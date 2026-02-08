The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 8, 2026

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Weather: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,’ At Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except Sundays, 2 p.m. A witty, fast-paced musical revue that takes a humorous and heartfelt look at modern love in all its stages-from awkward first dates to long marriages. Directed by Daniel Starling.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Juxtapositions: The following contains very, very bad words, so if you’re uncomfortable with that, you should skip to the next segment. It is Epstein related. Somewhat. A few days ago the New York Times reported on the grovels and “shame” of Peter Attia, the so-called “longevity influencer,” after he was found to have been a copious correspondent of Jeffrey Epstein. The Times, in its unfailing mania for reveling in the lurid behind detached reporting, quoted a 2016 email as follows: “In one email on Feb. 19, 2016, titled “confirmed,” Dr. Attia wrote to Mr. Epstein: “Pussy is, indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though.” That was the first quote the newspaper decided to go with. Nothing in the article reports illegal acts, or suggests any, beside the obvious suggestion by association, however defamatory that can be in court. But that opening quote by the Times struck me for its absence of journalistic carbs. Because here’s the thing: in Rabbit Is Rich, Updike has Harry Angstrom, the title character of the four and a half Rabbit novels whom Robert Kiely described in Harvard Magazine as an “ignorant, insensitive, uneducated, self-pitying bigot of no particular talent, imagination, or intelligence,” sitting in his car as he–and this is Updike writing here–“thinks of the girl’s long thigh as she stretched her way into the back seat and imagines he smells vanilla. Cunt would be a good flavor of ice cream, Sealtest ought to work on it.” O August 27, 1981, Philip Roth wrote Updike: “Haagen-Dazs has beaten Sealtest to it–it’s called Rum Raisin.” Updike and Roth were both favored to win the Nobel in their day. But there it is. And that’s one of their tamer exchanges. Their letters (mostly Updike’s, with footnotes referring to Roth’s) are published in the just-released Selected Letters of John Updike. They were adults. They were crude. But they had made a business of being crude (Updike was the c-word’s debutante ball in American middlebrow literature), but Peter Attia, of whom I’d never heard of and about whom, body, soul and philosophy, I couldn’t care less about, is quoted by the paper that lionized Roth and Updike (and that celebrated Rabbit Is Rich and, belatedly–because Michiko Kakutani did not like it–Sabbath’s Theatre with such tactical malice that you have to wonder: who are the pervs here, if not the editors? Rabbit Is Rich, incidentally, won the National Book Award, the National Book Critics’ Circle Award, and the Pulitzer Prize, not undeservedly. But Peter Attia must grovel.

Now this:





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