The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 22, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Today at a Glance:

Notably: Unaware of it or its method until I read it a few days ago, I was struck by the very pronounced use of dialect in Eugene O’Neill’s “Dreamy Kid,” the 1919 one-act play about a Black grandma on her deathbed and her grandson Dreamy running from the law and seeing her one last time. The language was difficult to understand, and difficult to take: “Dat you, Dreamy?” “Didn’ I heah yo talkin’ jest now, Dreamy?” “Hit can’t be long befo’ de en’. (in a louder tone.) Hit was me talkin’ wid a pusson fum ovah de way.” And so on. I admit: I had to ask Gemini to translate it into Ohio English for me so I could at least read it through otherwise the one act would’ve taken me a Trollope’s worth of reading time. (Edith Wharton had written Sinclair Lewis to advise him to use less slang. “I believe the real art in this respect is to use just enough to colour your dialogue, not so much that in a few years it will be almost incomprehensible.” And I’m not cracking wise when I say that during the newspaper strike of 1962-3, New York Times managing editor Turner Catledge suggested that a James Reston column on Southern Blacks be read over the air on WQXR, the newspaper’s radio station, in Negro dialect. He was told it wouldn’t be a good idea.) O’Neill, I thought to myself, sounds like a writer’s equivalent of blackface. But that’s a silly judgment harsh with presentism. The play was ahead of its time. Featuring an all-Black cast was gutsy in itself. Slang was part of the realism, jarring as it may seem to our modern ears (I am equally jarred by Mark Twain when he goes down that road, or Lewis, or anyone: half the time a writer uses slang just to show off). The themes of “The Dreamy Kid” are stereotypical: the dying Mama, the criminal boy, the imploring sister. But there may have been a freshness then tha’s been lost now. The play made me wonder about the craze, these days, against cultural appropriation, a form of imprisoning artists in modes or methods against their natural inclinations, as if a white artist is never supposed to imagine a Black life (what if a modern-day Flaubert, as white and bourgeois as John Cheever, wanted to write a new Bovary from a Black or Latino’s perspective?) “I hate all that shit when white tell you about black,” goes the Black character in Malamud’s The Tenants (1971), which by today’s standards is all appropriations. Wesley Morris in one of the essays in The 1619 Project tried to make the distinction between appropriation and appreciation: “”It’s in the melismatic hair flips of Ariana Grande. It’s in what we once called “blue-eyed soul,” though I’ve never known what to do with that term, which euphemistically, almost jokingly labels even its most convincing practitioners—the Bee Gees, Michael McDonald, Bobby Caldwell, Hall & Oates, Teena Marie, Annie Lennox, Simply Red, George Michael, Taylor Dayne, Lisa Stansfield, Joss Stone, Robin Thicke—as diet Black music. The term might be out to mock or judge or offset, but it points to a crucial distinction between what’s appreciative and what’s appropriative. Flaws and all, these are non-Black artists committed to Black music, often working alongside Black musicians—which is to say, with Black musicians’ consent.” But even that just about forbids the artist, whatever the artist’s race or creed or sexual orientation may be, to experiment, to appropriate not as an act of cultural taking, but as an act of free expression, at least along the lines of what V.S. Pritchett once wrote in a beautiful essay on Zola’s Germinal, about the coal miners of northern France: “I do not know whether it is a defect of our novels about mining that they are written by ex-miners. Zola, who came from outside, surpasses them, perhaps because what is thoroughly and consciously conquered by force of will is enormously stimulating to invention. The fault of the modern novelist in general is that he does not go outside his own world for his material and I think that the decline of the power to tell a story or of the interest in doing so is due to this. Zola is an example of the value of pure curiosity.” I see no reason why the same idea doesn’t apply to any subject, any culture, any so-called appropriation. After all, what is the immigrant experience but a lifelong exercise in learned appropriation? We once called it assimilation. It had its problems. It was also a source of reinvention.