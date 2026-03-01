The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, March 1, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Storytime: Valeria Luiselli is a discovery worth a caravel. She is a young Mexican-American writer, professor of languages and literature at Bard, born near the end of the first Reagan term, with a book of essays–Tell Me How It Ends, on the migrant crisis–and a couple of novels to her credit, one of them called The Story of My Teeth, “a kind of extended commentary on how possessions acquire value largely through the stories we tell about them,” says Kirkus. In “Predictions and Presentiment,” a story in the Feb. 16 New Yorker that would not have surprised if it’d made into the next annual edition of Best American Short Stories but for the fact that it’s a novel’s excerpt, the narrator tells the stories of three “possessions,” each less possessed than the other: the narrator’s 12-year-old daughter, whose charming emancipation happens before our eyes, a historic mosaic imprinted with a portrait of Proteus that the narrator’s mother stole from an archaeological dig where she was working, and the head of a swordfish the mother buys at a fishstand, even though, as her daughter will discover, the mother was had by the fishmonger. The mother is a writer. Mother and child have just landed in a village in Sicily (Luiselli has been visiting the island every year for a decade) so the mother can rebuild a relationship with her daughter, minus the stepfather who raised her and who, we are never told why, has left: “I have been hoping that it would be here, on this island, this summer, that my daughter and I would finally have a real beginning.” “Now we are mother and daughter, learning how to orbit each other like two new planets. The question is: Now that the gravity of the family nucleus no longer holds us together, how do I do it?” The center of gravity is the child, not the mother, even as the child is not yet aware of her own gravity. That’s what gives her–and the story–an understated boldness, like her “wild leonine curls bouncing up and down with the pace of her steps.” Luiselli is interested in the intersection between fiction and autobiography, invention and reinvention, two terms that leaven the story’s epiphany. She weaves those inquiries through the daughter’s insistent, seemingly random questions that gradually form a pattern of inquiry into a past she, not her mother, is uncovering with the deliberate precision of an archaeological dig. We learn that Nanna, the thieving grandmother, lost her mind to dementia, but left Proteus to her daughter. The 12-year-old wants the theft erased from the family’s history. She wants the mosaic returned. She doesn’t know how to ride a bike (“impossible, she pedalled always backward. I tried not to think about it metaphorically”) but she is the balance to her mother’s unmoored life. She is the one who notices and prosecutes adults’ pat deceptions, like the smug sign at the fishmonger’s stand–aren’t all proverbs smug to some degree, like antiquity’s bumper stickers?– that says “if you’re born a tuna you can’t die a swordfish.” The grandmother’s dementia suggests otherwise. Little revelations like that, on the verge of the precious, breeze through the story as a Levante, that east wind bearing storms, approaches from the east. It is as if the Levante, in echo to Mount Etna’s cavernous gurgles, says, “change is in the air,” while also saying that Levante winds are as old and unchanged as creation. The story is also full of sounds, sounds being as important to Luiselli as words. She incorporates the sounds in her reading of the story on The New Yorker’s site, though I prefer to hear them distilled through her leonine prose. “Predictions and Presentiment” is an excerpt from Beginning Middle End, Luiselli’s third novel, due in July.

Now this:





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