Matanzas High Senior Beats the Buzzer in a Game to Remember

The best basketball story in the nation didn’t go down in Gainesville Tuesday night. It took place on the hardwood at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida. Pirates Senior Haley Olson entered a varsity game for the first time ever. Although a foul by visiting Trinity Christian (Deltona, Florida) sent Haley to the line late, her first points ever would actually come moments later in buzzer-beater fashion.

A standout with the Matanzas ESE Program, the 6-foot-1 Olson drove down the paint in the waning moments to put up the final points at the buzzer to help seal the MHS victory. A special thank you to the Trinity Christian team and staff, on the court and the sideline, who also cheered on our Pirate standout in her special moment!

A four-year cheer and four-year bowling team member, Olson’s mom says she plans to go to the University of North Florida after high school – where she hopes to begin shedding light on succeeding with Autism in today’s world. Congratulations to you, Haley. Flagler County is cheering you on.