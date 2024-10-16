Maxie Puritis of Flagler Palm Coast High School Wins Cultural Council’s Creekside Photo Contest

Gathering in the classroom of Angela Biggs with her sixth period students on October 7, winners of the 19th Annual Creekside Festival Flagler Palm Coast High School Photography Contest were formally presented with their awards.

Flagler Palm Coast High School Principal Bobby Bosserdat and Assistant Principal Stacia Collier attended the presentation.

“I think this is extremely important. These guys work hard each and every day to showcase the work they are doing in our classrooms. The community awareness is a huge deal and I’m proud of them,” said Bosserdat.









“I think what’s great about our community is the collaboration with our community partners. They really invest in the students and our district, and we’re glad we can put out a great product everyone can be proud of,” he said.

Winners Maxie Puritis (1st Place), Rylee Draper (2nd Place), Lana Rogers (3rd Place), Michelle Kozinski (Honorable Mention), and Liliana Delbuono (People’s Choice) were presented with certificates and cash awards, sponsored by the Flagler County Cultural Council.

“Every year for almost 15 years now we have participated in the Creekside Festival. We are so excited we participated and the students loved the idea of being able to have their images seen by lots of people. It is a wonderful thing to be able to participate in the community,” said Flagler Palm Coast High School Photo I-IV Instructor Angela Biggs.

First through Honorable Mention winners were selected by the Flagler County Cultural Council Board of Directors at the 2024 Annual Meeting during the sneak preview for members and guests on September 20, 2024.

“The Flagler County Cultural Council is extremely proud to support this program showcasing our district’s student photographers as they demonstrate their skills and participate in curated shows across Flagler County,” said Nancy Crouch, President of the Flagler County Cultural Council.

The images were displayed for the public during the Creekside Festival at Princess Place Preserve with voting held to determine the People’s Choice Award recipient on October 5, 2024. The images will now be on display as an exhibit at Flagler Palm Coast High School for students to and faculty to view and enjoy.