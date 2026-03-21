The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, March 21, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 78. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.
Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.
Chess Meet-Up At the Flagler Beach Public Library, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the library, 315 7th St S, Flagler Beach. It’s free. All ages, all skill levels. Flagler Beach Chess is a community-driven organization dedicated to promoting the game of chess in Flagler Beach, Florida, and surrounding areas. We seek to bring together players of all skill levels and provide opportunities for friendly competition, socialization, and skill development. We believe that chess is more than just a game – it’s a way of life. Our community is built around a shared love of strategy, critical thinking, and intellectual challenge. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, we invite you to join us for a game or two, learn from other players, and share your own knowledge and expertise. Join us today and become a part of our chess community. Every third Saturday of the month.
Yasmina Reza’s “Art,” at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 3 p.m. Tickets: $25 for adults $15 for students. Book here. When Serge buys an all-white painting for a small fortune, it sparks an uproar between three longtime friends—leading to sharp wit, biting truths, and big laughs. Art by Yasmina Reza is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning comedy that examines the fine line between friendship and ego, taste and absurdity. Smart, stylish, and irresistibly funny, this theatrical gem will have you laughing and thinking all at once. In this production, it’s an all-women cast.
“Steel Magnolias” at Athens Theatre, 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, 2:30 p.m., 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, (386) 736-1500. Cost: Adult $37, Senior $33, Student/Child $17, groups of 8 or more $30 per ticket, all including processing charge. Book here. Truvy’s beauty salon is where life happens. It’s where women gather to laugh, cry, share stories, and carry one another through everything life throws their way. Steel Magnolias is a funny, deeply moving story about friendship—the kind that’s loud, loyal, and shows up when it counts. It’s about finding strength in the people who know you best, and love you anyway. This heartfelt comedy-drama is as sweet and soulful as Southern tea—and proves that “laughter through tears” just might be the finest emotion of all.
Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.
Notably: It’s a great day in Bunnell, as Alvin Jackson would say, not just because it’s J.S.Bach’s 341st birthday, but because it’s Alvin Jackson’s 65th. Lucky him: he’s now eligible for Medicare, while some of us remain condemned to the watching our once beloved Obamacare gets tortured to death by the GOP’s thousand cuts. Bunnell hired Jackson in 2018, mostly on the strength of John Rogers’s endorsement even though Rogers failed to get a second when he tried hiring him after Jackson’s first interview. Jackson had come across as a bit of a huckster, with a few fictions in his very thick resume. Rogers convinced his colleagues to bring him back for a second interview, and the God thing played in his favor (Jackson is also a minister), which is what appealed to Rogers especially. I have grown less doubtful about Jackson over the years: I like running into him at various functions, he’s always sunny, welcoming, forthcoming, and when I call he always picks up his phone. He’s term-limited: he’s enrolled in the state retirement system’s deferred retirement program, so he’ll have to retire by, I think, 2028 if not sooner (I forget the exact date), and I’m pretty sure I’ll miss him after his retirement. Last year he released his latest book, The Legacy of a Wounded Healer, bearing the marks of losing his wife after a difficult illness (cancer, that murderer, as always). You can wish him a happy birthday here.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
June 2026
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Scenic A1A Pride Meeting
Friday Blue Forum
Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
Coffee With Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Art Dycke’s Celebration of Life
Gamble Jam at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area
Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities June 27-28
Palm Coast Historical Society Executive Board Meeting
For the full calendar, go here.
The greatest figure in that long controversy was certainly John C. Calhoun, a man who set his face like flint against every northern middle-class ambition, and with his dream of a Greek democracy steered his beloved South upon the rocks. A truly notable figure was this ascetic Carolinian. In the passionate debates over slavery he daily matched powers with Webster and Clay and proved himself intellectually the greatest of the three. He is the one outstanding political thinker in a period singularly barren and uncreative. His influence was commanding. Tall, lean, eager, with no humor, no playfulness, lacking the magnetic personality of Clay and the ornate rhetoric of Webster, speaking plainly and following his logic tenaciously, this gaunt Scotch-Irishman became by virtue of intellect and character, driven by an apostolic zeal, the master political mind of the South, an uncrowned king who carried his native Carolina in his pocket like a rotten borough. Long before his death he had expanded a political philosophy into a school of thought. What he planned a hundred disciples hastened to execute. Like Jefferson he was a pervasive influence in shaping men’s opinions. It was impossible to ignore him or to escape the admonitory finger that pointed at every weak and shuffling compromiser.
–From Vernon Parrington’s Main Currents in American Thought (1927).
Comments
Sherry says
Spoken like a true “as#ho#$” . . . Trump posted on social media after the announcement of Mueller’s death: “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead.”
Meanwhile, “good” past Presidents responded:
Republican President George W. Bush, who nominated Mueller, said in a statement that he was “deeply saddened” by Mueller’s death and praised him for having “dedicated his life to public service” and for overhauling the FBI’s mission.
Democratic President Barack Obama, who kept Mueller on even after his 10-year term had expired, called him “one of the finest directors in the history of the FBI” who saved “countless lives” after transforming the bureau. “But it was his relentless commitment to the rule of law and his unwavering belief in our bedrock values that made him one of the most respected public servants of our time,” Obama added.
Skibum says
I, of course, never met and did not personally know Robert Muller. Aside from what I know of him publicly, if the convicted felon pedo prez currently occupying the WH says he is glad Muller is dead, then Muller must have been someone of high intellect. Someone who was extremely ethical and respected by many across the political spectrum. Someone who had the interests of this nation and it’s citizens uppermost in mind and lived up to his oath of office. Someone who never strayed from his professional responsibilities throughout his long public service career. Someone who speaks truth to power.
In other words, someone who was the complete opposite from the horrible example of human excrement who disparages Muller in death today. May Robert Muller rest in peace.
Sherry says
Just so you know what will not be shown on Fox. . . the Democrats are trying to fund the TSA. . . Republicans are shutting them down:
Senate Republicans on Saturday voted against an unusual procedural gambit by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to suspend the Senate rules and advance a bill through the Rules Committee to fund the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
The motion failed by a party-line vote of 41 to 49. It needed 60 votes to succeed.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) dismissed the proposal as a “convoluted” attempt to circumvent the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is engaged in talks with White House border czar Tom Homan to reopen the Department of Homeland Security, which saw its funding lapse on Feb. 14.
Skibum says
The democrats in Congress have been trying each and every day that Congress is in session to put forward a fix that will fund the TSA, the U.S. Coast Guard, and FEMA, all part of Homeland Security, so the government can reopen without further funding for ICE at the present time… which will be negotiated separately. Each and every time, the republicans refuse those funding requests for TSA, Coast Guard and FEMA.
The republicans keep saying no specifically because the convicted felon pedo prez in the WH has instructed them to keep saying no and not negotiated any deal with the democrats, so the TRUMP shutdown continues day after day after day while we all suffer the consequences of his orders to the maga members of Congress.
Laurel says
Trump is still busy blaming Biden for all of Trump’s failures.
All the gold plated kitsch in the world will not provide Trump with any class.