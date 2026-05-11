The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, May 11, 2026

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Weather: A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall on Commerce Parkway. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Flagler County’s Land Acquisition Committee meets at 3 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 3rd floor engineering conference room, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: Page five, above the fold, of the May 11, 1902 New York Times, toward the end of the the American genocide of Filipinos, one reads the following headline: Filipinos Are Hard People to Teach.” Below that, a subhead: “They Still Talk of Their Dreams of Independence.” Several paragraphs down, we read: “In many a town last September there were public demonstrations to greet the arrival of the American teachers who had come to bring light and knowledge of the West to the poor, oppressed Filipino. Night schools were started with rooms full of men eager to learn to read and write and speak the English tongue. But alas, it meant work and study, and there have been fallings off in the schools. One night school started in Cebu with sixty. In two weeks there were six who did learn to use the language very readily. This exemplifies a trait of the people. It is only the bright, smart ones who forge ahead. You rarely hear of such a character as the “Poler,” the “Grind,” or the other terms used to distinguish a plodder in the American universities. Those Filipinos who have had education in Manila under the Jesuits, those towns which have fair schools, cannot understand the policy of the Americans in desiring to send teachers to places where the people are ignorant. “What’s the use? Those people are ignorant and don’t know anything?” they say to Superintendent and teacher.” Oddly enough, my second father, when he was a Jesuit priest (he had long abandoned the priesthood by the time he met my widowed mother in 1978) had been a teacher in the Philippines, though I don’t recall him ever referring to Filipinos as difficult to teach. I often remembering complaining about how difficult it was to read American newspapers. I can see why.

Now this:





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