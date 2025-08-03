Never as Powerful, Florida Republicans Warn Against Complacency and Ridicule Protesters at Orlando Forum

The Republican Party of Florida has never been more powerful than right now.

It has controlled the governor’s mansion for nearly three decades – and also currently holds all three Cabinet offices, maintains a supermajority in both chambers of the Legislature and maintains a more than 1.3 million voter registration lead over Democrats.

Yet several top-leading GOP leaders at the Florida Freedom Forum in Orlando on Saturday warned that complacency and infighting could give an opening to their political rivals.

“Don’t get high on your own supply,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “There is nothing permanent in politics.”

For proof, both the governor and his close ideological ally, newly appointed Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, referenced two proposed constitutional amendments on last year’s statewide ballot that nearly passed.

Amendment 3 would have legalized adult recreational cannabis, while Amendment 4 would have enshrined abortion rights into the state’s Constitution. Both received more than 55% support, a clear majority but not enough to break the 60% threshold required for passage.

“If the left can spend $250 million running these ballot initiatives, they can turn this into California through the backdoor,” DeSantis said. “Without ever having to control the Legislature. Without even ever being able to elect a governor, again, and we could wake up in 10 years and all of a sudden, we’ve got a left-wing state. And so Amendments 3 and 4 were really a big test for this state.”

“Never, ever underestimate leftists and their ability to lie, cheat and steal,” added Ingoglia. “Leftist and progressives know they can’t win in Florida as candidates anymore. So now they’re trying to buy our Constitution in an effort to turn this state into California. Massive voter fraud. Hundreds of millions of dollars spent. Vague language. Enticing titles. Foreign money. Last year’s amendments should be a wake-up call for every God-fearing Republican in this room … they’re not going to let up, and neither should we. Guard our Constitution!”

Left unsaid was the fact that in reaction to those proposals, the Legislature passed and DeSantis signed into law a measure that Democrats say has made it significantly more difficult to pass (or even get on the ballot) citizen-led constitutional amendments in the future. The criticisms over Amendment 3 are also notable because the measure was backed by President Donald Trump and state Sen. Joe Gruters, who Trump is now backing to become chair of the Republican National Committee.

So it could be seen as notable that Byron Donalds, the Naples-based Republican U.S. Rep. who President Trump endorsed in the 2026 gubernatorial race, said the only thing that could shut down the GOP’s momentum in Florida is intraparty fighting.

“Listen man, we cannot fight among ourselves in this moment,” he told conservative influencer Benny Johnson in a conversation. “The wind is at our back. 1.3, 1.4 million voter advantage in the state of Florida. We are winning. And the only way you stop winning is when we start fighting each other, because this person wants to be in charge. That person wants to be in charge. Or I want my committee. ..we need to stay united and we need to keep winning.”

Donalds has already won the backing of Trump for governor, but DeSantis has declined to endorse him so far.

Other officials who spoke at the event —which also included an award handed to Susie Wiles, Trump’s chief of staff who has been at odds in the past with DeSantis — included Attorney General James Uthemier, who like Ingoglia, was appointed to his position by DeSantis earlier this year (in his case to replace Ashley Moody).

While relatively unknown except in Florida political circles before his appointment, Uthmeier has been in the news frequently this summer, warning local officials they could be removed from office if they don’t get with the DeSantis agenda on illegal immigration.

Uthmeier took a victory lap of sorts telling the audience how he had come up with the notion of the detention facility in the Everglades dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

And he accused state Democrats who recently paid a visit to the site as “political grandstanding” and said they cared more about the undocumented than American families who have suffered from the open border policies under former President Joe Biden. “Which is why their party is getting their butt kicked every single day,” he said.

Uthemier also reminded the crowd of Republicans that he will be on the ballot next year.

“If you want somebody who’s soft on crime, that’s lenient, that wants illegal immigrants to get an easy way out, I am absolutely not your guy,” he said.

A day of protests

Uthmeier also had to deal with a protester who began shouting at him early in his presentation, one of more than half-a-dozen such outbursts that took place throughout the day at the Rosen Shingle Creek hotel.

“Get this guy outta here,” he shouted. “You know what? I think we’ve got a spot in Alligator Alcatraz for that guy.”

Nobody was interrupted more than DeSantis.

“You’ve got to do a better job than that if you’re going to interrupt,” he proclaimed after a fourth protestor began shouting out during his speech. The protestor was escorted out of the ballroom and DeSantis offered: “That was a weak performance.”

Two other protesters also were escorted out earlier in the morning after shouting at U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, who was in conversation with fellow Republican congressional members congress Daniel Webster and Aaron Bean.

The group of activists issued a press release later in the day explaining their actions.

“Republican lawmakers have made it difficult to register complaints,” read a portion of the statement. “They’ve dodged town halls, ignored petitions, ducked our phone calls, and generally done everything they can to avoid hearing from any constituents who don’t already agree with them.”

Joy Metzler, who wore a “Veterans against Fascism” T-shirt and described herself in the press release as a “recently separated Air Force Veteran,” blasted Florida Republicans for helping to construct the immigration detention center, saying they had “built a concentration camp in our own backyard, a stunningly disrespectful insult to my grandfather, who fought against the Nazis in WWII.”

The intermittent outbursts were mostly treated as annoying distractions in a day otherwise set aside for a celebration of GOP dominance in the state.