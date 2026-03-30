The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 30, 2026

It’s a “stroll” of a particular kind. Beirut was already a fragmented, nervous city, where everyone stands as best they can. Each neighborhood has its history, its peculiarities, its traumas, and its “protectors.” But for three weeks, it has become a human pressure cooker, ready to boil over at the slightest snag. Some wall themselves in silence; others are ready to unburden themselves without preamble. As you go deeper into one neighborhood and then another, swollen with tens of thousands of displaced people fleeing Israeli bombings, the city’s breath, rhythm, and almost its temperature change. Sidewalks overflow with interrupted stories, mourning, flight, cars parked against one another, and lives in waiting. […] Not far away, in Mar Elias, a mixed neighborhood where Amal, Hezbollah’s Shia brother, is well established, efforts are made to maintain an almost normal life. But faces are sad, worn, and disillusioned. Passersby systematically change sidewalks to avoid the small kiosks of the NGO Imdad, which collects religious alms for Hezbollah. Israel has indeed threatened to cut off all sources of funding for the militia… What a contrast with the long queue at the booths of the Mabarrat association, of Sayyed Hussein Fadlallah. […] Around Saint George Hospital in Ashrafieh, doctors and passersby point their noses toward the sky. A fighter jet has just broken the sound barrier. Israeli bombs will be dropped a few seconds later on Dahiyeh.

On the west side of Beirut Park, Elie, a mukhtar, talks with men from the neighborhood. Normally, his day consists of facilitating administrative procedures for the residents of Ain el-Remmaneh. But now, his days and nights are reduced to incessant digital demining. On his phone, no fewer than a hundred WhatsApp messages from worried people, embedded with blurry videos and alarmist rumors that he must verify, put into perspective, or contradict to prevent everything from going up in flames. The incident, which occurred two weeks ago, has tensed the neighborhood. Two young men, Elio K. and Mohammad M., sitting as they do every evening under a kiosk, accosted a guy who seemed “suspicious” to them. He fled on a moped, and a chase ensued through the deserted streets. Alerted, a jeep with tinted windows arrived, and the driver shot at the two young men who were unarmed. Two Hezbollah members, including the driver of the jeep, were arrested, and documents indicating they held pagers were seized. “The authorities are trying to hush up the case,” Tony* believes. His small food business no longer feeds many people. From 100 sandwiches a day, he now sells only about twenty. Everyone here has shut themselves in, entrenched at home, as if preparing for the worst. For a few days, more and more beveled crosses, the distinctive sign of the Lebanese Forces, have appeared in small red spots on the walls of buildings in Furn el-Chebak. Mona, who came to visit her parents, hadn’t even noticed. It must be said that crucifixes and images of Saint Charbel already adorn every street corner… She would have preferred not to see these tags, which remind her of the civil war. “We are at least 80% LF here,” says Bechara Abou Rjeily, a party official, in this Christian neighborhood. “These tags? It’s more of a psychological operation, so that anyone coming into the area understands where they are setting foot,” he says. Since towns like Hazmieh, which have a Christian majority, were targeted by Israeli strikes aimed at Shia officials, the psychosis has snowballed. More than in 2024, adding to the misfortune of having to leave everything and having lost everything, doors have closed to displaced Shia families. “Humanly, we have a duty to help them,” this man admits, “but as the state is missing in action, we must also, on our scale, take measures, monitor, and watch.” Even as the Shia militia threatens a new May 7th—referring to its 2008 takeover in Beirut when authorities wanted to ban its telecommunications network—Bechara Abou Rjeily shrugs his shoulders. “I don’t believe they will dare come to our place. Here, it isn’t Beirut (the Sunni neighborhoods where the clashes took place). But if they have that idea… it will blow back in their faces.”

–From “A Stroll Through a Beirut at War and Simmering,” L’Orient-Le Jour, March 27, 2026 (Gemini translation).