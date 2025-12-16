Two Flagler Sheriff’s Deputies Hospitalized After Their Motorcycles Are Struck by Car on Palm Coast Parkway

Last Updated: 14:38

Two Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies were injured and hospitalized when both their motorcycles were struck by a car late this morning on Palm Coast Parkway westbound, by the entrance to the Wawa gas station.

“What I know at this point is that they are non-life threatening injuries, but at this time I don’t know the extent of their injuries,” Sheriff Rick Staly said, moments before entering the emergency department at Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach, where he’d driven after being at the scene of the crash.

The two motormen involved are deputy Matt Mortimer and deputy Greg Nunziato.

The crash took place around 11:45 a.m. It involved a dark-purple Toyota Avalon (“If Anything Can Go Well It Will,” says a sticker on its trunk) and two motorcycle patrolmen. The patrolmen were traveling west on the Parkway. The Avalon after the crash was pointing east, against traffic, and was part way into the entrance to the Wawa station. It’s not clear how it ended up pointing east.

“First report we had was that they were hit head-on, but that’s not what one of the motor deputies said,” the sheriff said. “The deputy said the individual came out of a side road, and he immediately changed lanes into their path. But that’s all I know right now. I really want FHP to do their investigation.”

The Florida Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. An FHP trooper was arriving at the scene at 12:48 p.m. Until then, several Flagler County Sheriff’s units and members of the Palm Coast Fire Police had secured the area, leaving the motorcycles where they’d been struck, and the Avalon where it had stopped. At least one witness to the crash was standing by to speak with FHP.

Both Mortimer and Nunziato were transported by ground to Halifax Health Medical Center. After speaking with both and their families at the hospital later this afternoon, Staly said: “This was a scary day but fortunately God was looking out for our deputies. Both appear to have non-threatening injuries, they’re still being evaluated, but it looks like they’ll both make a full recovery and we were very fortunate today.” The deputies are in good spirits but in some pain.

Westbound traffic on the Parkway was snarled to the Hammock Dunes bridge as travel lanes were reduced to a single lane.

Staly’s last update about the cause of the crash is that “the driver abruptly changed lanes and struck the motorcycle, because he was trying maybe turn into Wawa from the center turn lane.” That may be why the car spun around. “But we’ll let FHP give the official causation.”

“I do have a message for the community,” Staly said. “In the last 10 days, we’ve had three deputies injured now because of drivers being impatient or not following traffic laws. I had a car totaled up on A1A last week, and now I have two motormen down. Traffic is heavy, it’s heavy because of the holiday season, people are out shopping. Be patient, take your time, don’t drive distracted and pay attention to what’s around you.”

The sheriff said he was praying for speedy recoveries of all three deputies, with all indications at the moment suggesting that the two deputies hurt today did not suffer anything life-threatening.