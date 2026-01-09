The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 9, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Notably: I found the moon shot below, by Rick Belhumeur, the Flagler Beach city commissioner, particularly good for its evocative lugubriousness, the faint moonshine on the water’s surface, and that brighter spot beamed as if the cloud were masking a UFO. Even though there’s no snow nor breast to speak of–we can always dream–it made me think of this line from a Clement Moore poem from a couple of hundred years ago, “The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow…”

Now this: Sasha Baron Cohen in 2012:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



