The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

The Rainbow Bridge Dedication at Holland Park: S.M.A.R.T. (Saving Missing Animals Response Team) of Flagler County hosts a ribbon cutting for The Rainbow Bridge at 10:00 a.m. at Holland Park (18 Florida Park Dr N, Palm Coast). The community is invited to attend this event, along with pets, to celebrate the grand opening of a new symbol of love, remembrance, and community spirit in Palm Coast. Created in partnership with East Coast Animal Hospital and the City of Palm Coast, The Rainbow Bridge is designed as a permanent memorial space where families can honor the pets who have crossed the rainbow bridge and reflect on the joy they brought.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

‘Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,’ the Billie Holiday Story, at City Rep Theatre: at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Jan. 9-10 and Jan. 16-17, and at 3 p.m. Sunday Jan. 11 and 18. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets: $30 adults, $15 students, available online at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue one-half hour before showtime. The play contains mature language. Set in 1959 a few months before Holiday’s death, Robertson’s semi-fictionalized work imagines one of Lady Day’s last performances, in a seedy South Philadelphia bar, as she’s accompanied by her pianist. With both body and psyche bruised by her tortured, drug-addled life, Lady Day – a nickname given her by her saxophonist friend Lester Young – delivers lengthy, revelatory monologues between performing such songs as “What a Little Moonlight Can Do,” “Gimme a Pigfoot (And a Bottle of Beer),” “T’ain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do” and the classics “God Bless the Child” and the chilling “Strange Fruit,” about the lynching of Black people in the American South. See FlaglerLive’s preview, “Capturing the Essence: Laniece Fagundes Returns as Billie Holiday at City Rep’s ‘Lady Day’.”

The Drive-in Laser Light Show, Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell, three shows–at 7, 9 and 10:30 p.m. $35 per carload. See details here.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.



Notably: From From Statista : Protests continue in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on Jan. 8. The killing of the mother of three has raised questions once more on the justifiability of enforcement officers using lethal force. According to media reports, some 2,000 law enforcement officers had been ordered to the city, with the deployment starting on Sunday, as part of Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Good’s shooting was not the first of its kind under the second Trump administration. Data detailed and published by The Trace shows how there have been at least 14 incidents of either ICE agents or U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel having shot at civilians, four of which have been fatal. The independent newsroom cites how just one week earlier, on December 31, 2025, Keith Porter Jr. was killed in Northridge, Los Angeles, when an off-duty ICE agent fatally shot him. Witnesses say Porter was firing a rifle into the air to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The Department of Homeland Security claims the agent had responded to an “active shooter” situation. On December 11, a border patrol agent killed a Mexican national, 31, whose name has not yet been released. The man was fleeing capture during an enforcement action near the U.S.-Mexico border in Rio Grande City, Texas, according to the source. Three months earlier, on September 12, Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, 38, was shot and killed by an ICE officer. The agency said he had resisted arrest during a traffic stop. The Trace further lists five incidents where civilians have been shot and wounded since June 14, as well as five additional cases where agents fired shots but no one was injured.

