The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, January 4, 2025

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Notably: This being January 4, my father Fouad’s birthday–he would have been 98–I would normally write a few lines about him, maybe about the difficulty of writing a few lines as I am now a third older than he was when he died, as his age and mine begin to blend toward that line when we’ll all be as dead as Tolstoy (“One step beyond that boundary line which resembles the line dividing the living from the dead lies uncertainty, suffering, and death,” he wrote in War and Peace. “And what is there? Who is there?- there beyond that field, that tree, that roof lit up by the sun? No one knows, but one wants to know. You fear and yet long to cross that line, and know that sooner or later it must be crossed and you will have to find out what is there, just as you will inevitably have to learn what lies the other side of death.”) But after Ubu Roi‘s latest stunt yesterday, maybe a few words about Teresa Carreño might be more uplifting, Teresa Carreño about whom none of us would have heard a thing had it not been for record labels like Grand Piano’s 2013 recording, “Rêverie,” or Carla Rodriguez’s 2009 recording, which may have been among the first in this country of this Venezuelan composer and pianist of the 19th century (1853-1917). She might put you in mind of European romantics with a touch of Caribbean airs. A Caracas girl, her father, a composer’s son, was finance minister and her first piano teacher, though he “realised soon enough that he was not able to keep up with his daughter’s rapid progress as a pianist, and also given the fact that Teresa presented her own compositions for piano as early as the age of six.” That’s from the liner notes of the Grand Piano recording. Not a mystery why, as opposed to who, was her maopr teacher: Louis Moreau Gottchalk, the great Caribbean composer whose sounds you could hear in her works. She dedicated her first composition to him, “The Gottschalk Waltz.” She was off to concerts in New York, Paris, London, Havana, performing before Rossini and Liszt, meeting Charles Gounod and Camille Saint-Saëns, taking lessons from Anton Rubinstein. She had four husbands, three children she kept, one she gave away, her life mirrored in her compositions: “This is typical of her work: very often, the melodies start out with one idea, digress from it, return to it, elaborate it, add diverse accompaniments, clothe it in different harmonies or move it to distant tonalities. The musical setting will reach out and become richer; often, one has trouble figuring out which parts best to follow in listening. all of this is not an artificial counterpoint, but a fascinating game with the possibilities the piano has to offer as regards the unfolding of rich chord and linear progressions.” Doubtful that John Updike had heard of her, or gotten into Venezuela much, before writing his condescending piece about the country after a brief visit in 1981 (he wrote Brazil, one of his unreadable novels, after a week there). Let the Venezuelan speak for herself.
January 2026
ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students
Grace Community Food Pantry on Education Way
Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village
Florida: A History in Pictures, a Palm Coast Historical Society Speaker Series Lecture
Al-Anon Family Groups
Flagler County Commission Morning Meeting
Beverly Beach Town Commission meeting
Nar-Anon Family Group
It is depressing to stand in the gloom of a shabono, the palm thatch overhead infested with giant insects, the Indians drooping in their hammocks, their eyes diseased, their bellies protuberant, their faces and limbs besmirched with the same gray-brown dirt that composes the floor, their possessions a few brown baskets and monkey skins. Their lives are not paradise but full of anxiety-their religion a matter of fear, their statecraft a matter of constant, nagging war. To themselves, they are “the people” (Yanomami); to others, they are “the killers” (Waikás).
–From John Updike’s “Venezuela for Visitors” (1981).
Jim says
From ABC News:
“”We’re going to be running it with a group, and we’re going to make sure it’s run properly. We’re going to rebuild the oil infrastructure, which will cost billions of dollars. It will be paid for by the oil companies directly. They will be reimbursed for what they’re doing, but that’s going to be paid,” Trump said.
Later, a U.S. official told ABC News what it would look like for the U.S. to “run” Venezuela.
The official said top Trump officials will continue to diplomatically engage with those remaining in the Venezuelan government, that the administration will engage with oil executives to begin oil expansion in the country and that the U.S. military will remain postured and ready, and that the oil embargo would remain in effect.
President Donald Trump said the leader of the Venezuelan opposition doesn’t have the “respect” of the country to govern following the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
“I think it would be very tough for her to be the leader. She doesn’t have the support within or the respect within the country. She’s a very nice woman, but she doesn’t have the respect,” Trump said.
Trump also announced the U.S. will “run the country” as it transitions into new leadership.
“We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” Trump said. “And it has to be judicious, because that’s what we’re all about. We want peace, liberty and justice for the great people of Venezuela.””
Here is what the United States is doing:
1. Kidnapping the sitting president of another country by the use of military force. Is he a bad guy? Yes. Is he an illegitimate president? Yes. Did he need to be removed from office? Yes.
2. Taking over the oil reserves of Venezuela. That is what we’re after. The oil. It’s out in the open.
3. Attacked another country who we’re not at war with without any declaration of war (kind of like Russia/Ukraine).
4. Ignoring the elected president as the obvious replacement because “she’s not respected”. That’s not what the people of Venezuela are saying but why should their opinions matter?
5. Installing a regime that will be friendly (subservient) to the United States – keep that oil flowing, baby!
This is Making America Great Again. Except we’re pariahs to the western world for this and all the other actions by the Trump administration.
This is the guy who said said he was the “peace president”. After all, he’s stopped 7,8, 9 (more???) wars in the first few months of his administration. Why, there are so few wars because of Trump, I guess he felt obligated to start one…..
We went into Venezuela to stop drug boats coming into the USA. We’ve killed 115 people in the process. But, now, I didn’t hear anything about drugs. It’s about the oil.
It will be years, if ever, before the United States will be able to condemn another dictator for his actions against other countries. All they’ll do is throw this episode back in our faces.
And for those who think the End justifies the Means, we haven’t reached the end yet. Stay tuned. It’s not going to be as beautiful as you may think.
Dennis C Rathsam says
Thanks to America, and our great president TRUMP, for freeing the good people of Venezuela.
Pogo says
Skibum says
DRUMph can now proclaim his new, inglorious title, South American Oil King. Very appropriate for someone who has always been a greasy SOB.