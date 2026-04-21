AdventHealth Palm Coast Among Modern Healthcare’s 100 Top Hospitals

A hospital visit often comes with questions and a sense of uncertainty. At AdventHealth Fish Memorial and AdventHealth Palm Coast, teams work each day to bring understanding and a steady sense of reassurance.

That work has earned both hospitals a place among the nation’s 2026 Modern Healthcare’s 100 Top Hospitals, according to Premier, a national health care improvement organization. AdventHealth Fish Memorial also received the Everest Award, which recognizes hospitals that have made some of the fastest gains in quality and patient results across the country.

“At AdventHealth Palm Coast, our faith guides how we show up for people, not just in treatment, but in how we listen and walk alongside them,” said Denyse Bales-Chubb, president and CEO . “This recognition reflects a team that sees each individual as more than a diagnosis and works to bring a sense of dignity into every interaction.”

The recognition reflects how treatment is delivered at the bedside, from safety and results to the way patients are cared for throughout their stay.

Premier reviewed data from more than 2,500 hospitals nationwide, measuring clinical results, patient experience and operational performance. Only 100 hospitals made the list, and even fewer earned the Everest Award. AdventHealth Orlando was also a Top 100 Hospital and received the Everest Award.

“At AdventHealth Fish Memorial, we know the care we provide is built on a sacred trust between our team and the people we serve,” said Eric Lunde, president and CEO . “Receiving the Everest Award reflects how our team is honoring that trust every day by listening closely and delivering care that is safer, more personal and centered on each whole person.”

For patients and families, the designation signals care that continues to improve.