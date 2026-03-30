The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 30, 2026

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Weather: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Bunnell Police Department Seminar: “Fraud Fighters: Protecting What’s Yours,” 6:30 p.m. free and open to all, Bunnell City Commission Chambers, 2400 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Public Safety Officer Rommel Scalf of the Bunnell Police Department is leading an easy to follow seminar focused on protecting your identity, finances and peace of mind.
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County: The AARP Foundation’s Tax Aide provides free tax preparation services at six locations in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Flagler County through April 15, but you must make an appointment first and fill out paperwork. To do both, go here.
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
Notably: Some days ago I wrote one of our oldest family friends from Lebanon, a physician and oncologist who made his career in the United States, saved my life toward the end of his career here with his guidance when Cheryl and I were navigating my cancer treatment options a dozen years ago, did it again with Cheryl six years after that, then wrapped up and moved back to Lebanon with his wife, his three children having grown up in New York and dispersed. He’d been living in Beirut. He’d been receiving innumerable emails like mine. He wrote: “We are in Beirut and live three miles from the Hezbollah neighborhood. We do not expect to be in danger, because there are no Hezbollah elements in our own area. We hear the air strikes and the bombing, of course, but we are fine. We hear the Israeli surveillance drone buzzing above our head 24/24. Clearly, Netanyahu has fulfilled his dream of getting the United States to get its hands dirty in this war and attack Iran while teaming up with him. Trump is a narcissistic megalomaniac, and Netanyahu knows exactly how to cajole him with praise and with the money of the Israeli lobby billionaires and oligarchs. On the other hand, Iran is ruled by an insane and tyrannical regime whose arm on the Mediterranean is Hezbollah, and Iran uses it as leverage for possible United States–Iran negotiations. The whole world is paying the price in a very big way for these crazy people. People die, buildings are leveled, villages are erased from the map, and the military industrial complex is doing great.”
Update 3 days later
“Yesterday in the Middle of the afternoon, we heard the war planes above our heads and a couple of mn later they conducted 3 air strikes each 1-2mn apart less than 1/2 Miles from us. We have 1 million forcefully displayed people and people are doing their best to help them survive.
We are stuck between 3 psychopath criminals: Trump, Netanyahu and Iran’s mollahs and their Hezbollah thugs.”
A few days after that, he and his wife left for Paris to see grandchildren, on a trip planned before the war. Here’s the picture he sent of that leveling of the building nearby. Fortunately, Lebanon is not at the point where, as with American undemocratic and repressive allies like the United Arab Emirates, you get jailed for disseminating pictures of destruction:
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
April 2026
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village
“My Fair Lady,” at Daytona Playhouse
Al-Anon Family Groups
“Godspell,” at the Limelight Theatre
Free Tax Preparation Services in Flagler County
Flagler County Commission Morning Meeting
Beverly Beach Town Commission meeting
Nar-Anon Family Group
For the full calendar, go here.
It’s a “stroll” of a particular kind. Beirut was already a fragmented, nervous city, where everyone stands as best they can. Each neighborhood has its history, its peculiarities, its traumas, and its “protectors.” But for three weeks, it has become a human pressure cooker, ready to boil over at the slightest snag. Some wall themselves in silence; others are ready to unburden themselves without preamble. As you go deeper into one neighborhood and then another, swollen with tens of thousands of displaced people fleeing Israeli bombings, the city’s breath, rhythm, and almost its temperature change. Sidewalks overflow with interrupted stories, mourning, flight, cars parked against one another, and lives in waiting. […] Not far away, in Mar Elias, a mixed neighborhood where Amal, Hezbollah’s Shia brother, is well established, efforts are made to maintain an almost normal life. But faces are sad, worn, and disillusioned. Passersby systematically change sidewalks to avoid the small kiosks of the NGO Imdad, which collects religious alms for Hezbollah. Israel has indeed threatened to cut off all sources of funding for the militia… What a contrast with the long queue at the booths of the Mabarrat association, of Sayyed Hussein Fadlallah. […] Around Saint George Hospital in Ashrafieh, doctors and passersby point their noses toward the sky. A fighter jet has just broken the sound barrier. Israeli bombs will be dropped a few seconds later on Dahiyeh.
On the west side of Beirut Park, Elie, a mukhtar, talks with men from the neighborhood. Normally, his day consists of facilitating administrative procedures for the residents of Ain el-Remmaneh. But now, his days and nights are reduced to incessant digital demining. On his phone, no fewer than a hundred WhatsApp messages from worried people, embedded with blurry videos and alarmist rumors that he must verify, put into perspective, or contradict to prevent everything from going up in flames. The incident, which occurred two weeks ago, has tensed the neighborhood. Two young men, Elio K. and Mohammad M., sitting as they do every evening under a kiosk, accosted a guy who seemed “suspicious” to them. He fled on a moped, and a chase ensued through the deserted streets. Alerted, a jeep with tinted windows arrived, and the driver shot at the two young men who were unarmed. Two Hezbollah members, including the driver of the jeep, were arrested, and documents indicating they held pagers were seized. “The authorities are trying to hush up the case,” Tony* believes. His small food business no longer feeds many people. From 100 sandwiches a day, he now sells only about twenty. Everyone here has shut themselves in, entrenched at home, as if preparing for the worst. For a few days, more and more beveled crosses, the distinctive sign of the Lebanese Forces, have appeared in small red spots on the walls of buildings in Furn el-Chebak. Mona, who came to visit her parents, hadn’t even noticed. It must be said that crucifixes and images of Saint Charbel already adorn every street corner… She would have preferred not to see these tags, which remind her of the civil war. “We are at least 80% LF here,” says Bechara Abou Rjeily, a party official, in this Christian neighborhood. “These tags? It’s more of a psychological operation, so that anyone coming into the area understands where they are setting foot,” he says. Since towns like Hazmieh, which have a Christian majority, were targeted by Israeli strikes aimed at Shia officials, the psychosis has snowballed. More than in 2024, adding to the misfortune of having to leave everything and having lost everything, doors have closed to displaced Shia families. “Humanly, we have a duty to help them,” this man admits, “but as the state is missing in action, we must also, on our scale, take measures, monitor, and watch.” Even as the Shia militia threatens a new May 7th—referring to its 2008 takeover in Beirut when authorities wanted to ban its telecommunications network—Bechara Abou Rjeily shrugs his shoulders. “I don’t believe they will dare come to our place. Here, it isn’t Beirut (the Sunni neighborhoods where the clashes took place). But if they have that idea… it will blow back in their faces.”
–From “A Stroll Through a Beirut at War and Simmering,” L’Orient-Le Jour, March 27, 2026 (Gemini translation).
Comments
Don T says
Speaking of Kings and arrogant presidents with brass ones, does anyone remember when Bill Clinton signed a waiver on May 22, 1998 so Loral could transfer ICBM & satellite (rocket & missile guidance technology) to China who of course would share that with their puppet state the PRNK? It occurred after Chinagate where the Clinton campaign received funding via the Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C. which was used for coordinating contributions to the DNC.
If not, search on: bill clinton loral waiver – CNN and Wikipedia have information about this FACT. Democrats, always selling out Americans to communists and our enemies.
Jim says
I did read the Wikipedia page. It’s not quite as cut and dried as you imply but I agree the investigations were less than stellar. So it’s possible that what you said contains some truth.
So, that said, what exactly is your point. Is it that since Clinton [may have] gotten away with a serious breach of our security, it’s okay for Trump to do the same?
I don’t have much use for any president we’ve had during my lifetime. Seems to me each and every one of them has done one or more things wrong. The issue I see with Trump is that, not only has he done “wrong”, the list of his failings and either obvious illegal acts or highly questionable legal compliance is way beyond anything this country has seen before.
Also, say what you want about any other president, only Trump has consistently demonstrated by word and deed a complete lack of any attempt to bring the country together on any subject. Everything is an excuse for Trump to say disparaging things about 50+% of the country. No other president has done this. And the level of corruption and the largest group of incompetent sycophants he has surrounded himself with continues to put this country at risk.
So maybe Bill Clinton should be in deep trouble now for what he did. If so, and he was to be found guilty, I’m fine with that. I’ve got no use for crooked politicians. I wonder if you would say that about Trump.
Laurel says
Jim: I agree with you! Absolutely, the problem is that the corruption is being ignored and/or being excused. No, we have never seen the like. It was the Republicans who got rid of Nixon, to their credit. None of us should accept corruption, on either side of the isle.
Sherry says
Thank You Jim!
There’s even a name for don t’s distraction tactic. He pulled a “Whataboutism”. . . well used in Maga World.
I really appreciate your response and feel much the same way. We are all flawed human beings, and we should make allowances for those imperfections. However, there are those who are so criminally contemptible, they are anathema to our civilization and foundational principles.
don’s comparison is much like saying 100 lies is the same as trump’s over 30,000 lies in office. NO they are not the same! Those are absolutely “false equivalencies”!
Maga members have great difficulties in trying to justify (to themselves, also) their support for a person who is so exceedly reprehensible.
These are indeed troubling times when approximately 1/3 of the citizens of our country are victims and have willingly yielded to a new kind of addicting and dangerous “drug”. . . that of 24/7 powerful right winged media propaganda. A propaganda machine that intentionally and systematically repeats similar “fear filled” messages over and over again, in every imaginable context.
As a Buddhist, I’ve been taught that all negative emotions are derived from “FEAR”. I am witnessing that emotional evolution play out on our political stage before me. Those who are “fear filled/insecure” are acting out as power brokers wielding the tools of money and office to greedily bully their way to “CONTROL”.
Have no doubt, their goal is to “CONTROL” us! That’s what “Project 2025” is all about. But first, the power of the people must be stripped away. Donald Trump is the perfect “instrument” needed to weaken us by slicing away at our “constitutional rights”, and the government institutions that serve and protect us:
* Our Right to Justice. . . Supreme Court Gives Powers to the “Executive”
* Our Right to Vote. . . Make it Difficult and Claim it’s Rigged
* Our Right to Citizenship. . . Birthright and Naturalized Under Attack
* Our Right to Control Our Own Bodies. . . Roe VS Wade Overturned
* Our Right to Marry the Person We LOVE. . . Next on the Agenda
* Our Right to Public Education. . . Department of Education Dismantled
* Congressional Oversight. . . Republican Congress Controlled by “Executive”
* Judicial Oversight. . . Majority Right Winged Supreme Court
* Judicial Oversight. . . Department of Justice Controlled by “Executive”
* Inspectors General. . . Most Have Been Eliminated
* Global Alliances. . . Almost Destroyed by Tariffs/Wars/Bullying
I could go on and on, but those who are “still thinking” will hopefully understand my message.
This is precisely why we cannot wait for elections. We must “ACT NOW”. . . our freedom/rights/protections are being taken away each and every day!
RESIST! RESIST! RESIST!
Laurel says
Palm Beach renamed Southern Boulevard after him, and he wants Palm Beach International Airport named after him as well.
Trump First!
He disgusts me.
Do yourself a favor and don’t come back with the stupid, fictitious “TDS.” It’s completely irrelevant, and makes people sound like they have nothing worthy to say.
Christine Anne Peters says
Let’s not forget that he put his face on the National Parks Pass. I was horrified when I received my pass in the mail that his face was on the front right next to George Washington.
Ray W. says
According to Inc.com, a source with which I am unfamiliar, Tesla recently received a patent for a battery-carrying trailer designed to integrate with any Tesla’s battery infrastructure in order to extend the driving range of its EVs.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
Ideas abound! Having the option of buying both a vehicle and a purpose-designed trailer from a Tesla distributor makes sense. Store the trailer, fully charged, until it is needed for longer drives. Perhaps, some time soon, a battery on a small frame that integrates into a trailer hitch is next? No trailer needed. Batteries are getting smaller and lighter and less expensive as technology constantly evolves. Innovation takes many forms.
Ray W. says
On March 26th, the average landed LNG price for the four major Asian markets was $25.30 for the standard one million BTU delivery unit. The European landed LNG price on that date was $18.66, on the Dutch TTF exchange. The landed LNG price in the U.S. on that date? $3.233 per million BTUs.
Landed price means the entire price, from extraction point to transport to final delivery point of product.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
I will repeatedly comment on this issue.
Back in 2008, at the onset of the Shale Revolution, zero LNG export capacity existed in the U.S. Cheniere Energy had committed a significant sum to building an LNG import facility. Cheniere’s CEO, realizing early that gas markets were changing, switched to building an LNG export plant, putting the company years ahead of competitors.
Some 30 companies eventually sought LNG export plant permits, but most efforts failed for lack of financing or for lack of long-term purchase contracts for supplies of natural gas to liquify.
Cheniere Energy beat everyone else to operational liquefaction trains, loading its first LNG tanker for export in 2016. Right now, one of the nine newly-built operating U.S. LNG plants is down due to a major gasification issue. The other eight are operating at full capacity, but America has a greater glut of natural gas than it can export, hence the landed price differential.
Three new plants will open by the end of 2027, and eventually the one existing plant that is out of service will be repaired. That means that current U.S. natural gas export capacity will rise and that the current U.S. natural gas glut will likely lessen or disappear. If this happens, the current U.S. price disparity with the rest of the world may stabilize, with U.S. natural gas prices rising and international natural gas prices falling.
U.S. utility companies that rely heavily on natural gas to generate electricity will likely have to raise rates. Those utility companies that invest in renewable energy sources will likely become more and more consumer price advantageous.
Ray W. says
A news outlet named Global Data reports that TC Energy and LNG Canada recently signed a deal to eventually double current LNG export capacity at an existing Kitimat, British Columbia LNG facility. The project does not involve building new pipeline. The existing 670 kilometer pipeline from northeastern British Columbia natural gas fields to Kitimat will be upgraded to handle more compressed natural gas.
TC Energy’s CEO said that his company intends to become the number one LNG supplier to the Asian market.
Make of this what you will.
Me?
I continue to argue that when a government treats the people of another country like shit, those who are insulted tend to remember it.
Canada has openly stated that it intends to pivot away to new markets. It’s government may sense that Asian markets, now painfully aware of the obvious geopolitical unreliability of purchasing natural gas that has to transit the Strait of Hormuz, may price in a reliability premium on natural gas sourced from Canada, which is closer to Asia anyway.
Ray W. says
Dr. Tyler Goodspeed, former chair of President Trump’s first-term Council of Economic Advisors and current chief economist at ExxonMobil, told a Market Watch reporter that oil supply shocks played a significant role in 10 of the 12 U.S. recessions that have happened since WWII. But, he added, winter weather extremes also prompted recession and, of all economic factors, war causes the most overall destruction to an economy.
Make of this what you will.
Ray W. says
In September 2024, among other states, Hurricane Helene devastated much of western North Carolina. A number of the more gullibly stupid FlaglerLive commenters who wander among us immediately blamed the Biden administration for not flying into remote mountain communities enough much needed emergency supplies by helicopter.
Curious, I looked around and found a North Carolina emergency services report about rising fuel shortages at airports located all over the region, because flood-damaged and impassable roads were preventing replenishment by tanker truck of depleted airport aviation fuel stocks. In essence, regional airports simply ran low on aviation fuel and couldn’t be resupplied, so they rationed what little fuel they had left. The state’s explanation made sense. It costs money to build, service and maintain extra fuel storage capacity and remote regional airports seldom have money to spare for that purpose.
I comment about the gullible stupidity displayed by those few FlaglerLive commenters because a guest, Amos Hockstein, on a recent CNN News Central program, told the host that by the end of next week, airports around the world are going to start experiencing jet fuel shortages and that airports are already limiting the numbers of flights out of bases.
FOX News, too, reports that “thin inventories” of jet fuel means that airports will begin running out of jet fuel in the coming weeks, in part because Persian Gulf refineries normally ship through the Strait of Hormuz between 15-17% of the global supply of jet fuel. Jet fuel prices have already more than doubled.
Make of this what you will.
Ray W. says
In a story published earlier today, a Haaretz reporter writes of Gulf states having to consider a realignment with Iran and the United States after a weakening of a decades-long status quo among the Gulf nations has proved their strategies ephemeral by the closing of the Strait of Hormuz and by the level of infrastructure destruction caused by a lashing out by Iran. Neither prior economic ties with Iran nor closer association with the United States, per the reporter, has helped the Gulf nations in the war.
According to the reporter, even if the war were to end today, an accepted economic estimate is that the Gulf states have already lost between four and five percent of their GDP, not counting future costs.
Prior to the outbreak of war, in the estimation of the reporter, Iran was a nation to be deterred. Given the nature of the war thus far, it is now becoming necessary to consider the possibility that Iran has become the deterring power in the region, now that it has proven its capability of closing the Strait and attacking its neighbors.
The author of the article mentions a number of potential Gulf state strategies, but suggests that none of that number will be likely to come to pass.
Make of this what you will.
Ray W. says
The Kiev Independent reports that on March 10, 2026, five Storm Shadow missiles struck and destroyed Russia’s most advanced chip-making facility, which supplies the military with missile and drone guidance chips. According to the reporting, Storm Shadow missiles are a Ukrainian-designed and built long-range weapon, complete with a shaped-charge head to penetrate walls and a secondary explosive designed to detonate inside buildings.
Six prior drone attacks on the factory had only damaged it.
As an aside, Reuters, among other news outlets, reports about the Russia government banning gasoline exports for the next four months and about Russian oil companies declaring force majeure on certain oil exports, meaning that the companies cannot meet their all of their contractual obligations on oil exports, after Ukrainian strikes have damaged or destroyed an estimated 40% of the country’s refinery and export infrastructure.
Make of this what you will.
Ray W. says
This from the Wall Street Journal.
Despite overall revenue growth of 3.5% in 2025, BYD’s net earnings fell 19.2%. One explanation offered in the story focused on intense price competition within China’s crowded domestic EV industry over the calendar year. Nonetheless, the story extols, the 2026 outlook, starting in the second quarter, remains positive, as BYD announced a new fast-charging EV battery that carries the promise of a more than 600 mile range. The battery can charge from 10% to 70% in five minutes and fully charge in nine. This new EV industry mileage best, coupled with increasing vehicle export activity and a growing stationary battery storage line of products, should drive growth.
Make of this what you will.
Sherry says
trump’s Approval Rating in the TOILET! This from “The Hill”:
In a University of Massachusetts Amherst poll released Monday, 33 percent of respondents said they approve of the president’s job performance. Of the 62 percent who said they disapprove of his work in office, 53 percent expressed “strong” disapproval.
Exactly 33 percent of the poll’s respondents said they either “somewhat” or “very much” associated themselves with Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, including 77 percent of Republicans and 4 percent of Democrats polled.
Ray W. says
According to a Carscoops story, two of the better selling EVs in the Chinese car market are made by Toyota, in association with FAW, its Chinese manufacturing partner.
The sedan, designated Bz3, sells for $13,500 at the current exchange rate. The SUV, called Bz3X, incorporating BYDs Blade LFP battery technology, sells for $14,400.
Make of this what you will.
Ray W. says
According to a Daily Mail story, attorneys for Tyler Robinson, the person accused of killing Charlie Kirk, allege in a court filing that the bullet recovered from the scene does not match to the rifle recovered near the scene.
Make of this what you will.
Ed P says
Progressive democratic rep Pramila Jayapal called for tax payer funded reparations for immigrants traumatized by ICE. Jayapal serves as ranking member of House Subcommittee on immigration integrity, security, and enforcement.
Washington State enacted a new 9.9% tax on personal income over $1 million per household. 21,000 households estimated to be affected.
Bernie Sanders wants a nationwide 5% “wealth Tax” on billionaires. It’s only going to affect an estimated 938 billionaires.
California wealth tax proposal is a 1 time tax on assets of billionaires
Massachusetts has an elevated tax rate on incomes over 1 million
Michigan tax reform initiative to flat tax a 5% rate on individuals earning over $500,000.
New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland, Minnesota, and New Jersey have recent proposals and continue to push to raise taxes on millionaires.
Fair? Is this how a Democratic Republic rewards success?
I worry much more about this accelerating trend then No Kings Day
Sherry says
There is a MASSIVE difference between the numbers on the “Tax Tables” and what “BILLIONAIRE” actually PAY! Don’t just change those “tax tables” close the “LOOPHOLES”!
Between 2014 and 2018, the “true tax rate” (tax paid vs. wealth growth) for prominent billionaires was significantly lower than the average American’s income tax rate of approximately 13%.
Americans For Tax Fairness
Donald Trump
The New York Times reported he paid no federal income taxes for 11 of the 18 years they examined, but did not provide a specific dollar amount for 2014.
2015: $641,931
Despite declaring a negative income of $31.7 million, he owed this amount primarily due to the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT).
2016: $750
He reported a negative income of $32.2 million and used business tax credits to reduce his liability to this minimum amount.
2017: $750
He reported a negative income of $12.8 million and again utilized tax credits to offset his bill.
2018: $999,466
This year showed a significant increase as he reported a total income of $24.4 million and had fewer losses to report than in previous years.
Warren Buffett
Wealth Growth: $24.3 Billion
Total Taxes Paid: $23.7 Million
True Tax Rate: 0.10%
Jeff Bezos
Wealth Growth: $99 Billion
Total Taxes Paid: $973 Million
True Tax Rate: 0.98%
Note: Bezos paid $0 in federal income tax in 2007 and 2011.
Michael Bloomberg
Wealth Growth: $22.5 Billion
Total Taxes Paid: $292 Million
True Tax Rate: 1.30%
Elon Musk
Wealth Growth (2014-2018): $13.9 Billion
Total Taxes Paid (2014-2018): $455 Million
True Tax Rate (2014-2018): 3.27%
Note: Musk paid $0 in federal income tax in 2018. In 2021, he reported paying a record $11 billion after exercising stock options.
Americans For Tax Fairness
Key Findings on the Top 25 Wealthiest Americans (2014–2018)
Collective Wealth Growth: $401 Billion
Total Federal Income Taxes Paid: $13.6 Billion
Aggregate “True Tax Rate”: 3.4%
Income Composition: In 2018, these 25 individuals reported only $158 million in wages, which accounted for just 1.1% of their total reported income.
ProPublica
Ed P says
Before vilifying anyone…
Wealth growth is not income.
It is asset appreciation or compounding. Consider your home doubling or tripling in value. That’s wealth growth. A stock you bought and held could go up and you didn’t sell it so there is wealth growth without income. Your Ira, 401k is growing without any taxable income.
Also, a business owner could see the same wealth growth without taxable income. In fact, as AMAZON expanded warehousing through the world and developed in house delivery/trucking, the capital investments outstripped earnings. It’s called investing. Unrealized capital gains that would be taxed when sold. Once those expenses slow and revenue flows, income taxes will be paid.
I would remind everyone that these same “villains” create jobs, pay employers’ portion social security taxes, unemployment tax, as well as massive real estate taxes. And they do pay employees a wage.
Investment wealth comes and goes and never remains static.
It is not income and should not be conflated.
Ps don’t forget the charitable contributions and foundations that receive billions from those who are vilified.
PSs nearly 50% of the lower wage earners effectively pay zero federal income tax and a fair percentage actually receive back more than they paid. While the top wage earners may pay a lower marginal tax rate,
Jeff Bezos paying $973 million dollars (nearly 1 Billion) isn’t unfair.