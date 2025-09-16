Palm Coast Attorney Marc Dwyer on the End of Open Carry Ban: Correct Decision, Not Without Street Consequences

Palm Coast attorney Marc Dwyer is of two minds about last week’s decision by a Florida appeals court invalidating the ban on openly carrying firearms.

On one hand, Dwyer, a criminal defense lawyer at Dwyer & Knight, found the ruling legally right and in line with history and current law since the U.S. Supreme Court liberalized the right to carry arms as an individual right in its 2008 Heller decision.

“The reasoning was that, historically, the right to bear arms meant to bear them openly. You didn’t have to carry them in some kind of concealed way or have any restriction,” Dwyer said. “The right was a fundamental right. There was no rational basis for you being forced to be restricted on how you bear arms.”

On the other hand, he says there’s “going to be an uptick in crime” as a result. “As a criminal defense lawyer, I see so many cases where a fight in the parking lot or whatever turns into a felony offense because somebody has a gun or waves a gun,” Dwyer said. “Now that it just openly there, it’s very easy for somebody to accuse somebody of using that, and that turns from just regular assault to aggravated assault.”

He does not see the two positions as incompatible: the law had to be interpreted correctly, and it was. But it will have consequences. “It will just be very interesting seeing how we deal with that change, as a state and a society,” Dwyer said.

The greater majority of states have one form or another of open carry. The exceptions were Florida, California, Connecticut and Illinois. Florida is now off that list,and to some extent had been falling off that list gradually, with open carry allowed when hunting or fishing, and during natural disaster emergencies.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly is not concerned about the decision’s effects. For starters, he considered the ban on open carry rather diluted in the state already. “If you had a fishing pole and you told us that you were heading to fish, you could open carry,” he said. “So we already had it.” (Staly laughed when asked what the connection was between a fishing pole and carrying a gun. “I don’t know. That’s what the legislature did,” Staly said. “I guess, to defend yourself against snakes or critters.”)

“I really don’t think it’s going to change anything,” Staly said. “We have concealed carry without a permit now. Now we can have open carry without a permit as long as a person is legally allowed to carry it.” Convicted felons still can’t carry under any circumstances. They’re not even allowed to possess a weapon.

If an individual is committing a crime with a gun, the charge will be harsher. That’s not changing. Nor is the right to ban weapons in private businesses, schools, colleges, universities and public buildings, including the Government Services Building in Bunnell (and of course courthouses). The ruling doesn’t change any of that. Bandishing a firearm remains an offense.

“I don’t see it making the job more dangerous, or deputies unsafe, because if you’re a criminal and you want to carry a gun, there’s many ways you can get your hands on a gun in the black market,” the sheriff said. “I have always supported open carry. I haven’t been very super vocal about it, but I was never opposed to.”

The sheriff sees Florida returning to its former traditions, “like in the Wild West.” Dwyer agrees, if in more legalistic terms.

“Originally, Florida, like most states, held and believed that your right to carry meant open carry,” Dwyer said. “In fact, this state was originally against concealed carry. They deemed it more dangerous. They did not want people walking around, concealing their firearms” and going places where people didn’t know a weapon was in their midst.

Last week’s decision put it in blunt terms: Concealed carry “was regarded as the practice of the cowardly and the disreputable and as incompatible with the legitimate exercise of the right of self-defense,” the judge wrote. “Open carry, by contrast, was understood to be the manner of bearing arms that gave full effect to the rights secured by the Second Amendment.”

But, the court also found, “It is not enough to rely on a generalized tradition of firearms regulation, for at that level of abstraction almost any law could be sustained. Nor can the State blur the distinction between open and concealed carry without disregarding both the Court’s originalist framework and our Nation’s historical tradition. The historical record makes clear that open carry was regarded as the lawful and preferred mode of bearing arms, while concealed carry was viewed as dangerous to public safety and ineffective for self-defense.”

Dwyer cited an 1867 Florida case that established that the right to carry did not extent to the right to conceal a firearm. “So open carry was the law, was the traditional way that the right of the Second Amendment was viewed,” he said.

Florida changed that in 1987, enacting a ban on open carry. That law made it a second-degree misdemeanor to openly carry a weapon (punishable by up to sixty days in jail or a fine of up to $500).

The Florida Supreme Court in 2017 upheld the ban. In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision ruled New York’s restrictions on carrying guns unconstitutional. Florida’s First District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee relied on that decision to invalidate the state’s ban on open carry.

“No historical tradition supports Florida’s open carry ban,” Judge Stephanie Ray wrote in a 20-page opinion joined by Judges Lori Rowe and M. Kemmerly Thomas. “To the contrary, history confirms that the right to bear arms in public necessarily includes the right to do so openly. That is not to say that open carry is absolute or immune from reasonable regulation. But what the state may not do is extinguish the right altogether for ordinary, law-abiding, adult citizens.”

The case stemmed from a 2022 arrest in Pensacola. That Independence Day, Stanley McDaniels stood at an intersection in downtown Pensacola holding a copy of the Constitution in one hand, waving at cars with the other, and sporting a gun tucked in his pants, in a holster, visible to all. McDaniels had set up a camera on a tripod to record his activity, much in the style of activists testing the law, looking for attention, or a test case. He got his wish. When police officers arrested him, he cooperated and told them he intended to take the case to the Supreme Court, and for identification, he gave the officers his concealed carry permit.

He didn’t go to trial. The trial court convicted him as charged, sentenced him to probation and community service, but stayed his sentence pending the appeals court’s response to a question the trial court certified to the higher court, asking whether the 1987 statute was lawful.

If it was, it no longer is.

Dwyer found the court to go against the grain of conservative jurisprudence. “They say, we’re not going to be activists, we’re not going to determine the law. We’ll let the legislature do it,” Dwyer said. “But in this case, this court did it. But I would have argued the same way that the writer of the opinion wrote, I think he’s correct.”

The state is not waiting on the legislature to codify the decision. On Monday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said open carry is “the law of the state.” He sent a directive to state attorneys to stop enforcing the open-carry ban, calling the First District’s decision “binding on all Florida’s trial courts.”