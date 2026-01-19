The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 19, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Notably: Let us remember, on this Martin Luther King Day, that it is still forbidden to teach The 1619 Project in Florida schools, that it is forbidden to shelve the book on public library shelves, and that if a history or English or journalism teacher had the bright idea of inviting Nikole Hannah-Jones–a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist with the New York Times–to speak to a class, the teacher would likely be fired. Hannah-Jones edited 1619 and wrote the title essay that drew so much controversy. Actually, just a few lines drew the controversy–that the first Black slaves set foot on the North American continent in 1619, and that the American project from that time on was predicated on preserving, protecting and promulgating slavery. I am simplifying horribly, but that’s the gist. It’s an interpretation, like innumerable interpretations of history before or since. Frederick Jackson Turner’s thesis about the closing of the American frontier was no less of an interpretation, and I’m not sure it was better sourced. Daniel Boortsin’s thesis that Americans were averse to conflict was a widely accepted interpretation of American history, and a ridiculously absurd one. But so it goes. History is a living document, like the Constitution. Every age puts its stamp on it, reinterprets, reconsiders. Hannah-Jones did no less. But because she cast a shadow on conventional interpretations of rah-rah colonialism for the greater good of mankind, she was banned, as were the dozen and a half writers and their essays in 1619, constituting as bracing a new and eye-opening American history as there’s been since… when? Richard Hofstadter, Barbara Tuchman (though I hesitate to include her in the same league as Hofstadter), Arthur Schlesinger Jr., Vernon Parrington: those were historians you could sink your synapses into, argue with, brawl with, drink with (metaphorically), and be thankful they wrote. What have we had lately? Bans. And Florida schools have the gall to mark Martin Luther King Day.

