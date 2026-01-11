To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Notably: On this day 62 years ago Dr. Luther Terry, the U.S. Surgeon General at the time, presented a report that for the first time concluded that cigarettes cause cancer, and that the death rate from lung cancer among smokers is 1,000 percent higher than among non-smokers. The Tobacco Institute rejected the report, saying it wasn’t the last word. (Oscar Auerbach, the doctor who established a link between cancer and smoking, died in 1997. He was 92. He never won a Nobel.) The report was the result of an initiative by Kennedy–a different Kennedy–before his assassination weeks earlier in dallas. It may be a matter of time before the current Kennedy repudiates the 1964 report and declares cigarettes, the way Mehmet Oz earlier this week declared alcohol, a great means of bonding and socializing. We are rehabilitating Columbus. He discovered, if not a new world, at least tobacco for the old. It was the new world’s greatest gift to the old, though over time it proved to be the new world’s best revenge on the old for the genocides Columbus kicked off in the new, as more Europeans would die of tobacco use than native Americans died of European ethnic cleansing. RFK will find a way to bring back tobacco.

Now this:





