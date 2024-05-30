Palm Coast Government Will Award Forensic Audit ‘Education’ Contract to MSL, an Orlando Accounting Firm

As the Palm Coast City Council seeks an education on forensic audits–either to conduct one or to learn that it may be too prohibitively, unnecessarily expensive absent imperative reasons to do one–Palm Coast government intends to award the contract for such an education to Orlando-based MSL, P.A. The accounting company specializes in audits, including fraud and forensic audits, business, tax and financial consultancies.









It isn’t clear how many companies formally responded to the city’s request for proposal, issued last February. But just two companies qualified. MSL outranked Carr, Riggs and Ingram, a Palatka-based accounting firm, according to the notice of intent to award the city issued late this afternoon. The City Council has to ratify the decision.

To be sure, the award should not be confused with a step toward conducting a forensic audit. The city is only exploring what such an audit consists of–some council members and almost every person who has demanded such an audit is not aware of what forensic audits entail–what it would cost, and whether to conduct one.

Based on bid documents, the presentation MSL will make will “educate and inform the Council members about the cost, process, and expected results of conducting a forensic audit within the municipal context.” The presentation will help council members “make informed decisions and provide transparent information to constituents on the topic of forensic audit,” while the “audit firm’s insights will contribute to enhancing the City’s financial accountability, transparency, and overall governance.”









The bidding documents nowhere suggest that MSL would conduct such an audit, though once the council has heard the presentation, it’ll be up to its members to decide what direction to take.

The council is attempting to balance generally misinformed but sensational requests from a small number of residents to conduct a forensic audit with their fiscal responsibility and realities on the ground: forensic audits are usually conducted when an organization suspects criminal fraud or has at least some evidence of fraud. Neither the City Council nor the administration have learned of anything approaching that.

Residents appearing before local governments–not just in Palm Coast or in Flagler County–have over the past few years demanded forensic audits on speculative assumptions that something must be wrong. A handful of people have done so before the Palm Coast City Council, one of them (who’s been absent in recent months) repeatedly imploring city staffers to call the local Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or other agencies and report fraud at the city, as if he were convinced that fraud was rampant. He had no evidence of any, and his statements were no different than slanders at the expense of the same city staffers he was seeking to recruit as allies.

No one appears to have called any of the law enforcement agencies.









The city’s books are subjected to annual audits by an independent firm. Unlike forensic audits, those audits sample the books to rather than examine every transaction. But none of the audits have caused alarm. Rather, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has recognized the the city for its excellence in financial reporting for 22 consecutive years, receiving the GFOA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting for the past 10 years and the GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for 20 consecutive years.

The city administration made a point of highlighting that history in a release last March, immediately after the completion of its annual audit (by James Moore and Company, the accounting firm), no doubt as an intended message to critics who, lacking evidence, have damaged the city staff’s reputation by innuendo, and by successfully pressuring the council into pursuing an “education” into forensic audits.

The council last August actually directed its administration to explore what a forensic audit would entail, only to backtrack a week later, when Council member Nick Klufas said that “forensic audit to me is essentially the same thing as saying fire without even being able to point to smoke.” There has yet to be any smoke. Council member Ed Danko has continued to push for a forensic audit as his colleagues have been more reluctant. (Both Klufas and Danko are running for County Commission seats.)

The council is not expected to ratify the award to MSL until the second half of June, though it may discuss the award before that. The cost of MSL’s contract has not yet been disclosed.