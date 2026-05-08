The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 8, 2026

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Weather: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests: Marineland’s Felicia Cook and House Rep. Sam Greco. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

Coffee and Conversation with Palm Coast City Manager Michael McGlothlin, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at Jacked Up Bean, 222 St Joe Plaza Drive. The City of Palm Coast is inviting residents to grab a cup of coffee and join the conversation through Coffee and Conversations with your City Manager; a monthly community meet-and-greet with City Manager Mike McGlothlin. Coffee and Conversations with your City Manager is designed to create an approachable, informal space where residents can connect directly with the City Manager, ask questions, share ideas, and discuss what matters most to them. Events take place monthly at rotating local businesses throughout Palm Coast. The event is free and open to the public; however, registration is required so staff can plan accordingly for attendance. Coffee will be provided by the host restaurant and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Event details and registration are available at www.parksandrec.fun.

‘The Curious Savage” at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., with an extra Saturday matinee on May 16 at 2 p.m. A recent widow has hidden $10 million in bonds and her grown-up stepchildren want to get their hands on it. They commit her to a sanatorium hoping to “bring her to her senses.” Tickets $15-$25. Box office: (386) 255-2431.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Notably: I may have done this before–I’m sure I have: blubbered and swooned here over “As Time Goes By,” a song that seems to strike me as few things do, for reasons as impossible to figure out as Hegel’s philosophy or Thomas Aquinas pretending to figure out god. Sometimes (maybe most times) it is enough to listen to something, to see it or taste it, and let it go at that: it’s in the thing itself, not in its explanation. “As Time Goes By” was Herman Hupfeld’s one hit: that’s what you get for living in Montclair, New Jersey, all your life, though one of my better friends is doing just that even now. We used to play Risk and swim in his pool in Montclair, as his mother read the New York Post and his father ambled back from his corporate lawyer’s job in Lower Manhattan: as time goes by, as you can see. It’s all we are, really. We’re cells and memories of time going by, as Proust figured out early and often. Whose version though? Jimmy Durante, Rod Stewart, Paul Kuhn, Billie Holiday (yes!), Chet Baker: it’s the sort of song that lifts the singer, whoever the singer may be, the way it lifted Herman Hupfeld. (The Carpenters titled one of their albums “As Time Goes By,” but did not sing the song.) Then of course there’s Sam playing it in “Casablanca,” one of the two great moments of that movie (the other one? When they sing the Marseillaise to drown out “Deutschland, Deutschland über alles.” Let’s try Bob Dylan and Peggy Lee.

Now this:





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