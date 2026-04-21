The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

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Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Community Preparedness Workshop: A monthly preparedness workshop open to the public that provides general preparedness information, practical tips, and strategies to keep households safe and ready for emergencies. 11 a.m. at Flagler County Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Anyone interested in learning how to prepare for disasters is encouraged to attend. For more information and to register, visit www.FlaglerCounty.gov/emergency and click on “Community Training,” or call 386-313-4200.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Echoes of Earth: Flutes in Concert, a performance by the Daytona State College music program students, 7 p.m. at the News-Journal Center, 221 N Beach St, Daytona Beach. From whispering winds to flowing waters, this lyrical performance brings the beauty and rhythm of the natural world to life through the expressive voice of the flute. This event is free and open to the public.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Notably: A friend who lives here but must’ve been visiting Chicago sent me the picture above. We could only wish.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



