Weather: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 7 mph

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Public Safety Coordinating Council meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg 3, Bunnell.

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Flagler and Volusia counties, with board representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here. The committee is responsible for reviewing plans, policies, and procedures and rank priority projects as they relate to bicycle and pedestrian issues within the TPO planning area. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Notably: Randy Fine, the esteemed congressman whose district includes Flagler County, on Monday introduced a bill he called “landmark legislation” called the Iceland Annexation and Statehood Act, and said it was “focused on securing America’s strategic national security interests in the Arctic and countering the growing threats posed by China and Russia.” He said: “Iceland is not a distant outpost we can afford to ignore—it is a vital national security asset. Whoever controls Iceland controls key Arctic shipping lanes and the security architecture protecting the United States. America cannot leave that future in the hands of regimes that despise our values and seek to undermine our security.” He also also introduced a bill called the Svalbard Annexation and Statehood Act. You may remember that the Svalbard Islands close to the North Pole have no business belonging to Norway. Fine said: “The Svalbard Islands are not a distant outpost we can afford to ignore—they are a vital national security asset. Whoever controls Svalbard controls key Arctic shipping lanes and the security architecture protecting the United States. America cannot leave that future in the hands of regimes that despise our values and seek to undermine our security.” He also introduced a bill called the Nunavut Annexation and Statehood Act, and said: “Nunavut is not a distant outpost we can afford to ignore—it is a vital national security asset. Whoever controls Nunavut controls key Arctic shipping lanes and the security architecture protecting the United States. America cannot leave that future in the hands of regimes that despise our values and seek to undermine our security.” He also said Nunavut has no business belonging to Canada, especially as a semi-autonomous region. He quoted John Wayne from his May 1971 Playboy Interview: ” Our so-called stealing of this country from them was just a matter of survival. There were great numbers of people who needed new land, and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it for themselves.” Fine also filed a bill called the Madagascar Annexation and Statehood Act. He said: “Madagascar is not a distant outpost we can afford to ignore—it is a vital national security asset. Whoever controls Madagascar controls key Antarctic shipping lanes and the security architecture protecting the United States. America cannot leave that future in the hands of regimes that despise our values and seek to undermine our security.” Besides, he said, Madagascarians are like Palestinians. They don’t exist.

Now this:





