns of progressive district attorneys focused on criminal justice reform
* Other PACs: Priorities USA Action, Senate Majority PAC, and EMILY’s List.
Congress.gov
* Higher Education
Soros has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to higher education institutions globally. Some of the top beneficiaries include:
* Bard College, which received over $52 million between 2014 and 2018, with an additional $100 million pledge in 2020.
* Harvard University, Columbia University, and Oxford University. American University of Central Asia.
NOW, LET”S COMPARE HOW trump contributes his “Billions”:
Presidential Salary Donations (2017–2020)
While serving as president, Trump generally donated his $400,000 annual salary to various government departments and initiatives on a quarterly basis:
Yahoo Finance
*National Park Service: Contributed to the restoration of the Antietam National Battlefield.
*Department of Education: Supported a STEM summer camp for children.
*Department of Health and Human Services: Directed toward public awareness of the opioid crisis.
*Department of Veterans Affairs: Funded caregiver support programs.
*Small Business Administration: Supported the “Emerging Leaders” program for veterans.
National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism: Targeted research and prevention efforts.
The Donald J. Trump Foundation (Dissolved 2018)
Before its court-ordered dissolution in 2018, Trump’s foundation distributed grants to various organizations.
***NOTE that many of these donations were funded by outside donors rather than Trump’s personal funds.
The New Yorker
*Law Enforcement & Youth: The foundation frequently gave to the Police Athletic League of New York (his most consistent beneficiary) and the New York City Police Foundation
.
*Medical Research: Recipients included the Dana-Farber *Cancer Institute, Operation Smile, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
*Veterans’ Causes: Donations were made to the Fisher House *Foundation and the Disabled Veterans LIFE Memorial Foundation.
* Religious & Conservative Groups: Grants were sent to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Samaritan’s Purse, and the American Conservative Union Foundation.
*Celebrity & Political Ties: Trump also gave to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and the Clinton Foundation.
The New Yorker
Court-Ordered Restitution (2019)
Following a 2019 settlement over the “MISUSE OF FOUNDATION FUNDS”, Trump was ordered to pay $2 million in restitution, which was distributed equally among eight specific charities:
New York State Attorney General (.gov)
Army Emergency Relief
The Children’s Aid Society
Citymeals-on-Wheels
Give an Hour
Martha’s Table
United Negro College Fund
United Way of the National Capital Area
U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
Keenan Hreib says
NICE SHERRY!
Sherry says
Thanks so much Keenan!
It’s more than interesting to me that trump frequently contributed $ to “NY City Police Foundation and their Athletic League.” Contributions to law enforcement in a place where trump’s corporate CFO plead guilty to larceny and fraud for years of shady business dealings:
In 2022, Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 criminal charges including grand larceny, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records.
Laurel says
Nancy Schrecongost:
“The United States is both a democracy and a republic. It operates as a representative democracy, where elected officials make decisions on behalf of the people, while also being a constitutional republic that emphasizes the rule of law and protects individual rights.”
– Search Assist, gophouse.org, act.represent.us
Maybe you would prefer the Peoples Republic of China. Personally, I believe in this country the way it has been for 250 years, without a spoiled, brat “daddy” who ignores the rule of law, isolates us, and spreads his ego all over us. Trump is definitely not what our founders had in mind, not by a long shot. He is what they were trying to avoid.
To believe that thousands of people came out, all over the world actually, to protest our current, incompetent administration, were financed, shows a lack of individual thinking. Clearly you have been influenced by those who are not looking out for your, or my, best interests.
Trump was surrounded by billionaires at his inauguration.
Think about it.
Nancy Schrecongost says
Laurel, just go to the NoKings website and research the sponsors listed on it. It really doesn’t take much of a brain. Honestly. Move On is a known recipient of Soros-backed funds, as is Indivisible, 50501, and The People’s Lobby. Are you afraid of what you’ll find? The groups listed are largely progressive (another word for socialist) organizations. Fine. Today, Trump is still your President. The Left should show a little grace and class like conservatives did during the Biden regime. I’m done. Take care. 👋🏻
Pierre Tristam says
The disingenuous Schrecongost must mean, by “class,” those weekly Saturday obscenity parties on the corner of State Road A1A and 100 (exactly where the No Kings protests take place) by those fine people (aren’t they on both sides) holding up Fuck Biden signs and the like. And to think that I defended the fuckers’ rights.
Gina says
Pierre, there’s the difference between intelligence like yours and
moronic cultism, these bootlickers will never change but we can
control our reaction.
DaleL says
The purpose of the protests is to keep Mr. Trump from becoming effectively a king. It is to emphasize that we, the people, do not want any king, not just Trump. Just a reminder, back in November 2025, some Democratic legislators put out a video in which they pointed out that military personnel take an oath to the U.S. Constitution and should not obey clearly illegal orders. Mr. Trump went ballistic. He called it seditious behavior from traitors punishable by death. He wanted the lawmakers to be arrested.
Most recently, Mr. Trump began a war/military action against Iran. Even though war powers are reserved for the Congress, Mr. Trump did not consult with Congress in advance. That’s king like. He’s having a huge ballroom built. That’s king like. The inside of the White House appears to be gilded with gold. That’s King Midas king like. He has disparaged elections and falsely claims that he actually won the 2020 election. He has claimed as a result he deserves an additional term in office in defiance of our Constitution. That’s king like. In times of peace, he has sent armed troops into our cities. That is a blatant king like action and contrary to our Constitution. The list could keep going on.
Nancy Schrecongost says
You are aware our Senate approved legislation that empowered our President(s) to enact military operations under the Global War on Terror right after 9-11? That legislation is still in effect and has been continuously since George Bush, Jr. was in office. That legislation enabled Bush to drone Afghanistan, Yemen and Pakistan and Obama to drone Afghanistan, Pakistan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Iraq and Syria. We have been officially at war throughout the Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden and Trump administrations. After Iran’s claim they have enough nuclear material to make 11 nuclear bombs—then enriched to 60% and fully enrichable to 90% in a matter of a few weeks, would it have been wise to sit on our thumbs? Bear in mind, Bill Clinton allowed Iran to have nuclear power, Hillary arranged for them to buy it and Obama financed the purchase with pallets of cash and an Unsigned Nuclear Iran Deal. (Yes, Kerry finally admitted the deal was never signed and Iran ignored the provisions). Trump is not only protecting us with Operation Epic Fury, he is protecting the world from a deranged regime that murdered over 30,000 of its own citizens in January alone, but has screamed “Death to America” for 47 years. Face facts, not propagandized emotions please.
FlaglerLive says
The commenter is incorrect. The 2001 legislation has no bearing on the war in Iran, just as Congress had to vote to authorize the war in Iraq in 2002 (the vote to which Clinton was a Yes and Obama was a No.)
Nancy Schrecongost says
With all due respect, according to Grok and other AI sources, Flagler Live is 100% Wrong. I would suggest Flagler Live dig a little deeper to avoid giving misinformation to its readers.
Flagler Live can start by asking Grok: (1) Explain the Global War on Terror; then ask, (2) Is President Trump operating under the auspices of the GWOT. The info. I provided corresponds with the 50+ sources consulted by Grok. Thank you.
FlaglerLive says
We do not rely on AI, which hallucinates more often than it provides verifiable information. Your reliance on AI is a clear indication of your facility with misinformation, and after you’ve been cautioned about it, intentional disinformation. Keep it up and you’ll be banned.
Nancy Schrecongost says
Then how about this: The US State Department lists four countries on our Terrorism list— Cuba, Syria, North Korea and Iran. Use Google, since you don’t believe in AI, and the information is readily available. https://www.state.gov/state-sponsors-of-terrorism. GWOT is still in effect and has never been rescinded.
Question: you site Iraq in the cases of Bush and Obama. How is it Bush was able to drone two other countries during his administration and six other countries were droned during Obama’s administration. Which Congressional authorization covered Obama in Libya, for instance?
Laurel says
Nancy Schrecongost: I have a question for you. First, let me explain. I learned, so many years ago it ain’t funny, that when a person lies to you, you get suspicious and become cautious. If that person continues to lie to you, you avoid them because you know better.
So, why on God’s green Earth, do you continue to listen to a chronic, habitual liar?
By the way, Grok is owned, and has admittedly been manipulated, by a Trump supporter (Elon Musk), who gave at least $250,000,000 to Trump’s campaign. I would think you would become suspicious, and cautious.
Sherry says
Those using Elon’s garbage indoctrination AI software “Grok” must be just so proud! This from Politico:
BRUSSELS — Swiss finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter has sued for defamation and insult over remarks generated by Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence assistant.
The liberal politician had been the subject of a March 10 post on X that included alleged vulgar remarks created by Grok, the chatbot developed by xAI.
She subsequently filed criminal charges against an “unknown” perpetrator, a spokesperson for Keller-Sutter confirmed, since the X user who had prompted Grok to come up with the remarks couldn’t be identified.
PaulT says
Nancy. Reliance on Grok is assenine. Grok is programmed by Musk controlled techies and Elon Musk is an unapologetic white supremacist and racist with an agenda to use X (formerly Twitter) to amplify and spread misinformation.
Ypu’ve no doubt heard that Musk’s XAI is being sued in Europe for spreading pornographic images including those of pre pubescent children? Did you know that Musk like Trump is featured in the Epstein Files?
Keenan Hreib says
Thanks PaulT! Amazing the palpable amount of bullshit people feed on.
Again… THANKS.
Bruno says
Oh PaulT, bless your TDS-addled heart—still mainlining legacy media copium in 2026?
Calling reliance on Grok ‘assenine’ while typing like a malfunctioning autocorrect is peak comedy. Grok’s built to chase truth and crack jokes, not lick boots like the old guard AIs that spent years gaslighting everyone about Hunter’s laptop, COVID origins, and election integrity.
Elon a ‘white supremacist’? The guy who moved to America, employs thousands of every background, has kids with multiple ethnic mixes, and calls out actual racism (like farm murders in South Africa where he grew up) gets branded that for noticing demographic math and opposing DEI grifts. Classic: disagree with the narrative = instant supremacist. Meanwhile, open borders and crime stats get memory-holed.
The xAI lawsuit? Yeah, users abused an uncensored image tool to make deepfakes—awful, and xAI’s catching heat for lighter guardrails than the censored competitors (who still let plenty slip). But equating that to ‘supporting child porn and pedophiles’ while ignoring decades of real Epstein client lists, island logs, and flight manifests featuring Bill Clinton (26+ flights), Hollywood elites, and plenty of others is next-level projection. Musk’s name pops in docs for emails and a party invite that never happened—he’s called for full transparency and accountability on the whole mess. Selective outrage much?
As for my neighbors in Flagler County (pop. ~140k+ and growing fast with folks fleeing exactly this kind of hysteria), they’re mostly too busy enjoying Florida sun, low taxes, and not having their cities turned into open-air asylums to care about your Twitter tantrum.
Tell you what: keep doom-scrolling conspiracy threads about evil tech bros. I’ll stick with asking Grok questions and laughing at how fast the ‘misinformation’ label gets slapped on anything that doesn’t match the script. Your move, Nancy—got any actual receipts, or just more vibes?
DaleL says
@FlaglerLive, Mr. Obama was an Illinois state senator in 2002. He did speak out against the Iraq war, but unlike Ms. Clinton, was not in the U.S. Senate and could not vote against the war.
Even Mr. Trump has in recent nearly incoherent rambles corrected himself and referred to the conflict as a military action and not a war. As he put it, for legal reasons.
The size of a Uranium bomb is dependent upon the enrichment level. A simple design, using 90% enriched Uranium, would weigh well over 500 pounds. That is too big for Iran’s rockets. It takes far less Plutonium-239 to make a potent nuclear bomb. If Iran is serious about developing deliverable nuclear weapons, they would be harvesting Plutonium from test nuclear reactors.
Nancy Schrecongost says
Iran’s Fetah-110 short-range missiles can carry over 900 pounds, their Zolfaghers have longer range and can also carry over 900 lbs. and their Shahabs can carry over 1500 lbs. and are medium range missiles. I think Iran is VERY serious. Do you want to take a chance? Europe decided to support our efforts after Iran’s two ballistic missile attacks on Diego Garcia Military base narrowly failed on March 20th. Please read the article in The Hill dated 3/29 “Iran Puts Europe on Notice With ‘Game Changer’ Diego Garcia Missile Incident.” Thank you.
FlaglerLive says
You’re right, Obama was elected in 2004, his opposition to the war was in a speech at an anti-war rally at Chicago’s Federal Plaza the day of the U.S. Senate vote. Thank you for the correction.
James says
And perhaps that is indeed the day democracy died, not in darkness, but on a sunny day… in plain sight of all.
Just say’n.
PaulT says
Cisco’s Comment seems predictably stale in it’s form but disturbingly compliant, as if he’s been mesmerized by Donald Trump.
First he quibbles about semantics and the definition of a ‘King’. then of course he falls back on moaning about Joe Biden’s Democratic supporters, mocking them for not always agreeing with that president’s decisions.
Trump’s win in 2024 was a reaction to the restrictions necessary during Covid and the world wide inflation that followed. Trump made all kinds of promises in his election campaign,among them were lower prices, more employment, a better economy and no more foreign wars.
Trump has failed to keep any of those promises yet his ‘loyalists’ still ring his praises.
Trump rules by ‘Fiat’ if you’re too ignorant to know what that means look it up. He bypasses or threatens Congress which is too cowardly to exert it’s Constitutional powers as an equal branch of government.
Trump governs by Proclamation and Executive Order. His cabinet meetings are theatrical displays of praise for his magnificence by fawning executive officers while ‘The Leader’ demands policies designed to bring down the world economic order which are dragging America’s prosperity down with Trump’s targets except for his billionaire donors of course. Steve Bannon’s revived feudal society is approaching..
America First shouldn’t mean divorce from our allies, the preying on weak regimes in the region to loot their resources and bullion, and certainly not this ill advised, unnecessary war on the other side of the world. Against a country which didn’t offer any direct threat to the United States.,
‘No Kings’ is a euphemism. Would you prefer ‘No Authoritarians’ or no ‘Dictatorship’ because that is what this country is sliding inexprably towards with Cisco seems to full throstedly support.
Cisco says
give him the full 4 years like Biden had to make a good judgment because at least he is making his own decisions unlike Biden being controlled just by politics, even FDR had numerous dissenters of his policies but we are not slaves to Hitler or Hirohito, sometimes you have to stop being pacifist to protect America’ economic and military dominance!
Sherry says
@cisco. . . LOL! LOL! LOL! You really believe trump is not controlled by unelected, evil Steven Miller? LOL! LOL! LOL!
Eve Bill O’ Reilly sees Miller as the power behind the throne. For example, on immigration. . . this from “The Hill”:
Conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly said Sunday that deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller is the “most powerful guy in the White House.”
“Most powerful guy in the White House right now is Stephen Miller. And Miller is more militant about everything than Donald Trump is,” O’Reilly said during his Sunday podcast with former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney where the duo discussed the president’s top adviser’s influence. “But I think that Miller still has the presidency.”
“I do hope that behind closed doors there are people who are saying, ‘Mr. President, this might not be such a good idea,’” he added.
“My fear, Bill, my fear is this is that instead of giving them those those honest opinions, there’s people, especially more junior people in the White House … who are around the president all the time [and] are goading him on,” Mulvaney continued.
Some lawmakers have claimed that Miller is “out of his depth” in his White House position.
Miller has long been credited for shaping Trump’s hard-line approach to immigration during his second term, even being named the true decisionmaker behind closed doors at the White House by critics.
“The one thing about Stephen is it’s a constant. Stephen was just as adamant and militant about [immigration] as in the first term,” Mulvaney told O’Reilly.
The two agreed the president’s push for harsher immigration enforcement measures was the winning platform point of his successful 2024 presidential campaign.
The efforts, however, have proven to be sore point for the administration, with the killings of two U.S. citizens at the hands of federal immigration authorities. Trump ultimately ousted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem amid the uproar over the fatal shootings in Minneapolis.
Trump has publicly backed Miller amid the administration’s push to crack down on illegal immigration.
During a press conference in October, the president said Miller was doing an “unbelievable job.”
“I would love to have him come up and explain his true feelings. Maybe not his truest feelings. That might be going a little bit too far,” Trump told reporters.
“But Stephen, thank you for doing an unbelievable job. And the people of this country love you, I tell you, and they love what you say about crime and stopping crime,” he added.
Miller, however, has still faced push back in Washington. Politico reported over the weekend that some current and former officials attribute recent hospitalizations of acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief Todd Lyons to Miller yelling about deportation numbers being too low.
Trump set a goal of deporting 3,000 immigrants per day; however, daily averages are sitting at 1,100 for 2026, according to The New York Times.
Jan Cullinane says
Great summary and commentary. Thank you.
Really Annoyed says
The Big Top was in town with the clowns!
Proud of Flagler says
No, he was golfing in mar a lago
Ragnar's Mom says
And all those “clowns” vote……blue.
Hmmm says
Thankful for all those who stood up today I was worried King Charles might try something… they saved us from a king, 250 years later, still holding the line
Just stay home says
More people buy gas everyday in Palm Coast than the few protesters that showed themselves. Not a very newsworthy protest locally !
Just media trying to stir the pot.
Trump is the first Americans first official in decades
Capt Bill Hanagan says
And they’re all paying more than they did a month ago! Hmmmmm
Nancy Schrecongost says
The price per barrel under Trump hasn’t gone over $100. During the Biden years, it topped out at $139/barrel. Facts matter.
FlaglerLive says
Brent crude, the benchmark for the world price of oil, closed at $114.81 Friday and has been above $100 every day but two since March 12.
Nancy Schrecongost says
When the ppb tops Biden’s record at $139/barrel, you can start the hissy fits. . .n
FlaglerLive says
You were corrected on your initial, wrong comments. Please don’t hissy here for being corrected. Spreading disinformation here is not allowed. Nor is this your sandbox. You’ve been cautioned.
Sherry says
Thank you Flaglerive!
Ray W. says
Hello Mr. Tristam.
A number of news outlets are drawing a distinction between “paper” oil price projections, based on speculation, and actual landed prices for crude oil. As I read the stories, because it takes time for tankers exiting the Strait of Hormuz to reach their destinations, last week saw arrival of the last of the tankers that had transited the Strait before onset of closure at their destinations. Additionally, many of those sanctioned oil tankers that were anchored at sea without buyers at the time of onset of war are now unloading their cargoes.
According to these stories, present crude oil futures prices do not yet reflect what will happen when actual worldwide oil paucity emerges. By the end of April, it is anticipated, should the Strait remain closed, some 600 million barrels of international oil transit quantities will have been lost to the war.
America will be last of the non-Persian Gulf countries to feel the full impact of the closure, in part because our 17-year-long shale oil boom has made us the most resilient of countries to energy shocks. But we consume roughly 20 million barrels of crude oil products each day and we produce about 13.6 million barrels of crude oil per day, i.e., we are not energy independent. We are a net energy exporter, but that is not the same thing.
No one knows when this will soon end. Crude oil reserves are being drawn down all over the world. Those with the least reserve capacity, the smaller, poorer Asian markets, will be hit hardest first. The impact will slowly spread to larger and more distant markets, experts say. Forcing open the Strait may turn out to be more difficult than we are being told.
FlaglerLive says
The commenter is disinforming. The price of oil–going by Brent Crude, the international benchmark–never rose to $139 a barrel during the Biden administration except in overnight spikes that lasted hours or minutes, and don’t reflect the price at which it settles for the trading day. By those counts, the settled price it peaked at $112.24 on June 10, 2022. You can check the record here.
Ann Williams says
Thank you Flagler Live for setting the record straight. So much disinformation and outright lies come out of right wing media. A source that sets the record straight is greatly appreciated.
starryid says
Has it gone over $1.39 in the last year? Thank you!
PaulT says
Correct, Nancy but because Trump’s friend and sponsor, Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine resulting in worldwide sanctions on Russian oil and natural gas.
Now Trump has abandoned sanctions on Russian oil and even those on Iran’s oil exports, the enemy in his careless, Israeli provoked war.
Incidentally Brent Crude oil, the benchmark crude oil which ros to $130 at the outbreak of Putin’s war on Ukraine is trading at $114 this evening.
Nancy Schrecongost says
It’s trading at $100.71/barrel this morning and will likely head down since Iran has agreed to allow 20 tankers of oil through Hormuz. We only get 2% of our oil through the strait. Trump is making sure other countries don’t suffer and is trying to preserve the oil infrastructure in Iran for the People of Iran, not the theocracy who has been running the country.
Ray W. says
West Texas Intermediate crude is trading today at or just above $100 per barrel. From what I found, $103.85 per barrel is the highest trading point today. Brent crude, the accepted international crude standard, is at a somewhat higher trading point. $116.89 per barrel is the highest trading point today.
Laurel says
$114 today at closing.
starryid says
…and a lot less than they did in 2002!
Laurel says
He is the Trump first official.
When I read some of these comments, it is just mind boggling. You know he is a chronic liar. You know he spews hatred against anyone he thinks you might enjoy to hate, preferably minorities. You know he has no respect for our Constitution, and does all he can to get around it. You know he loathes the system we have had for 250 years of the three branches of government, purposely created to prevent any one branch to have complete control. You know he thumbs his nose at the rule of law, and again, does all he can to get around it.
Does Fox Entertainment and Newsmax not tell you of all the scams he and his family are into? If not, then I recommend you step outside of your one sided bubble and do some research. Try crypto coins. Try drones. Try all the foreign trademarks his family has collected while he is in office. Sit and meditate on all the merch he is selling while in office. Think about the emoluments clause and the $400,000,000 jet given to him from the Saudis, and don’t try to cover it up by saying they gave it to us:
“The Emoluments Clause is a provision in the U.S. Constitution that prohibits federal officials from accepting gifts, payments, or titles from foreign states without congressional consent. Its purpose is to prevent foreign influence and corruption among American leaders.”
– Search Assist, Cornell University, Wikipedia
Sit and meditate on the $2billion given to his son in law, Jarod Kushner, by the Saudis, for what? His remarkable talent for sitting still in a room he doesn’t have the background or knowledge to be in? Sit and meditate on just who Trump’s allies are. Research why he is giving Putin more breaks, on the red carpet, than Ukraine’s Zelensky, who was attacked by Trump’s boys over his clothing. Why is he fond of Viktor Orban, Kim Jong Un and snubs his nose at our traditional democratic allies?
How about his best friend of 15 years, who was trafficking young girls in the sex market? You think he knew nothing? Y’all were hot to get the Epstein files, searching for Democratic pedophiles, until you realized that both sides were guilty. Then, all of a sudden, there’s no interest anymore. Do you realize that Jeffery Epstein’s lawyer, Alex Acosta, who got Epstein a “sweetheart deal” for prostitution is in Trump’s cabinet? Do you realize that Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted child sex trafficker, was moved to a low security prison, with special privileges, on Trump’s order, and he reserves the right to pardon her? Do you think that maybe she’s the one who has the answers?
Yet, while all the facts are thrown in your faces are ignored, all y’all can come up with is a fictitious “TDS” and “daddy,” and “he’s doing what he feels right for our country.” Just the one simple fact that he tells you that your friends, your coworkers, your neighbors and your family members are “the enemy within” should scare the shit out of you, and bring you back to reality.
For your own sake, think about it.
He is not your retribution, you are his…and you’re doing a great job at it.
Ed P says
Hello Laurel,
Approaching your post from a different direction.
If I accept all your accusations as true and Trump’s intentions as evil like you believe, what should I do? What’s next?
Setting aside your animosity toward Trump and MAGA, because the only conclusion I’ve drawn from your daily posts is I’m supposed to hate/oppose him too. Ok, I’ll bite. I’ll hate him too. Who’s our savior or what’s the solution? Who is our retribution?
Trump is termed out. He will in all probability be our President for 3 more years. Reality is reality. The sky is not falling.
Should I rail against a strong and prosperous America? Should I press for failure in Iran? Should I support a Democratic Party that can’t find their own asses in the day lite and a hall of mirrors?
Exactly what are you trying to convince the other half of our country to do? Are you actually going to tell me that the left fringe is the only path forward? Because the moderate democrat is gone. Elvis has left the building. Micheal Jackson is dead.
I understand the frustration, I understand your stance.
It’s not Fox News or Newsmax, unless you are willing to admit your preferred news outlets have influenced your outlook. Will you admit that? No? Because they are the truth?
As I’ve stated, there wasn’t a better choice last Presidential election- not MAGAs fault, actually the Democrats’ fault.
Over my business career with fortune 100 corporations, I had to make correct rapid decisions based on reality, the cards my competitors dealt, the rules the economy demanded and the limitations of my companies. Period. Not based on feelings, or gut, or superstitions. I dealt with thousands of personalities.
Your hackneyed, chronic posts have not revealed anything I didn’t know. Whether I agree or not, is irrelevant because I live in REALVILLE and accept who is President, even the ones I did not vote for.
I don’t see an alternative until 2028. The predicted succession plan looks Republican. A Vance/Rubio ticket will be formidable. It’s not that I don’t respect opposing views, I would prefer solutions instead of tears.
Your response?
PaulT says
What should you do EdP? The answer’s not complicated.
Before you vote in the midterms investigate the candidates, their aims, their concerns for you and this district then decide how they might represent your interests and listen to your concerns, not just support the Government in office.
Ignore the Po;itical claptrap, instead of just voting
(R) or (D) examine your conscience. Are you sure you’re a racist bigot like Randy Fine or Paul Renner? Are you really in favor of Rick Scott’s frequently repeated suggestion that Medicare and Social Security need to be cut or even abolished?
Listen to what the politicians say between elections not just before they want your vote.
But if you really think Donald Trump is honest, not profiting from the presidency or that he is an infallible genius’ then may the Lord help you because nobody also can.
Laurel says
Thank you, PaulT: I have previously asked Ed P not to worry about me, and I won’t worry about him. Yet, he persists, frequently. He is clearly trying to neutralize me and does the same with Sherry, who provides us with tons of factual information that can be verified. This tells me that we must be making an impact.
So, Ed P, if you’re reading, and I know you are, again, please stay away from my comments as I will no longer take the bait. If you feel you have the upper hand by me not responding, well, enjoy.
Sherry says
@ Laurel, there are several immoral, hate filled, insecure Maga indoctrinated “TROLLS” who comment on Flaglerlive. They are simply not worth my treasured time to bother reading the garbage they post. They delight in “provoking” and posting, as Ray W. says, “laundered lies”. . . and, then provoking again. Not taking their “putrid” bait. . . just deny them their “trolling” pleasure. . .
Me, I’ll just continue to post information from “credible” media outlets. That just makes them cringe, and I’m fine with that!
Just keep speaking “truth” Laurel! We all need you!
Ed P says
Hello Laurel,
Of course I’m reading.
I understand the GOLDEN RULE of criticism:
If I dish it out, the rule of reciprocity implies I have a social debt to take it.
Ed P says
Hello PaulT,
Three observations. First, we would have to go back many years to find a national politician who left office “less enriched” than when they arrived. No whataboutery, just the math. The enriched list is endless with various levels of “gaming the system”
Second, Rick Scott isn’t up until 2030.
Thirdly, neither Renner nor Fine have a snowball chance in Florida.
Finally, the race for Governor will produce some outstanding candidates.
Should we fear David Jolly, the once Republican, turned independent, and more recently democrat?
After all the Flagler live commenters criticize Trump’s prior political affiliation, not endorse it.
evetSt SevetS says
Well said, the best option was chosen even after he was prosecuted, shot and voted out the first time. If the Biden administration had been successful he wouldn’t have won again. Do the Democrats really have a viable candidate in 2028?
Mr. Bill says
Ed P your comment was:
Cogent. Well thought out. Even strategic.
And right on.
Went right over Laural’s head. Not because she can’t understand. She can.
She just seems to always choose the house of war instead of the house of reason.
Oh Well
DMFinFlorida says
@ Laurel: Deepest thanks for a factual and coherent rebuttal. One of these days (if there is truly any justice) the remaining supporters can weep in their Wheaties while the rest of us try to restore sanity, cooperation, civilized behavior, polite “agree to disagree” discourse, and try to turn the clock forward again to at least the year 2000.
robjr says
But, but, but, but what about Hillary?
And the high gasoline prices, those are Biden’s fault.
I am still waiting for that cheaper and better health care.
That is the health care plan that was supposedly ready to go about a decade ago.
And ask these maga heads would they happily let a rapist date their daughter or grand daughter?
Anita says
Well put, Laurel.
Me says
Thank you Laurel you spoke the truth of reality that Trump supporters refuse to believe and their a much a part of destroying our democracy as he is.
And his side kicks in Washington don’t have the courage to stand up to what he is doing because he is feeding them financial perks and that shows they are as greedy as he is.
He has made more money since in office then he has ever made in his lifetime, why is that? Someday there will be a real ethics committee and DOJ that looks into. What does up will come down.
starryid says
Alex Acosta is NOT in Trump’s Cabinet.
FlaglerLive says
He was Trump’s labor secretary in the first term.
Laurel says
starryid: You are correct that Alex Acosta is not currently in Trump’s cabinet. For that I apologize. Allow me to update:
“Alexander Acosta served as the 27th United States Secretary of Labor under President Donald Trump from April 28, 2017, to July 19, 2019. After leaving public office, he joined the board of directors of Newsmax in March 2025.”
– Wikipedia National Archives
Trump has been involved with quite a few of Epstein’s lawyers, including Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, yet, no one seems to know that Epstein trafficked young girls.
Sherry says
@ Laurel. . .Excellent point. . . all these wealthy powerful men apparently hung out in Epstein’s crowd, but not one of them wondered where all the beautiful young women came from. . . “Unbelievable”. . . maybe except by indoctrinated Maga Cult Members!
Keenan Hreib says
THANKS LAUREL.
Saul says
And how exactly is a war in Iran, “putting Americans first” exactly? How many Americans were killed BEFORE this started? Why have “peace talks” and then proceed to bomb a school? How is that going to further peace? You people are lunatics lol
And im no democrat either, let that sink in.
Love that Trump doll yall says
Okay that trump doll is HILARIOUS. Spot on accurate.. from skin color.. to hair.. to those beautiful pursed lips. It deserves a medal; and not one donated by an Olympian or Nobel winner.
JR says
Obviously these Circus Clowns had nothing else to do on a Saturday!
T says
I know right maga are clowns and uneducated and un-American
Anita says
Do you mean one of the five “Clowns”, waving a big, red TRUMP flag (instead of the Stars and Stripes) and chanting “Long Live the King” on the opposite side of the street from the American protesters?
England has a ready-made monarch waiting for you, but Good Luck and Bon Voyage.
Gina says
It was Trump and his boot licking staff who posted a picture of himself
donning a “kings crown” on a made up front cover of Time magazine
in February of 2025, he’s the one who started the “kings” hell no protest”,
just like he starts all of his manic narcissistic chaos.
Yes, the White House posted an image of Trump captioned ‘Long …
http://www.snopes.com/…/white-house-post-trump-as-king
Feb 20, 2025 · Official White House social media accounts posted an image of President Donald Trump wearing a crown with the caption “Long live the king.”
DaleL says
@Gina, the snopes url appears to be broken. Newsweek has a story on the White House post at:
https://www.newsweek.com/white-house-donald-trump-king-time-2033574
It was posted February 20, 2025.
In October 2025, Trump famously posted a video of himself, wearing a crown, bombing No Kings protestors with a foul diarrhea of fecal waste.
His comment on the death of Robert Mueller are beyond disgusting. Robert Mueller served in Vietnam as a marine. During his service he was wounded and he was decorated. The complete opposite of bone spur Trump or even asthmatic Biden, a high school athlete. Mueller served as the Attorney General for 12 years under a Republican and a Democratic president.
The latest news is that the Treasury Department is going to add his signature to our paper currency. If I come across his name/signature on any currency in my possession, I will correct that affront with a black “Sharpie” permanent marker solution.
Gina says
DaleL Be careful he went on and on and interrupted a cabinet meeting about the war
in Iran, airport security and shaky global markets about how much he likes sharpies, most
likely wants to put his name in gold on that too. Even his bootlicking cabinet members were
embarrassed and baffled. Listen to the Larry David music while watching this.
Trump’s Sharpie love spills into Cabinet meeting. Why not …
http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2026/03/26/...
3 days ago · Here’s why Trump lavished praise on his signature Sharpies as better than ballpoints while meeting with his Cabinet.
Donald Trump Showcases Custom Sharpie During Cabinet Meeting
http://www.newsweek.com/trump-sharpie-story-cabinet...
2 days ago · Trump paused a Cabinet meeting on the Iran war and economy to share a lengthy story about his custom Sharpie pens.
Trump interrupts Cabinet meeting to talk about Sharpies – NBC …
http://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/national-international/...
2 days ago · Trump interrupts Cabinet meeting on Iran war and rising prices to talk about Sharpies Trump spent roughly five minutes touting his custom-made Sharpie pens that he says replaced costly ceremonial …
Ed Danko, former Vice-Mayor PC says
Democrats would much prefer a Socialist Dictator like Maduro, or a nuclear armed Iranian Ayatollah, than a President who believes in America First! They support and protect illegal aliens, who should not be here in the first place, who murder and commit hideous crimes against Americans. They deliberately, unlawfully, interfere with ICE Agents who are enforcing our laws and removing these criminals. They support endangering our citizens by not funding TSA and the US Coast Guard. If Trump was a King, these Democrats would be in a dungeon awaiting execution, but he is not a King. Thank God Trump is our President!
T says
Trump is in epstein files more then anyone Ed you down with that
Capt Bill Hanagan says
EYEBROW ED a notorious LOSER in the town of Palm Coast, still clinging to his title of FORMER (wonder why he didn’t win this time) Vice (not the big dawg) Mayor once again has no idea what’s going on
Laurel says
Ed Danko, etc., etc.: I’m not a Democrat, but I cannot stand by when you lie about them and say they prefer “Maduro” or “Iranian Ayatollah.” That’s just bullshit.
I see now that the new buzz phrase is “If Trump was a King, these Democrats would be in a dungeon awaiting execution, but he is not a King.” I’ve already seen that statement a few times now. Which show did y’all get that one from? I ask that because y’all don’t seem to come up with stuff on your own. Just a lot of parroting.
Chip De says
Laurel, I find it interesting that you are obviously a far left liberal, but you are constantly reminding us that you are not a Democrat. What are you then? If your answer is ‘independent” you are fooling yourself. The lady doth protest too much.
Laurel says
Chip De: I am a lifelong registered NPA, aka Independent, whether you like it or not, and, I can protest as much as I want.
To call me a liberal, from you and the far right, I will take as a compliment. I’d much rather be labeled that than a bigot, one who hates minorities, or believes they will replace me. I’d rather be known as a liberal than someone who, at my age, wants a lying “daddy.” I do not fear brown and black people, or people of different religions. I do not fear gay people or trans people. I do not fear immigrants. So call me what you like, it’s okay.
Enjoy.
Chip De says
Laural, there is nothing wrong with admitting that you are a democrat. You are the only person on this site who makes a point of regularly reminding everyone of what you are not. it’s weird. And if you are truly independent, when was the last time that you voted for a republican?
Skibum says
… and this Danko view is representative of exactly why he is so reviled and why he is no longer in a position to make people’s lives worse. We all said to him, just go away!
Sherry says
@ Skibum. . .
Consider this, if a person’s “claim to fame” is that they were once “VICE Mayor” of Palm Coast, Florida. . . how very pitiful!
As you, Laurel and many others have pointed out, danko was a reviled failure, even at that! Somehow, the man has no sense of himself, what so ever. Consider the possibility that he lashes out from a place of such insecurity that he could be dangerous. Hopefully he is not armed to the teeth. . . but, I wouldn’t be surprised.
Callmeishmael says
Danko loves Trump so much, he wishes he was in the Epstein files, too.
Your 15 minutes of fame (second level) are long gone, FORMER vice Ed.
Go take your seat in the back of the club. No one cares what you think anymore.
Gina says
Callmeishmael: when you really think about it, the magas are the ones with tds and what the heck are they doing on here????? I thought they didn’t like Flagler Live and Pierre yet they keep on coming back.
Marek says
To Ed , THE FORMER VICE MAYOR:
But Trump is not a king and he can’t put anybody in dungeon. He is just a pathetic convicted felon, convicted sex molester, racist, homofob, misogynist, liar and cheater. He even cheats in golf .This is someone who you want us to admire ?
Nancy Schrecongost says
It still slays me when people call Trump a racist. Evidently, they are unaware he dated a Black super model for 2.5 years prior to meeting Melania. That’s makes him a very failed racist. 😂
Callmeishmael says
Slave owners often slept with their slaves/property. Does that mean they weren’t racist, either?
Sherry says
@Callmeishmael. . . the “perfect” retort!!!
Saul says
You sound like one of those people that say its impossible for them to be racist because they “have a black friend”.
I know a racist cop and his wife is black, does that make him not racist all of a sudden?
You know slave owners used to sleep with their slaves? Guess they werent racist according to you lol
T says
Nancy wrong him and dad wouldn’t rent to blacks so they got sued then the ny 5 then removes slavery history and vets so you are stupid but that’s maga
PaulT says
Which wife was he cheating on at the time, Nancy?
Nancy Schrecongost says
He was 21, right out of college, and it was his Dad’s company, not his.
Nancy Schrecongost says
Neither of them. He was legally separated from Marla Maples. Smarmy comment.
Skibum says
The girl you are referring to was biracial. FYI… the idiot drumph used to like to tell people that she inherited her looks from her black mother… but got her intelligence from her white father. That alone sounds very racist!!!
And by the way, your singular example trying to explain away his whole lifetime of exhibiting a racist, bigoted behavior toward minorities is more telling about YOU and the effort you have to go through trying to overlook and excuse his very visible character fault. If I were to take the time to counter your one lame example above, I could easily recite example after example of well known, public procrastinations of extremely racist statements and behavior that are well documented.
Excuse his lack of integrity and immorality all you like… that doesn’t change who he is. And the vast majority of Americans, yes, even fellow republicans, know it and have called him out for it time and time again.
Proud of Flagler says
It was so nice to see such peaceful well organized groups today. There were very few disrespectful people passing by but per directive nobody responded by swearing or flipping them off, we ignored or just smiled and flashed a peace sign. So proud to have been part of this rally, and if anyone is triggered by it, that seems to be a personal issue.
Don T says
If you seek the truth and reality, search on: ‘No Kings’ protests turn violent.
T says
If you seek truth stop watching fox and right wing nuts don and the right goes to them to start like always
DMFinFlorida says
@ Don T: were any of the No Kings confrontations to which you refer on par with storming the Capitol, assaulting DC and Capitol Police, causing bodily harm, widespread damage, and vandalism? Shall I continue to list what MAGA did on January 6? The only conflicts happened when MAGA supporters got aggressive toward the others. There are plenty of videos showing that. I am a registered NPA and vote both parties depending on the qualifications of the candidates. Recently I even had a sign and made a donation to a GOP candidate. So don’t go attacking me as a far left commie. Have a nice day.
Mothersworry says
Ya da, ya da. Take of your silly little hats they are too low on your heads. You can’t see and are unable to hear.
I give you Biden was no genius but this fool lied and your folks bought it. So lets review for just a minute. So far your leader introduced Musk and his labor relation department which gutted and removed a number of departments. The VA lost close to 30,000 employees, nobody has an exact number. That is becoming real relevant in light of his unsanctioned war. You mentioned a circus! Look at trumps appointees, they are truly a bunch of unfunny clowns. Kennedy, even his family will tell you he’s an a** h***. Hegseth, A wanna be tough guy, nothing but an REMF. The bimbo he just lateraled out. A truly waste of space. Patel as head of the FBI??? He couldn’t be a security guard at a mall. Trump has alienated most of our allies. Here’s the part that get’s me. He has started a war without any input from our government or our allies. So far he has through his hair brained scheme, deprived a bunch of children a parent needlessly, with many more to follow if this war continues. But you 3 initial posters are good with that, you sing his praises like good little lemmings. I just don’t get it.
TR says
Another waste of a time for these demonstrators standing on a corner yelling and screaming and holding up their widdle signs. Nothing changed the first two times they protested, so why keep doing it thinking there will be a different outcome. The best way to make the change is to vote on election day. But until then Trump is our president whether you like it or not. Just like the last administration. Half the country didn’t like what he was doing, but they lived with it. Then they went to the voting polls and voiced the loudest noise they could and the change came. These protestors can yell and scream on any corner they want every month, but nothing will change.
Capt Bill Hanagan says
Must be sad to live with so little agency. Could be why you find yourself drawn to authoritarian figures.. Daddy?
Laurel says
So what I don’t understand is, why do y’all get upset when people peacefully exercise their Constitutional First Amendment right to protest? That shouldn’t bother you at all. In fact, you should be happy we can still do that.
You don’t want a king either, do you? So, it’s all good.
Smitty says
Some thing is changing. Democrats are winning in special elections against incumbent Republicans. Surely a sign of things to come in the midterms.
T says
Trump is un-American unconstitutional unlawful facts
Kathy says
I agree, voting is best. But large scale protests like No Kings have the ability to inspire voters who actually take the time to read, to think, to question. Can 7 million people be wrong? I was at the 1971 Washington protest of the Viet Nam war, the repercussions of that horrific event still lingering. There were many such protests over those years and in 1973 our voices were finally heard.
I do not waste my breath on Donald Trump. He is a pathetic puppet ruled by SuperPacs, as are many politicians. Trump, though, given his felonious convictions, has no choice. He must remain in power or face serious consequences, not to mention the loss of perks. No, the real enemy here is America failing to understand that in most cases our representatives do not fight for their constituents, but for their donors. Citizens United must be repealed, gerrymandering must stop, religion needs to remain in the church doing good deeds, congressional term limits must be set, campaign financing needs to be addressed. Until then, I agree with you. Nothing will change.
Sherry says
Thank You Kathy!
FedUp says
A bunch of delusional idiots who all suffer from a severe case of TDS. Get a life, or find another country to move to.
T says
Lol trump is un-American unconstitutional unlawful facts trump is epstein files more then anyone facts
Mark says
Interestingly I say the same thing daily with the maga pedophile lovers that comment here with their tRump Devotion Syndrome.
Brian says
So, when all of you protesters woke up this morning and realized that you had wasted a perfect Saturday wallowing with your fellow miscreants, malcontents, and lefty lunatics, how did it feel that TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
T says
Nope he ain’t i dont support pedophiles
T says
Trump is epstein files more then anyone so if you trump maga you protecting a pedophile
Jim says
Reading all these negative comments about the No Kings Protest has been a true pleasure! Now, without doubt, those of us who participated know that the message got through to MAGA and they do not like it! So you all keep screaming about how horrible and un-patriotic the Democrats and protesters are. That seems to give you comfort by spouting that.
But if you are truly an America First believer, look at the facts regarding what is going on in this country. It’ll be painful for you as it will run counter to your beliefs. So I don’t expect any of you can do it.
Let’s keep rolling on towards November 2024. With all the “winning” MAGA/Trump is doing, it’s going to be a referendum on Trump’s actions and policies and it’s looking more and more like a Democratic rout. So take comfort in your fantasies for now. Judgement day is coming!!!
Me says
Yesterday we showed Trump and the Republican Party how we are going to save our democracy. All those that went out and rallied are also those that go out and VOTE.
TR says
Still not enough to win an election.
Richard Trotter says
All these protesters remind me of the Simpsons Old Man Yelling at The Clouds Meme
T says
Trump is that meme
Anita says
Except that these are the voices of the American People and woe to you who can neither hear, nor heed it.
Laurel says
Got under your skin, did it?
Kath says
Blah blah blah, (Maga ) = Democrat & independent & yes republican !!! Do you really think only republican voted for Trump. Wrong !!! And the funniest thing of all is Trump was A Democrat.. going under the wire and becoming a republican to get elected.. and yes he does act like a Democrat !!! If he was a true republican ,we won’t be in a dam war ,worried about every other country. So blah blah blah 🤦♂️
Endless dark money says
Stop the king of pedophiles ! End GOP terror!
Atwp says
Am glad the demonstrations were peaceful in this area. Thank God another Charlottesville didn’t happen in this area yesterday.
Chip De says
Amazon promised the pitchforks overnight, but they did not get here on time. Really Pierre, how long are you going to let this moron spew his racist crap?
Pierre Tristam says
Nothing in his comment is objectionable or factually incorrect. Several times while reporting yesterday I had the exact same thought, standing vulnerably at curbside while interviewing, my back to traffic and finger flips. We’re always one bastard away from another Charlottesville.
Brian says
Yes, and we are always one Muslim away from another Old Dominion University, Gracie Mansion in New York, Michigan Synagogue, Austin Texas bar, etc. etc.
Pierre Tristam says
Between the 110 people a day shot by good ol’ Second Amendment-worshipping Americans and the extremely rare sensational “Muslim” attacks played up by racist media like Fox as if they were the only violence to worry about, I take the Muslim ratio any day.
Gina says
Mayor Mandami is doing fine in NYC, at least he ain’t starving children, the poor
and seniors like this administration by cutting SNAP , and Medicaid to support his
failed war, he also developed a free child care program which lifts families off their
feet so that they can go to work. THOSE ARE GOOD CHRISTIAN VALUES SO GO BACK
AND READ TE BIBLE!
Top Bible Verses about Helping the Poor
Proverbs 19:17 – Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will repay him for his deed.
Proverbs 22:9 – Whoever has a bountiful eye will be blessed, for he shares his bread with the poor.
Proverbs 14:31 – Whoever oppresses a poor man insults his Maker, but he who is generous to the needy honors him.
Deuteronomy 15:11 – For there will never cease to be poor in the land. Therefore I command you, ‘You shall open wide your hand to your brother, to the needy and to the poor, in your land.’
Proverbs 28:27 – Whoever gives to the poor will not want, but he who hides his eyes will get many a curse.
Galatians 2:10 – Only, they asked us to remember the poor, the very thing I was eager to do.
Proverbs 14:21 – Whoever despises his neighbor is a sinner, but blessed is he who is generous to the poor.
Acts 20:35 – In all things I have shown you that by working hard in this way we must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”
Lisa says
I am all for Freedom of Speech, but the location chosen for protestors in Flagler Beach is reckless. People were standing right on the edge of the roadway and completely blocking the sidewalk. Pedestrians trying to pass through could not use the sidewalk. The signs would have been just as effective they stayed behind the sidewalk in Veterans Park. Please think of others.
Timbo says
Very positive that everyone was well behaved.
1300 from an area with a population of 90,ooo plus.
Hard for less than 1.5% to represent the diverse opinions of the other 98.5%.
Republican Dave says
I know that protesting like this does make a difference. I remember the Vietnam War protests, which helped bring the war to an end, and was partially responsible for Nixon’s downfall. I remember the Martin Luther King peaceful protest march across the Edmond Pettus bridge, in Selma Alabama, which led to a better America. To protest in America is a Constitutional right that does bring about change, and one we as Americans are proud to have the freedom to do.
Laurel says
Republican Dave: I know for a fact that there are plenty of intelligent, responsible Republicans out there, who know what is happening to our country now, is unsustainable. I have confidence that they will vote accordingly, and take their party back.
Brian says
As s resident of Flagler Beach, I am very proud of our area for the 1,300 person contribution to this Nationwide Clown Show – sparse crowds chanting tired slogans and waving signs that looked like they were produced by Somalis at a Minnesota Learing Center. Nationwide, what they called resistance looked more like a festival for the perpetually outraged. The American people rejected radicalism in the last election, and this flop should serve as a wake-up call that real change begins at the ballot box, and not from performative tantrums by TDS sufferers and self-proclaimed revolutionaries demanding an end to borders, law enforcement, and basic common sense.
Skibum says
… says a true trumper who is so proud of his pedophile prez, his convicted felon sex abuser fraudster con man. Wow, such a role model – NOT! Guess what… only other child molesters are friends and make excuses for those who commit sex offenses involving children. Jeffry Epstein was a child molester, and the convicted felon sex abuser in the WH was his bestest friend for decades, so what does that say about him?
And more importantly, what does that say about YOU???
James says
Truly interesting how many comments here berating the right to protest the actions of the president on the part of some of our fellow citizens. Considering all that has occurred not only in the last year, but on Jan 6th 2020.
I must honestly say, I don’t recall a similar reaction when Trump ran in 2016 to his supporters right to express their enthusiasm for his candidacy. Dispite that they were just as vocal in that regard, and perhaps more so “deranged.”
Just my opinion.
Land of no turn signals says says
If TRUMP was a king there wouldn’t be a couple of thousand (not millions) of ass clowns protesting.Because he is who he is they have the right to be fools.A child rapist?where did that come from?The only pedo I see in the Epstein pic is Clinton in most of the pic”s.
Laurel says
Land: You know, besides pictures, there is text.
As for Epstein friends and customers, all kinds of people are guilty, not just one political side.
T says
Sad to see maga and Republicans are un-American unconstitutional unlawful maga needs to be told what to be mad a bout what to think what to do etc mindless cult learn was and Constitution you turn coats
Sherry says
Likely the Largest Protest in US History:
Organizers estimate that at least 8 million people participated in nationwide “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump on Saturday, March 28, 2026. This mobilization, spanning over 3,300 events across all 50 states, is being cited as the largest single-day protest in U.S. history.
BBC
Skibum says
Hooray! Keep it up. Those who are making fun of the nationwide protests, saying things like people are wasting their time, or that simply marching in protest against the government is meaningless, are forgetting about the long history of every civil rights struggle this nation has had. Protests galvanize support and they demonstrate how determined supporters are for a specific cause.
Protest marches by women suffragettes were key to the passage of the 19th Amendment.
Protest marches by African American citizens, over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama and other nationwide protest marches helped forge the way for the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Nationwide protest marches helped pave the way for the Supreme Court’s decision that legalized same sex marriage in 2015.
Although voting is extremely important, nobody should discount the equally important act of peaceful protests!
Sherry says
Key City Estimates:
New York City: Organizers reported over 350,000 participants.
Boston: Approximately 180,000 people gathered on Boston Common.
St. Paul, Minnesota: The flagship rally drew an estimated 100,000 people according to state officials, while organizers claimed up to 200,000.
Seattle: Attendance was estimated between 90,000 and 100,000.
Washington, D.C.: Estimates ranged up to 200,000 near the U.S. Capitol.
Philadelphia & San Diego: Roughly 40,000 people marched in each of these cities.
PBS
Skibum says
Thank you, Sherry. I have been wondering how large the “no kings” rallies were in some of this nation’s largest cities last Saturday. The 8 million plus participants ARE the real patriotic Americans! Unlike the bozo talking heads on fauxinfotainment nuze and other maga indoctrinated extremist media outlets who label anyone and everyone as “patriots” simply for supporting a convicted felon and sex abuser, the many millions of marchers truly do honor this country’s long and distinguished history of peaceful political demonstration in order to stand up for what is right.
Despite knowing full well that most of the maga mush brains will never acknowledge publicly their worry about the upcoming midterm elections after such historic opposition by American citizens to their “daddy” in the WH or the upside down polls showing this president and the republi-con party in BIGLY trouble with the vast majority of Americans strongly disapproving of their job performance and policies, I really believe they are shaking in their boots and know full well they are going to be toast in November!
Sherry says
Protests Against trump Went Global:
On Saturday, March 28, 2026, the “No Kings” movement expanded internationally with 39 solidarity rallies held outside the United States. Organizers estimated record global turnout for this third wave of demonstrations, with major events across Europe, Canada, and Australia.
The New York Times
European Turnout
European protests were largely focused on opposition to the U.S.-led war in Iran and domestic policies of the Trump administration.
Regional Total: Approximately 20,000 people marched across major European cities, including Amsterdam, Madrid, and Rome.
Italy: In Rome, thousands participated in a national anti-war demonstration organized by the “No Kings Italy” movement.
France: In Paris, several hundred people—primarily American expatriates—gathered at the Bastille alongside French labor unions.
Belgium: Demonstrators in Brussels gathered to denounce the administration’s policies.
Other Participating Countries: Rallies were also reported in Germany, Greece, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, and Iceland.
The Guardian
Turnout in Other Regions
Canada: Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the U.S. consulate in Toronto. Other events took place in various cities across the country.
Australia: Coordinated “No Tyrants” events were held in cities such as Sydney.
Asia: Solidarity actions included a “No Tyrants Global Day of Defiance” in Tokyo, Japan.
Latin America & Caribbean: Rallies were documented in Mexico, Ecuador, and Saint Lucia.
Africa: Demonstrations were reported in Kenya.
Wikipedia
In several international locations, the protests were rebranded as “No Tyrants Day” to reflect local political contexts, such as in Australia and Japan. In Hawaiʻi, the movement used the name “No Dictators” out of deference to the Hawaiian Kingdom, drawing approximately 10,000 attendees in Honolulu.
Wikipedia
Laurel says
Thank you, Sherry. Maga tries to minimize, and criticize the protests. They know their ship is sinking, but ignoring it instead of grabbing a life raft of facts, they prefer to go down with it.
Sherry says
Absolutely Laurel!
Hubby and I, along with a group of friends, protested here. Everyone happy to be out standing up for . . . what was that phrase?. . . “Truth, Justice and the American Way”! The vast majority of locals supported us. . . honking their horns! Bicyclist giving us “thumbs up” and peace signs. A “Glorious Exercise”!!!!
Something to remember, in this day and age, is that many politicians on both sides of the aisle are corrupt and do not really “represent” their constituents. We must all “show up” and be counted! If we do not support our rights in our constitution they will die from neglect or be taken away!
Skibum says
You GO, girl!!!
Sherry says
Thank You Skibum!
DW in PC says
**January 6th:
What No Kings protestors saw:
They saw windows being smashed, officers getting crushed in doorways, screaming for help, and people hunting through hallways where lawmakers had just been evacuated. They heard chants of “Hang Mike Pence.”
What Trump supporters / opponents to the No Kings protests saw:
They saw people walking through the Capitol, staying within ropes, taking photos. They saw videos of officers opening doors or standing by as people entered, older individuals wandering, looking more confused than violent.
**ICE and Immigration Enforcement:
What No Kings protestors saw:
They saw early morning raids with officers in tactical gear, people taken from homes, sometimes in front of their families, children behind fencing in detention facilities, and protestors being shot without being physically violent.
They saw people with pending asylum claims still being detained or deported.
What Trump supporters / opponents to the No Kings protests saw:
They saw arrests of individuals with criminal records, large groups crossing the border without authorization, overwhelmed facilities and agents trying to manage volume. They saw protestors blocking roads, impeding investigations, and talking back to federal agents.
**Executive Orders and Presidential Power:
What No Kings protestors saw:
They saw stacks of executive orders being signed quickly, sometimes bypassing Congress; policies implemented through executive action instead of legislation. They saw courts stepping in to block or limit certain orders and judges reprimanding federal agencies for violation of orders and lawyers resigning due to loyalty requirements violating ethical standards.
What Trump supporters / opponents to the No Kings protests saw:
They saw a president using the same tools every modern president has used to reverse systemic damage caused by previous Presidents. They saw executive orders as a way to act when Congress is gridlocked and to make good on campaign promises to reduce bureaucracy, reign in illegal immigration, and show strength of the American economy. They saw courts blocking actions of a presidential administration that means business to protect American citizens. They saw prior administrations use similar authority without the same level of outrage.
**Protests vs “Riots”:
What No Kings protestors saw:
They saw large crowds marching peacefully during the day, holding signs, chanting, kneeling, linking arms. They saw isolated clashes used to define entire movements. They saw law enforcement escalating situations quickly.
What Trump supporters / opponents to the No Kings protests saw:
They saw burning buildings at night, businesses looted and destroyed. They saw people throwing objects at officers and blocking roads, people destroying historical landmarks. They saw entire neighborhoods disrupted.
**Elections and Election Integrity:
What No Kings protestors saw:
They watched court cases come and go, many dismissed not on technicalities alone but for lack of evidence presented. They saw headlines summarizing dozens of challenges that failed to move forward. They heard the recorded phone call where President Trump asked Georgia officials to “find” 11,780 votes. They watched recounts happen in states like Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin, and saw those results reaffirm the outcome. They saw Republican election officials, judges appointed by both parties, and state leaders publicly state that the process had held up under scrutiny.
What Trump supporters / opponents to the No Kings protests saw:
They saw early leads shifted as late-counted ballots came in, often favoring one candidate. They saw videos circulating online that appeared to show ballots being pulled from containers or handled in ways that didn’t make sense, along with news segments questioning what was happening behind closed doors. They read articles and commentary raising concerns about mail-in voting expansions, ballot harvesting, and changes to election procedures that had been implemented quickly during COVID, sometimes through courts or executive decisions instead of legislatures. They saw stories about observers being kept at a distance or disputes over access to counting rooms.
**Closing of Federal Agencies / Workforce Changes:
What No Kings protestors saw:
They saw long-time federal employees, including park workers, USDA staff, and regulatory agency employees, suddenly labeled as part of a bloated bureaucracy. They heard high level officials refer to them as parasites and negative names. They saw reports of large numbers of workers receiving termination notices without notice and with little reason why. They saw federal workers being abruptly purged with little evidence only to be asked to come back to fill necessary roles. They saw agencies like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which had been created to protect consumers from fraud, face significant rollbacks or restructuring.
What Trump supporters / opponents to the No Kings protests saw:
They saw reports of federal office buildings sitting largely empty while employees continued working remotely. They saw salary ranges showing some federal employees earning well into six figures, sometimes approaching $170,000. They saw DOGE reports exposing deceased Social Security rolls and they saw excessive spending.
What should concern all of us is that we are no longer able to have real conversations about the issues in front of us. Media and political leaders should be held accountable for shaping an environment where selective information, constant outrage, and performative conflict take priority over clarity.
We repeat information, and defend positions without grounded examination, and doing this ends conversations.
How should immigration be handled in a way that is both enforceable and humane?
What is actually driving medical costs, and what would it take to bring them down in a lasting way?
What role should the federal government have in protecting people from fraud and deception, and where should that role stop?
What kind of tax structure do we believe in, and what are the real tradeoffs of each approach?
How much authority should sit with the federal government versus states and local communities?
Start with the above questions. We can find unity there. We don’t have to pretend to agree on the solutions, but we can better understand positions. We need better systems of public information to help us navigate our governance. People across the spectrum probably agree on the need for transparency, consistency, and accountability from both government and media.
Laurel says
DW in PC: Well done!
Skibum says
I’m sorry DW in PC, but I really must take issue with your comment about what the convicted felon in the WH’s supporters “saw” on Jan. 6.
No they did NOT see what you wrote because that certainly did not occur! Yes, they may have been told that by liar talking heads on fauxinfotainment nuze or other maga outlets. They may have believe, despite the violent insurrection attempt going on outside the U.S. Capitol, that what was happening inside by some of the mob was different and more “orderly”, but NOBODY who was watching the events unfold on Jan. 6, not the president, not the insurrectionists, not the federal law enforcement officers, and not the viewers who witnessed the maga mob insurrectionists and what they were doing live on TV “saw” anything resembling what you wrote they must have seen. They instead sat their glued to their TV like everyone else and dismissed the mob violence just like the president because they enjoyed it, not caring that law enforcement officers were getting pummeled and seriously injured.
His supporters know damn well what happened that day. They are like Lindsay Graham and Mitch McConnell, who both stood in the Senate and vilified the president immediately afterward, pronouncing him responsible for orchestrating the violence and urging his mob on, then have since button their lips, got on their knees and kissed the convicted felon’s shoes because they were too scared that he could end their political careers if they continued to tell the truth about what HE did and didn’t do that day!
The maga mush brains know the truth… they just don’t want to admit it because they lack integrity just like Graham and McConnell!!!
Sherry says
A HUGE Thank You Skibum!
As I’ve said many times before. . . Those against trump’s fascist state still live in “Fact Based Reality”, while the core Maga cult members live in a fear and hate filled “Alternate Reality” of far right-winged conspiracy theories/misinformation/propaganda and trump’s perpetual dangerous lies (30,000 and counting)!
We need BOTH “Factual Truths” and “Educated Intellect” to create vital “TRUST” in our leaders! We need to find our “Moral Compass” to return to an “Ethical” society of “Honesty and Integrity”! In order to do that e need to remove the powerbroker part of our political system by removing the $$$$ leverage! Once we are all grounded in a much more healthy reality. . . we also need the emotional passion and belief system found in much of the past Republican party.
I still have hope that much of those things can be accomplished!
But, first we need to STOP trump from his systematic demolition of our democratic republic!!!
David Meeks says
All of you are delusional if you think either side is right. Call the rep’s & trump supports racist crazy, right wing…then you have these protesters labeled crazy left wing….
You all are being used! Wake up! Follow the money……
James says
Another interesting (and perhaps true observation)… the FlaglerLive comments section has finally been “found” by AI chat bots.
Or perhaps it was just this topic for which they were instructed to zero in on?… A real possibility considering both the general political climate and the abnormality of the local situation.
Just another opinion… end of story.
Sherry says
@ DW. . . An excellent comment!
Fundamentally:
What “No Kings” protesters factually KNOW:
* trump is a “Convicted Felon”. . . over 30 counts of fraud
* trump was found “Guilty of Sexual Abuse and Defamation of His Victim”
* trump is the only president to be “Impeached TWICE”
* trump is an “Adulterer”
* trump’s name is in the Epstein files many, many times
* trump has “Lied/Mislead the Public While in Office” over 30,00 times
What “Trump Supporters” BELIEVE
* Many believe he can do NO Wrong, no matter what
* Many believe (without evidence) that the 2020 election was rigged
etc. etc. etc.
It is extremely clear to me that one side is driven by “Facts” and intellect, and the other side is driven by “Emotion” and passion.
We need BOTH to realize our full potential as a “Trustworthy and Powerful” nation! We need BOTH to evolve as an educated, reasonable, PEACEFUL society! We need BOTH to meet the challenges of the future!
Sherry says
I should have stipulated that while we need BOTH “Facts and Education/Intellect” AND
“Emotional By In and Passion”. . .
FIRST we MUST regain our “Moral Compass”. . . and, return to:
* Fact Driven TRUTH
* Courage to Create Equal Justice for ALL
* ETHICS
* INTEGRITY
* Caring for Others
* Focus on EDUCATION
* Focus on Protecting Our Environment
* Law and Order- No one is above the law
CHARACTER MATTERS!
Ann Williams says
This is what the MAGA on this post support:
Trump:
A LOSER, convicted felon, accused sexual abuser, serial fraudster, failed casino owner, tax cheat, multiple wife cheat, pathological liar, and the only president to incite an insurrection against his own country. A man who bankrupted companies, dodged military service, mocked the disabled, and grifted the presidency into a personal ATM. A one-man wrecking ball to our Republic and our Democracy and to decency alike.
Endless dark money says
End GoP terror! Remove the pedo!
What Else Is New says
I wish to thank Pierre and Flagler Live for supporting free speech. There were some excellent accounts of the peaceful No King protests, yet those in opposition really screwed up spouting untruths. While the negative comments toward Democrats were expected, it was surprising some were so uninformed it was difficult reading. Thanks to Flagler Live and all others who posted factual information. Those naysayers will never believe the truth as long as they continually seek untruths.
Voltaire: “Truly, whoever can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”
Lincoln: “To sin by silence when they should protest makes cowards out of men.”
Sherry says
Thank You What Else Is New. . . I have used that Voltaire quote many times! Both quotes are absolutely revelant, especially during these terrible times!