The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 3, 2026

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Weather: A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 102. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres is off today.

First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: $5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3

Free Family Art Night: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens, 5:30 to 7 p.m. 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. All art supplies are provided. No art experience is needed, and all ages are welcome. Free Family Art Night is a popular, monthly program typically scheduled on the first Friday of each month to coordinate with the free, family-friendly movie shown outdoors at Rockefeller Gardens. The two programs offer a stimulating evening for families, at no charge, in the heart of downtown Ormond Beach. Our art program takes place in the OMAM Classroom, rain or shine, but the City’s outdoor movies are weather dependent. Movie information can be found here or call The Casements at 386-676-3216.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260701

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: Here are the top ten things I’ll be doing this weekend in commemoration of the 250th, with apologies to Letterman: Not watching “Birth of a Nation.”

Spending 48 minutes on the phone with four Metronet customer service representatives to figure out why a service worker cut the line to the house before the latest USA World Cup game.

Drinking a beer with Cheryl for each signer of the Declaration, over three days.

Taking a mindful piss, without Cheryl, for and on each slave-holding signer of the Declaration.

Cheering for England in the first half and Mexico in the second half on Sunday.

Figuring out if birthright applies to my undocumented cats.

Completing six-week online course on pronouncing semiquincentennial .

Convening a media committee to decide whether to use the word tricentennial, tercentennial, or tricentenary for the 300th.

Declaring neighborhood fireworks goons terrorist organizations under newly signed HB1471.

Filling Xanax prescriptions for the next 250 years.

Now this:





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