The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 9, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. Today: Local media editors wrap up 2025. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.
‘Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,’ the Billie Holiday Story, at City Rep Theatre: 7:30 p.m. in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets: $30 adults, $15 students, available online at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue one-half hour before showtime. The play contains mature language. Set in 1959 a few months before Holiday’s death, Robertson’s semi-fictionalized work imagines one of Lady Day’s last performances, in a seedy South Philadelphia bar, as she’s accompanied by her pianist. With both body and psyche bruised by her tortured, drug-addled life, Lady Day – a nickname given her by her saxophonist friend Lester Young – delivers lengthy, revelatory monologues between performing such songs as “What a Little Moonlight Can Do,” “Gimme a Pigfoot (And a Bottle of Beer),” “T’ain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do” and the classics “God Bless the Child” and the chilling “Strange Fruit,” about the lynching of Black people in the American South. See FlaglerLive’s preview, “Capturing the Essence: Laniece Fagundes Returns as Billie Holiday at City Rep’s ‘Lady Day’.”
The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.
Notably: I found the moon shot below, by Rick Belhumeur, the Flagler Beach city commissioner, particularly good for its evocative lugubriousness, the faint moonshine on the water’s surface, and that brighter spot beamed as if the cloud were masking a UFO. Even though there’s no snow nor breast to speak of–we can always dream–it made me think of this line from a Clement Moore poem from a couple of hundred years ago, “The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow…”
Now this: Sasha Baron Cohen in 2012:
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
January 2026
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Friday Blue Forum
‘Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,’ the Billie Holiday Story, at City Rep Theatre
Flagler Beach Farmers Market
Coffee With Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Meeting
‘Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,’ the Billie Holiday Story, at City Rep Theatre
For the full calendar, go here.
Until the twentieth century, poetry performed in American culture an important social function: as a public event it gave expression to the values, the aspirations, and the pride of the community; as ritual it dignified the proceedings occasioning the poem; as language it had the power to inspire and entertain. Attempts to revivify this ancient tradition have been unsuccessful, and it is difficult for modern readers even to appreciate its values. The poet spoke from the public sector of his mind to the public sector of the reader’s mind. His faith assured himself and others that the particular was typical, that the common was universal. If he wrote of his own interests, Holmes observed, it was ” not because [ those interests ] are personal, but because they are human, and born of just such experiences as those who hear or read what I say are like to have had in greater or less measure. I find myself so much like other people that I often wonder at the coincidence.
–From The Columbia Literary History of the United States (1988).
Leave a Reply