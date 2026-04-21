The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

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Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.
Community Preparedness Workshop: A monthly preparedness workshop open to the public that provides general preparedness information, practical tips, and strategies to keep households safe and ready for emergencies. 11 a.m. at Flagler County Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Anyone interested in learning how to prepare for disasters is encouraged to attend. For more information and to register, visit www.FlaglerCounty.gov/emergency and click on “Community Training,” or call 386-313-4200.
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]
The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.
Echoes of Earth: Flutes in Concert, a performance by the Daytona State College music program students, 7 p.m. at the News-Journal Center, 221 N Beach St, Daytona Beach. From whispering winds to flowing waters, this lyrical performance brings the beauty and rhythm of the natural world to life through the expressive voice of the flute. This event is free and open to the public.
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.
Notably: A friend who lives here but must’ve been visiting Chicago sent me the picture above. We could only wish.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
April 2026
Palm Coast City Council Meeting
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Community Preparedness Workshop
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club
Echoes of Earth: Flutes in Concert
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Meeting
Conversations in Democracy
The Circle of Light A Course in Miracles Study Group
For the full calendar, go here.
The time-lag between the formulation of the pan-movements’ ideology and the possibility of its serious political application is demonstrated by the fact that the “Protocols of the Elders of Zion”-forged around 1900 by agents of the Russian secret police in Paris upon the suggestion of Pobyedonostzev, the political adviser of Nicholas II, and the only Pan-Slav ever in an influential position-remained a half-forgotten pamphlet until 1919, when it began its veritably triumphal procession through all European countries and languages, its circulation some thirty years later was second only to Hitler’s Mein Kampf. Neither the forger nor his employer knew that a time would come when the police would be the central institution of a society and the whole power of a country organized according to the supposedly Jewish principles laid down in the Protocols. Perhaps it was Stalin who was the first to discover all the potentialities for rule that the police possessed; it certainly was Hitler who, shrewder than Schoenerer his spiritual father, knew how to use the hierarchical principle of racism, how to exploit the antisemitic assertion of the existence of a “worst” people in order properly to organize the “best” and all the conquered and oppressed in between, how to generalize the superiority complex of the pan-movements so that each people, with the necessary exception of the jews, could look down upon one that was even worse off than itself.
–From Hannah Arendt’s The Origins of Totalitarianism (1951).
Comments
Ray W. says
USA Today reports that, during his April 16, 2026, testimony, Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Todd Lyons, revealed that thus far in calendar year 2026, 16 detainees had died while in ICE detention centers; he also stated that since he had taken the role of acting director in March 2025, 44 immigrant detainees had died while in ICE detention.
According to the reporter, USA Today research reveals that, since the beginning of the second Trump administration on January 20, 2025, 48 immigrant detainees have died while in ICE detention centers, despite ICE having been given greater monetary resources and despite ICE having hired more agents and officers.
On the same date, April 16, 2026, the Journal of the American Medical Association published a more than 22-year long study (fiscal years 2004-2025 and the first months of fiscal year 2026 through January 19, 2026) of immigrant deaths while in ICE detention centers. Per capita first-half FY 2026 immigrant deaths were the highest of the years of the study, and the per capita detention death number during FY 2025 full 12 months was higher even than per capita death rates set during the pandemic.
In an opinion editorial, researchers unaffiliated with the JAMA study wrote that the recent increase in ICE detention center death rates is “indicative of ‘systemic weaknesses’ in medical care, mental health protection and mortality review than isolated instances.”
When asked during his Congressional testimony, Acting Director Lyons stated that there is no ICE policy in place to reduce the number of deaths occurring in detention centers.
Make of this what you will.
Laurel says
They ARE concentration camps, here in the USA.
Laurel says
Arc du Trump. Yet, the petrol corporations are raking in the profits, while we feel “a little pain.” People need to stop and think who is feeling this pain, and who isn’t.