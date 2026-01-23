To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Today at a Glance:

Notably: Sometime in the early to mid-1970s either my mother bought or I bought for her Andrei Amalrik’s book, Will the Soviet Union Survive in 1984?, a French paperback, cheekily titled, though Amalrik was in dead earnest about the crumbling empire: correctly diagnosed but wrongly prognisticated in its details. He thought the Soviets would lose a showdown with China. Amalrik was in the top league of Soviet dissidents. He’d put in his time in Siberia and written about it, like Dostoevsky. He won exile to the Netherlands in 1976. His prediction was off by only five years. Somebody had it in for him, because he did not himself survive until 1984. In November 1980 he was to be in Madrid for an international conference to review the implementation of the 1975 Helsinki accords, where the Soviet Union had finally made concessions on human rights, but had not followed through. Amalrik was among the sharpest voices holding his country to account. He was on his way to Madrid for the conference when, according to the Times, “Mr. Amalrik, coming from southern France, swerved out of his lane on a wet road near the city of Guadalajara and his car struck an oncoming truck. Mr. Amalrik was instantly killed by a piece of metal, probably from the steering column, which was embedded in his throat, according to the police. His widow, Gyuzel, received only slight injuries, as did Vladimir Borisov and Viktor Feinberg.” I remember our shock my mother and I, by then in New York, and my mother claiming that the accident was no accident. The day the Times carried the obituary on page B12, with Amalrik’s picture at the bottom of Page 1, Anthony Lewis’s column had been about the brutality of Soviet torture of political dissidents, noting along the way: “The Soviets’ desperate effort to avoid being called to account at Madrid shows that such international shame bothers them. Why should we give up the opportunity to point to their cynicism and brutality? Why should we disagree with the Soviet victims who want the West to stand firm on Helsinki? For example, Vaclav Havel, the imprisoned Czech playwright, and two colleagues recently managed to get out a letter urging action on human rights at Madrid.” All those familiar names. Vaclav Havel of course would become president of the Czech Republic. I found Will the Soviet Union Survive in my library earlier this week, still in good shape. Among the pages, I found a little letter to the editor my mother had clipped out, from the Nov. 12 Times, two days after the death: “I wish I were an ancient master of the elegaic hexameter that I might in two or four chiseled lines imperishably commemorate the passing of Andrei Amalrik. Fate was never more malevolent than in decreeing that he, who had survived Siberian prison camps, should come to a banal end in an automobile accident on his way to the Helsinki treaty conference in Madrid. May this indomitable young man’s abrupt extinction serve at least to call sharper attention to the Soviet Union’s open violation of its Helsinki obligations in the treatment of his fellow dissidents. Amalrik will live in his country’s memory with the Decembrists and Herzen and Tolstoy and our own time’s honored Sakharov to inspire the continued struggle, though it often seems hopeless, for a free Russia.” The letter’s writer? The great I.F. Stone, who today is rolling in his grave, wondering who America’s Decembrists are, what its dissidents must do, ” to inspire the continued struggle, though it often seems hopeless, for a maga-free America.”