Weather: Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Today at a Glance:

Notably: This being January 4, my father Fouad’s birthday–he would have been 98–I would normally write a few lines about him, maybe about the difficulty of writing a few lines as I am now a third older than he was when he died, as his age and mine begin to blend toward that line when we’ll all be as dead as Tolstoy (“One step beyond that boundary line which resembles the line dividing the living from the dead lies uncertainty, suffering, and death,” he wrote in War and Peace. “And what is there? Who is there?- there beyond that field, that tree, that roof lit up by the sun? No one knows, but one wants to know. You fear and yet long to cross that line, and know that sooner or later it must be crossed and you will have to find out what is there, just as you will inevitably have to learn what lies the other side of death.”) But after Ubu Roi‘s latest stunt yesterday, maybe a few words about Teresa Carreño might be more uplifting, Teresa Carreño about whom none of us would have heard a thing had it not been for record labels like Grand Piano’s 2013 recording, “Rêverie,” or Carla Rodriguez’s 2009 recording, which may have been among the first in this country of this Venezuelan composer and pianist of the 19th century (1853-1917). She might put you in mind of European romantics with a touch of Caribbean airs. A Caracas girl, her father, a composer’s son, was finance minister and her first piano teacher, though he “realised soon enough that he was not able to keep up with his daughter’s rapid progress as a pianist, and also given the fact that Teresa presented her own compositions for piano as early as the age of six.” That’s from the liner notes of the Grand Piano recording. Not a mystery why, as opposed to who, was her maopr teacher: Louis Moreau Gottchalk, the great Caribbean composer whose sounds you could hear in her works. She dedicated her first composition to him, “The Gottschalk Waltz.” She was off to concerts in New York, Paris, London, Havana, performing before Rossini and Liszt, meeting Charles Gounod and Camille Saint-Saëns, taking lessons from Anton Rubinstein. She had four husbands, three children she kept, one she gave away, her life mirrored in her compositions: “This is typical of her work: very often, the melodies start out with one idea, digress from it, return to it, elaborate it, add diverse accompaniments, clothe it in different harmonies or move it to distant tonalities. The musical setting will reach out and become richer; often, one has trouble figuring out which parts best to follow in listening. all of this is not an artificial counterpoint, but a fascinating game with the possibilities the piano has to offer as regards the unfolding of rich chord and linear progressions.” Doubtful that John Updike had heard of her, or gotten into Venezuela much, before writing his condescending piece about the country after a brief visit in 1981 (he wrote Brazil, one of his unreadable novels, after a week there). Let the Venezuelan speak for herself.