The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, January 11, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]
“Turtle Trail Artists of Flagler County,” at Expressions Art Gallery, holds its opening reception at 1 p.m. at the Grand Living Realty building at 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. The reception is free and open to the public. The Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) is partnering with Expressions Art Gallery to present the iconic Flagler County Turtle Trail inaugurated by the now-defunct Palm Coast Arts Foundation and picked up by FC3.
‘Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,’ the Billie Holiday Story, at City Rep Theatre: 3 p.m. in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets: $30 adults, $15 students, available online at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue one-half hour before showtime. The play contains mature language. Set in 1959 a few months before Holiday’s death, Robertson’s semi-fictionalized work imagines one of Lady Day’s last performances, in a seedy South Philadelphia bar, as she’s accompanied by her pianist. With both body and psyche bruised by her tortured, drug-addled life, Lady Day – a nickname given her by her saxophonist friend Lester Young – delivers lengthy, revelatory monologues between performing such songs as “What a Little Moonlight Can Do,” “Gimme a Pigfoot (And a Bottle of Beer),” “T’ain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do” and the classics “God Bless the Child” and the chilling “Strange Fruit,” about the lynching of Black people in the American South. See FlaglerLive’s preview, “Capturing the Essence: Laniece Fagundes Returns as Billie Holiday at City Rep’s ‘Lady Day’.”
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
Notably: On this day 62 years ago Dr. Luther Terry, the U.S. Surgeon General at the time, presented a report that for the first time concluded that cigarettes cause cancer, and that the death rate from lung cancer among smokers is 1,000 percent higher than among non-smokers. The Tobacco Institute rejected the report, saying it wasn’t the last word. (Oscar Auerbach, the doctor who established a link between cancer and smoking, died in 1997. He was 92. He never won a Nobel.) The report was the result of an initiative by Kennedy–a different Kennedy–before his assassination weeks earlier in dallas. It may be a matter of time before the current Kennedy repudiates the 1964 report and declares cigarettes, the way Mehmet Oz earlier this week declared alcohol, a great means of bonding and socializing. We are rehabilitating Columbus. He discovered, if not a new world, at least tobacco for the old. It was the new world’s greatest gift to the old, though over time it proved to be the new world’s best revenge on the old for the genocides Columbus kicked off in the new, as more Europeans would die of tobacco use than native Americans died of European ethnic cleansing. RFK will find a way to bring back tobacco.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
January 2026
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village
“Turtle Trail Artists of Flagler County,” at Expressions Art Gallery
Al-Anon Family Groups
‘Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,’ the Billie Holiday Story, at City Rep Theatre
Flagler County Library Board of Trustees
Flagler County Commission Evening Meeting
Nar-Anon Family Group
Bunnell City Commission Meeting
For the full calendar, go here.
On Easter Sunday, 1929, the legendary public-relations man Edward L. Bernays rounded up ten carefully chosen women, put cigarettes in their hands, and sent them down Fifth Avenue in what was billed as the Torches of Freedom march. The marchers were given detailed instructions, including when and how their cigarettes should be lit. Spokeswomen were enlisted to describe the protest as an advance for feminism. Photographers were hired to take pictures. It was an entirely contrived event that nonetheless looked so “real” that the next day it made front-page headlines across the country, prompting a debate over whether women should be allowed to smoke as freely as men, and–some historians believe–forever changing the social context of cigarettes. What Bernays never told anyone was that he was working for the American Tobacco Company.”
–From “The Spin Myth,” by Malcolm Gladwell, The New Yorker, July 6 1998.
Leave a Reply