The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, May 16, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The City of Palm Coast Public Works Department hosts its Touch-a-Truck event, ‘Connecting Our World to the Future’ from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Park Street in Central Park featuring more than 75 vehicles from multiple agencies including:

City of Palm Coast Public Works, Stormwater, Utility and Fire Departments;

Flagler County Fire Rescue;

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office;

East Flagler Mosquito Control District;

Florida Highway Patrol;

Florida National Guard;

NASCAR;

Angel Flight;

In addition to the fleet vehicles, the event will also feature family activities, local vendors and a Food Court area featuring the following food trucks:

Borinquen Cravings

Kona Ice

TABS

Traveling Tom’s Coffee

Sweet Sheila’s Funnel Cake

MAMA T’s Bakery

Wicked Good Mini Donuts

The Sugared Lemon

Crazy Good Eats

Andrea’s Italian Ice

This Guy’s Fries

Down Home Goodies

The Touch a Truck event is FREE and offers entertainment for the whole family. Attendees of all ages will have the chance to not only touch but also hop right into the driver’s seat of various vehicles, including a dump truck, loader, pontoon excavator, signal bucket truck, fire ladder truck, SWAT vehicle, helicopter, and more! To ensure a great experience for everyone, the first hour of the event will be designated as “horn-free” from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Additionally, Park Street, Lake Ave., and part of City Place will be closed for the event.

Unity in the Community, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Edward Johnson City Park, 401 East Court Street, Bunnell. Unity in the Community is an annual event hosted by New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Outreach Ministries (CFOM). This event provides free clothes, shoes, food, bicycles, and more to attendees. Everyone is invited, regardless of income.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Chess Meet-Up At the Flagler Beach Public Library, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the library, 315 7th St S, Flagler Beach. It’s free. All ages, all skill levels. Flagler Beach Chess is a community-driven organization dedicated to promoting the game of chess in Flagler Beach, Florida, and surrounding areas. We seek to bring together players of all skill levels and provide opportunities for friendly competition, socialization, and skill development. We believe that chess is more than just a game – it’s a way of life. Our community is built around a shared love of strategy, critical thinking, and intellectual challenge. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, we invite you to join us for a game or two, learn from other players, and share your own knowledge and expertise. Join us today and become a part of our chess community. Every third Saturday of the month.

‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,’ an FPC Production of the musical, two shows today, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center (Flagler Auditorium), 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Call the box office at (386) 437-7547 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or book online here.

‘The Curious Savage” at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Two shows today, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A recent widow has hidden $10 million in bonds and her grown-up stepchildren want to get their hands on it. They commit her to a sanatorium hoping to “bring her to her senses.” Tickets $15-$25. Box office: (386) 255-2431.

“Once on This Island,” a musical, at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Book tickets here. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. Once on This Island is a vibrant Caribbean-inspired musical that tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of her divided island. Guided by watchful island gods, her journey explores love, class, sacrifice, and destiny. Blending folklore, rhythmic music, and heartfelt storytelling, the show celebrates resilience, community, and the transformative power of hope.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.

Notably: At bottom we’re not not supposed to cheer the demise of a president. Any president. But this isn’t a president in any sense of the term. It’s a walking crime against humanity. And it’s about time people woke up to the reality that every day of his tenure is another demise for the rest of us. So yes: I am cheering this graph. It tells me there is hope for the American voter yet. Slim and flim-flammy as it may be.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

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