Palm Coast Man Killed in Crash After Girlfriend Reported His Voyeuristic Video of Her 10-Year-Old Daughter

Miguel Antonio Moreno, a 36-year-old Palm Coast resident of Westhampton Drive, died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Shores Boulevard in St. Johns County Thursday evening.

According to a brief release by the Florida Highway Patrol, Moreno was being pursued by St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputies. The pursuit began in Flagler County. Deputies had deployed spike strips at the U.S. 1 intersection. Moreno’s Chevy Suburban struck one of the spikes, collided with another vehicle (the 56-year-old driver suffered minor injuries), and overturned several times, ejecting Moreno, who was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.









A pair of Flagler County Sheriff’s reports indicate Moreno had shortly before been confronted by his girlfriend with video he had on his phone. Using a motion-activated app, he’d secretly recorded a video of his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter getting undressed and stepping in the shower. Moreno, according to one of the reports, threatened to kill himself if he and his girlfriend could not work things out. He then fled the house.

Earlier in the afternoon the child’s mother had called law enforcement to report what she had uncovered after her daughter told her of an odd photograph she knew was in Moreno’s possession. The photograph showed the daughter’s empty bedroom. The angle suggested it had been taken automatically, after the phone had been placed strategically in the bedroom. Moreno denied it to his girlfriend, claiming he’d taken the shot himself.

He told her that he intended to “edit” the picture and send it to the 10 year old, which didn’t make sense to the child’s mother. She requested to look through Moreno’s phone.

She found an app called Yi Eye, which is described on its app-download page as a “remote home monitoring system, allowing you to easily place it wherever you want and monitor your home from every angle.” It is motion-activated. The child’s mother continued to scroll through the app and found the voyeuristic video of her daughter in the bathroom. Disgusted, the mother took a screenshot and sent it to her own phone, angering Moreno, who grabbed the phone, deleted the screenshot, then threatened to pitch the phone outside in a body of water outside the house.









He then told the woman that he would kill himself if they couldn’t work things out. She got her phone back, and Moreno left in his Suburban. The woman called police. After the initial investigation, sheriff’s detectives and the Department of Children and Families were notified of the situation and a Be on the Lookout, or BOLO, was issued for the Suburban.

Cpl. Richard Petkovsek was on routine patrol in the area of Palm Coast Parkway and Cypress Point Parkway. He’d gotten notice of the BOLO, which also noted that Moreno may have been on his way to pick up his son in the area of South Old Kings Road. Petkovsek noticed Moreno’s car readying to turn onto I-95 south, but at the last minute Moreno kept going straight.

Petkovsek maneuvered close to the Suburban and recognized Moreno from the image that had been transmitted to all local law enforcement. The car’s tag was also a match. Once the deputy was following the Suburban, Moreno started driving erratically, making an illegal U-turn then getting onto I-95 northbound, where he ignored Petkovsek’s attempt to pull him over. Moreno sped up to 100 mph instead. Petkovsek stopped the chase, in compliance with department policy, but kept driving.

Moreno exited at the 298 mile-marker interchange with U.S. 1 and headed north toward St. Johns County, where that county’s sheriff’s deputies picked up the pursuit and deployed the stop sticks. Petkovsek drove to the scene after the crash and confirmed that Moreno was the person who’d been driving the Suburban. Had he lived, Moreno would have faced arrest and a charge of video voyeurism in volving a child younger than 16, a second-degree felony.