The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 8, 2026

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Weather: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.
‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,’ At Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except Sundays, 2 p.m. A witty, fast-paced musical revue that takes a humorous and heartfelt look at modern love in all its stages-from awkward first dates to long marriages. Directed by Daniel Starling.
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.
Juxtapositions: The following contains very, very bad words, so if you’re uncomfortable with that, you should skip to the next segment. It is Epstein related. Somewhat. A few days ago the New York Times reported on the grovels and “shame” of Peter Attia, the so-called “longevity influencer,” after he was found to have been a copious correspondent of Jeffrey Epstein. The Times, in its unfailing mania for reveling in the lurid behind detached reporting, quoted a 2016 email as follows: “In one email on Feb. 19, 2016, titled “confirmed,” Dr. Attia wrote to Mr. Epstein: “Pussy is, indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though.” That was the first quote the newspaper decided to go with. Nothing in the article reports illegal acts, or suggests any, beside the obvious suggestion by association, however defamatory that can be in court. But that opening quote by the Times struck me for its absence of journalistic carbs. Because here’s the thing: in Rabbit Is Rich, Updike has Harry Angstrom, the title character of the four and a half Rabbit novels whom Robert Kiely described in Harvard Magazine as an “ignorant, insensitive, uneducated, self-pitying bigot of no particular talent, imagination, or intelligence,” sitting in his car as he–and this is Updike writing here–“thinks of the girl’s long thigh as she stretched her way into the back seat and imagines he smells vanilla. Cunt would be a good flavor of ice cream, Sealtest ought to work on it.” O August 27, 1981, Philip Roth wrote Updike: “Haagen-Dazs has beaten Sealtest to it–it’s called Rum Raisin.” Updike and Roth were both favored to win the Nobel in their day. But there it is. And that’s one of their tamer exchanges. Their letters (mostly Updike’s, with footnotes referring to Roth’s) are published in the just-released Selected Letters of John Updike. They were adults. They were crude. But they had made a business of being crude (Updike was the c-word’s debutante ball in American middlebrow literature), but Peter Attia, of whom I’d never heard of and about whom, body, soul and philosophy, I couldn’t care less about, is quoted by the paper that lionized Roth and Updike (and that celebrated Rabbit Is Rich and, belatedly–because Michiko Kakutani did not like it–Sabbath’s Theatre with such tactical malice that you have to wonder: who are the pervs here, if not the editors? Rabbit Is Rich, incidentally, won the National Book Award, the National Book Critics’ Circle Award, and the Pulitzer Prize, not undeservedly. But Peter Attia must grovel.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
May 2026
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
Coffee With Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley
Democratic Women’s Club
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Touch-a-Truck in Palm Coast’s Town Center
Unity in the Community
Chess Meet-Up At the Flagler Beach Public Library
‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,’ an FPC Production
‘The Curious Savage” at Daytona Playhouse
‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,’ an FPC Production
‘The Curious Savage” at Daytona Playhouse
“Once on This Island,” At Limelight Theatre
Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
For the full calendar, go here.
In Rabbit at Rest Janice and Harry spend several months a year in their condo in Florida. Nelson has become a drug addict and Harry has developed a bad heart. This last volume is filled with Harry’s awareness of physical and mental fatigue and his dim recognition that, despite modest prosperity, not much has changed in his life. World-weariness would not be the right word for what Harry experiences, since he has remained so oddly untouched by the world beyond his own tiny radius. It is almost as though the narrative is tired of itself and is beginning, at last, to run down. The process of self-acknowledged fatigue starts quite early, actually. There are lines that seem to leap out of the books and address the reader directly about what it feels like to follow Rabbit’s career. In Rabbit Redux, for example: “Something has gone wrong. The ballgame is boring.” Yes! Or, in the same volume, a passing comment on the terrain around Harry’s housing development: “I think it’s the flatness.” Yes! Two passages jump out in Rabbit Is Rich. When Harry sees the corpse of his dead father-in-law, “He looked down and felt nothing.” Right! And during a typically gross conversation among his friends, he is “appalled by this coarse crowd he’s in.” Who could disagree? Such lines seem to read the reader’s mind. It is almost as if Updike is seeking sympathy. How did we (author and reader) get stuck with such people? And for so long?
–From Robert Kiely’s “Rabbit Reread” in Harvard Magazine, July 1996.
Comments
Laurel says
I cannot believe this government is so stupid, so nasty, and so hate filled and vengeful, that it works at dividing us up over something so petty as Superbowl halftime. I can’t even think of one song Kid Rock is known for, but enjoy.
Dennis C Rathsam says
I,LL be watching Kid Rock during 1/2 time….WOKE NFL! SEAHAWKS!
Ray W. says
Wow!
I have long argued that the definition of woke has been so bastardized over the years that it no longer has any valid meaning. Now, the NFL is woke. Proof that anyone can bastardize the meaning of any word at any time.
Laurel says
Thank you.
Skibum says
Well at least you are consistent, I’ll say that much for you, Dennis. Adore your convicted felon sex abuser pedophile protecting maga menace in the WH all you want. Sit there tonight and love the no talent child molester Kid Rock, who was even audacious enough to sing about his sexual attraction to underage girls.
All of that, and more maga madness, and what you are so turned off by, so upset about… is “woke”??? Please tell me when you had your lobotomy because that space between your ears is nothing but a wasteland!
Ray W. says
This from a fortune story:
Last month, the Associated Builders and Contractors trade group released an estimate that the construction industry will need to add 456,000 skilled workers in 2027, up 30.7% from its 2026 estimate.
One given reason for the estimated labor need is described as the fact that 20% of the industry’s current workforce is over the age of 55.
Because it takes years to train a skilled construction worker, an analyst told the reporter that the need to train should begin right now.
The reporter wrote that current administration immigration policies have disrupted a traditional source of new skilled construction workers. 92% of construction companies now report difficulties in finding enough workers, and that the relative scarcity threatens to put upward pressure on labor costs.
It is no secret that President Trump claims that the tariff policies that he fully owns will reshore once-lost manufacturing capacity and jobs to America, requiring the building of new factories.
Ford’s CEO, Jim Farley, is on record as saying that there is within the larger American economy an “essential worker” economy and that in 2025 there existed a “massive shortfall” of 600,000 skilled manufacturing workers and another 500,000 skilled construction workers. He added:
“How can we reshore all this stuff if we don’t have people to work there?”
Make of this what you will.
Me?
If an administration takes away a source of potential skilled labor in an essential industry that is already short of workers, and if what relatively few workers in the existing skilled labor force are comparatively older and closer to retirement age, and if you engage in a tariff policy designed to reshore previously lost manufacturing capacity, where is the skilled labor needed to build and then staff the new factories going to come from?
As an aside, because President Trump took full credit in 2017 for an Intel factory that was funded and began construction before he took office, it is reasonable to anticipate the he will claim credit for the many factories that were funded by the Chips Act and began construction during the Biden years. Some of these factories are nearing completion right now.
FlaglerLive readers should anticipate a steady flow of new lie laundering by the usual suspects. There will be claims of a fabulous future that was in reality started by the Biden administration.
Oy, vey!
Ray W. says
Researchers at Weigeningen University, in the Netherlands, have released a paper about the creation of a new type of plastic material called a “compleximer.”
I do not claim to fully understand the chemistry at work.
Before the breakthrough, plastics were bonded by chemical cross-forces acting as if a type of glue binding together long chemical chains. The Weigenengen compleximer is bonded by magnetic co-attraction, a stronger binding force than chemical bonding. And, should a crack in the compleximer material develop, simple heat can completely restore the fractured magnetic bond.
Traditional plastics theory held that long chemical chains either were flexible like plastic or rigid like glass, depending on rates of heating and cooling. Glass shatters and plastics deform. Compleximer in a glass-like form doesn’t shatter, yet it is easier to shape into both a glass-like form and a malleable plastic form when slowly heated and cooled.
Make of this what you will.
Laurel says
It’s use is to piece together things, and people, effected by Trump’s secret “discombobulator,” which we’ll need in a hurry as his loyal have been completely discombobulated.
Ray W. says
According to a reporter for The Daily Beast, CBS News obtained from the Dept of Homeland Security a document containing detention data about the nearly 393,000 persons detained between January 21, 2025 and January 31, 2026.
13.9% had previously been arrested for or convicted of a violent crime, including some 2,100 persons accused of or convicted of homicide.
Nearly 40% had no criminal history.
Another 40% had pending immigration offenses such as misdemeanor crossing the border or felony recrossing the border or obstructing an ICE agent or investigation.
Make of this what you will.