The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

From Clay Jones.
Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Tuesday Night: Patchy frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

  • Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
  • Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
  • Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
  • Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Cold-Weather Shelter known as the Sheltering Tree will open tonight: The shelter opens at Church on the Rock at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell as the overnight temperature is expected to fall to 40 or below. It will open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The shelter is open to the homeless and to the nearly-homeless: anyone who is struggling to pay a utility bill or lacks heat or shelter and needs a safe, secure place for the night. The shelter will serve dinner and breakfast. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information.  Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 p.m., at the following locations and times:

  • Dollar General at Publix Town Center, 3:30 p.m.
  • Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100, 4 p.m.
  • Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart, 4:30 p.m.
  • Palm Coast Main Branch Library, 4:45 p.m.
    Also:
  • Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.
  • Bunnell Free Clinic, 4:30 p.m.
  • First United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 4:30 p.m.

The shelter is run by volunteers of the Sheltering Tree, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Flagler County Family Assistance Center, is a non-denominational civic organization. The Sheltering Tree is in need of donations. See the most needed items here, and to contribute cash, donate here or go to the Donate button at this page.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food PantryFlagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Wadsworth Park Reopening: Flagler County commissioners host the reopening of Wadsworth park and its rebuilt skateboard park, at 10 a.m., at 2200 Moody Boulevard in Flagler Beach. The park had been closed for about three weeks to allow 60 percent of the park equipment, such as ramps and grind rails to be replaced. Additionally, concrete repairs were made, new chain-link fence was installed, and the adjacent bathroom has been repainted, for $240,000.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Last night for the lights, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

BachFest 2025: WKCR airs its 48th annual BachFest, celebrating the music and legacy of composer Johann Sebastian Bach over eight days this month, uninterrupted by commercial breaks, from midnight Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31. Listen free online here.  Traditional and contemporary interpretations, interviews, guest programming, and archival shows. The festival concludes with Bach’s St. Matthew Passion. 2025 was the 275th anniversary of the death of J.S. Bach, who was born on March 31, 1685, in Eisenach, Germany, and died July 28, 1750, in Leipzig. The Bach-Werke-Verzeichnis catalogue known as BWV totals over 1,100 compositions. Bach spent his career as a church composer and was a devout Lutheran, and his music is transcendental and divine regardless of faith or no faith, regardless of sect or denomination. Programming schedule here.

 

Here’s a heartwarming one at the end of a cold year (and I don;t mean the weather):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Goldstein (@joshisimmigration)

pierre tristam

Notably:

 

Now this:

The nights, the nights, especially the first one I spent with Alex! The way that a lover undresses, removes his clothes the first night you spend together, is a clue, a definite clue, to your whole future relationship with him, you know. Alex unclothed himself unconsciously gracefully, as if before no one in a-room made of windows, and then, unclothed—correction: clothed in a god’s perfection, his naked body!-he went from window to window, all the way round the bedroom, drawing the curtains together so that daybreak beginning wouldn’t wake us early from the sleep after love, which is a heavenly sleep that shouldn’t be broken early. Then came to rest in a god’s perfection beside me: reached up to turn off the light: I reached up and turned it back on!

–From Tennessee Williams’s The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore (1962).

 

Support FlaglerLive's End of Year Fundraiser
Thank you. Because of you, we’ve reached and exceeded our $10,000 goal—and that’s no small thing. It’s a powerful show of support for independent, local journalism. With your continued help, we’re hoping to match (and, if possible, exceed) last year’s contributions of nearly $13,000 before 2026 greets us. Asking tough questions is increasingly met with hostility. The political climate—nationally and right here in Flagler County—is at war with fearless reporting. Officials and powerbrokers often prefer echo chambers to accountability. They want news that flatters, not news that informs. They want stenographers. We give them journalism. After 16 years, you know FlaglerLive won’t be intimidated. We dig. We don’t sanitize to pander or please. We report reality, no matter who it upsets. Even you. Imagine Flagler County without that kind of local coverage: no one sitting through long meetings, no one connecting the dots, no one asking the follow-up questions others won’t. Decisions would be made in the dark, with fewer eyes watching and fewer facts reaching the public. Silence would be easier—for them. But standing up to this kind of pressure requires resources. It requires a community that values courage over comfort. Stand with us, and help us hold the line. Fund the journalism they don’t want you to read. There’s no paywall—but it’s not free. Take a moment and become a champion of enlightening journalism. Any amount helps. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization, and donations are tax deductible.
You may donate openly or anonymously.
We like Zeffy (no fees), but if you prefer to use PayPal, click here.
If you prefer the Ben Franklin way, we're at: P.O. Box 354263, Palm Coast, FL 32135.
 

