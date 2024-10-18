Miami Circuit Judge Alberto Milian Reprimanded

A Miami-Dade County circuit judge received a written reprimand from the Florida Supreme Court Thursday, after an investigation concluded that he improperly commented on a motion to disqualify him from a case.

An investigative panel of the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission recommended a reprimand for Circuit Judge Alberto Milian, according to documents posted on the Florida Supreme Court’s website in June.









The panel said Milian violated a judicial rule last year when he disputed allegations that were part of a motion for disqualification. Milian also faced a similar accusation because of a 2016 incident. Milian “admits that his conduct was inappropriate and should not have occurred,” a unanimous ruling issued by justices Thursday said. Milian also acknowledged that his conduct violated judicial canons, according to the ruling.

“These canons require judges to act in a manner that promotes public confidence in the judiciary, to be faithful to and maintain professional competence in the law, and to dispose of matters fairly,” the ruling said. The panel’s recommendation said that when a judge comments on allegations in a motion to disqualify, “it ultimately places the judge in an adversarial position to the party, litigant, or lawyer filing the motion.”

Thursday’s ruling pointed to what is known as a stipulation, in which Milian acknowledged his wrongdoing and took responsibility. “Consistent with the parties’ stipulation and in the light of the record before us, we hold that the Respondent (Milian) shall receive a public reprimand, which will be accomplished by publication of this order,” the ruling said.

–News Service of Florida