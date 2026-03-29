The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, March 29, 2026

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Weather: A slight chance of showers between 3pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler Home and Lifestyle Show is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Free parking and admission, food trucks, arts and crafts, service fair and more. The lifestyle show is a fund-raiser for Flagler County Schools’ Flagler Technical College. See this year’s roster of presenters here.

Yasmina Reza’s “Art,” at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 3 p.m. Tickets: $25 for adults $15 for students. Book here. When Serge buys an all-white painting for a small fortune, it sparks an uproar between three longtime friends—leading to sharp wit, biting truths, and big laughs. Art by Yasmina Reza is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy that examines the fine line between friendship and ego, taste and absurdity. Smart, stylish, and irresistibly funny, this theatrical gem will have you laughing and thinking all at once. In this production, it’s an all-women cast.

“My Fair Lady,” at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Box office: (386) 255-2431. Tickets: $30 for adults, $20 for youth. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. The tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady, featuring one of musical theatre’s greatest scores.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Notably: Watching baseball is getting ridiculous. Used to be that you could get one subscription to MLB TV and you were set. Used to be you could rely on your son’s subscription the moment he got a job and even save all that money. Now to watch the Yankees you have to have eight subscriptions to every streaming service under the sun. Not that I actually watch them. I haven’t watched a full baseball game in 15 years. Last season I may have watched a total of nine innings all season–one out here, one out there. But I like to know I could. It’s like what Edward Abbey said: “We need a refuge even though we may never need to go there. I may never in my life get to Alaska, for example, but I am grateful it’s there. We need the possibility of escape as surely as we need hope.” Baseball has always been our escape despite becoming just another billionaires’ club. I think of it the way I think of the idealized America that never was, but that we recreate every evening under the lights–even if I never watch. Knowing it’s there is like knowing that the original of the Constitution is at the National Archives, that the bases are still in place, that there’s still, Ulysses, a home to get to. Streaming is demolishing that. Then again, maybe I am repeating an American story as old as the first diamond. See Richard Ford’s quote below.

Now this:

Say YES to our new Yankees commercial with Larry David! Watch now. pic.twitter.com/5YTEV6cFjZ — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 27, 2026





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