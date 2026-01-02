The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 2, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Notably: Two years ago there were a few–certainly not enough–reports about the death of the Aral Sea, what had once been one of the world’s largest inland sea, a body of water the size of West Virginia (or 15 percent larger than Lake Michigan, according to the Times) locked between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and drained since the 1950s by Soviet disingenuity that continued after the fall of the empire. It is now the Aralkum Desert. “The really scary thing about the Aral Sea is that environmental catastrophes like it are being replicated across the world,” the Times’s
I turned to look at the crystal-clear sea below the escarpment where I stood. I could not help recalling that it is one of those great marvels of the world that is in danger of disappearing. Over the years it has been shrinking at an alarming rate. Fifty thousand years ago its surface was at least 650 feet above the present level, which would mean that, standing on this promontory near the ruins of the Qumran settlement, the sea would be lapping at my feet instead of where it is now, a little more than a half mile away. Even at the beginning of the twentieth century the sea was thirty-nine feet higher than it is now. More recently the water has been declining by about three feet every year owing to Israel’s diversion of the River Jordan and the tributaries that used to flow into it, and to the use of the seawater by factories in Israel and Jordan. Our precious land was slipping from under our feet as the Dead Sea was receding from its salty shores.
–From Raja Shehade’s Palestinian Walks (2007).
