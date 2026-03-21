The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, March 21, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 78. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Chess Meet-Up At the Flagler Beach Public Library, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the library, 315 7th St S, Flagler Beach. It’s free. All ages, all skill levels. Flagler Beach Chess is a community-driven organization dedicated to promoting the game of chess in Flagler Beach, Florida, and surrounding areas. We seek to bring together players of all skill levels and provide opportunities for friendly competition, socialization, and skill development. We believe that chess is more than just a game – it’s a way of life. Our community is built around a shared love of strategy, critical thinking, and intellectual challenge. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, we invite you to join us for a game or two, learn from other players, and share your own knowledge and expertise. Join us today and become a part of our chess community. Every third Saturday of the month.

Yasmina Reza’s “Art,” at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 3 p.m. Tickets: $25 for adults $15 for students. Book here. When Serge buys an all-white painting for a small fortune, it sparks an uproar between three longtime friends—leading to sharp wit, biting truths, and big laughs. Art by Yasmina Reza is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy that examines the fine line between friendship and ego, taste and absurdity. Smart, stylish, and irresistibly funny, this theatrical gem will have you laughing and thinking all at once. In this production, it’s an all-women cast.

“Steel Magnolias” at Athens Theatre, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 2:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. Truvy’s beauty salon is where life happens. It’s where women gather to laugh, cry, share stories, and carry one another through everything life throws their way. Steel Magnolias is a funny, deeply moving story about friendship—the kind that’s loud, loyal, and shows up when it counts. It’s about finding strength in the people who know you best, and love you anyway. This heartfelt comedy-drama is as sweet and soulful as Southern tea—and proves that “laughter through tears” just might be the finest emotion of all.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.



Notably: It’s a great day in Bunnell, as Alvin Jackson would say, not just because it’s J.S.Bach’s 341st birthday, but because it’s Alvin Jackson’s 65th. Lucky him: he’s now eligible for Medicare, while some of us remain condemned to the watching our once beloved Obamacare gets tortured to death by the GOP’s thousand cuts. Bunnell hired Jackson in 2018, mostly on the strength of John Rogers’s endorsement even though Rogers failed to get a second when he tried hiring him after Jackson’s first interview. Jackson had come across as a bit of a huckster, with a few fictions in his very thick resume. Rogers convinced his colleagues to bring him back for a second interview, and the God thing played in his favor (Jackson is also a minister), which is what appealed to Rogers especially. I have grown less doubtful about Jackson over the years: I like running into him at various functions, he’s always sunny, welcoming, forthcoming, and when I call he always picks up his phone. He’s term-limited: he’s enrolled in the state retirement system’s deferred retirement program, so he’ll have to retire by, I think, 2028 if not sooner (I forget the exact date), and I’m pretty sure I’ll miss him after his retirement. Last year he released his latest book, The Legacy of a Wounded Healer, bearing the marks of losing his wife after a difficult illness (cancer, that murderer, as always). You can wish him a happy birthday here.

Now this:





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