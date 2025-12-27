FlaglerLive

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, December 27, 2025

From Clay Jones: great replacement theory
From Clay Jones: “The Great Replacement Theory is a conspiracy theory pushed by white nationalists and Fox News (I know. redundant) that White people are being replaced by non-white people. This is one reason Republicans are so opposed to immigration, and not just illegal immigration, but legal. You’ve heard Donald Trump complaining about people from so-called shithole countries coming here and how he wants more people from places like Norway and Denmark. If we could just get more people coming here from Crackerland, Donald Trump would be ecstatic. The great replacement theory is mainstream with Republicans. A May 2022 poll by Yahoo! News and YouGov revealed 61 percent of people who voted for Trump in 2020 believe that “a group of people in this country are trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants and people of color who share their political views.” Of course, there isn’t really an effort to replace white people in this country with non-whites. It’s stupid, which is what racists come up with, stupid shit. Even if it were true, it doesn’t concern me. Maybe I’m a stupid White person for not being afraid of being in the minority. I guess the only thing I should be afraid of is that we might be treated the same way we treated them. Honestly, I am not worried about that happening at all because I believe non-white people have learned from our mistakes and will be much more open to living in a diverse society than we have been. If anything, the great replacement theory proves that we do need more people here who share liberal views. Or at the very least, have viewpoints that are based on facts.” Read the full Jones at Substack.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

  • Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
  • Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
  • Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
  • Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Kwanzaa Celebration at AACS: The African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway), marks the annual Kwanzaa celebration, including information/explanation of Kwanzaa, an exceptional program, with drumming, dancers, African fashion show, food trucks and local vendors with a variety of articles. 50/50 drawing and raffle tickets for $200. Baobab Money tree.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Gamble JamJoin us for the Gamble Jam—a laid-back, toe-tappin’ tribute to the legendary Florida folk singer and storyteller, James Gamble Rogers IV! Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to bring their acoustic instruments and join the jam. Whether you’re strumming, picking, singing, or just soaking in the sounds, come be part of the magic at the Gamble Jam pavilion! The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information.  The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

BachFest 2025: WKCR airs its 48th annual BachFest, celebrating the music and legacy of composer Johann Sebastian Bach over eight days this month, uninterrupted by commercial breaks, from midnight Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31. Listen free online here.  Traditional and contemporary interpretations, interviews, guest programming, and archival shows. The festival concludes with Bach’s St. Matthew Passion. 2025 was the 275th anniversary of the death of J.S. Bach, who was born on March 31, 1685, in Eisenach, Germany, and died July 28, 1750, in Leipzig. The Bach-Werke-Verzeichnis catalogue known as BWV totals over 1,100 compositions. Bach spent his career as a church composer and was a devout Lutheran, and his music is transcendental and divine regardless of faith or no faith, regardless of sect or denomination. Programming schedule here.
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

 

pierre tristam

Notably: Raja Shehadeh is the Palestinian native of Ramallah, the son of a lawyer, a lawyer himself, and a writer. He is the author of Palestinian Walks, a wonderful 2007 book about seven walks he took over the years in the Occupied West Bank (what invaders, Florida legislators, Randy Fine and “settler” terrorists prefer to call “Judea and Samaria,” for roughly the same reason Trump prefers to call it the “Gulf of America” and the “Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts”). The book chronicles the changes and desecration of the land resulting from the indiscriminate building of massive Israeli colonies from expropriated land. The book won Britain’s Orwell Prize for best political writing in 2008. Shehadeh is also the co-founded of the human rights organization Al-Haq, which got the Carter-Menil Human Rights Prize in 1989, and which the Trump administration naturally added to its list of sanctioned organizations a few weeks ago, along with the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) and Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights for, in the words of U.S. Secretary of Soul-selling Mephisto Rubio, “directly engaged in efforts by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent.” I’m sorry. Since when do justice prosecutors seek the perpetrator’s consent? Anyway, Shehadeh was the New York Times’s David Marchese’s interview on Dec. 20, and it was an excellent one. You can watch it in full below, or read the full transcript here if it’s not paywalled. Some excerpts though. Shehadeh, prompted by the interviewer, rejects the favored Western habit of chucking off the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to a “thousand year-old conflict.” Not at all. “The reality is it’s a little over 100 years old,” the interviewer says. “And there’s a long history of what you just described: a different kind of living in that region than is often assumed to be the case.” Shehadeh says: “That’s absolutely true. Palestine has always been a place for three religions, and the three religions lived side by side and enriched life, because it’s enriching to have the differences. And now one religion is trying to dominate and say it’s the only one that is going to be allowed in that land, and that’s perverse.” In a different segment, he says: “the suffering at the time of the Holocaust is always used as We have suffered most, and nobody can suffer as much. Every suffering is a suffering, and it shouldn’t be underestimated. But to use that as a justification for causing more suffering is untenable, wrong, immoral. That is why when this friend was justifying what was happening in Gaza because of trauma, I did not accept it. I thought it was very disappointing. But there’s a lot of it in Israel, and there’s this double consciousness of knowing and not knowing.” And: “I’ve been following the Israeli development of the apartheid regime in the West Bank since 1979, so I’m very familiar with how it came about. I didn’t use the term “apartheid,” because I didn’t want to alienate the readers and do exactly what you’re saying: focus on the term rather than on the facts. But now that it has become very clear that the situation is one of apartheid, I think it’s very important to use the term. And likewise with “genocide.” I didn’t use genocide until I became very clear that the definition of genocide exactly fits the case in Gaza, and then I thought it’s important to use the term because it has legal consequences, which I would like to see take place.” See the full interview below.

 

Now this:

Under Israeli law, Fareed and those members of my family who were not residing in the West Bank when Israel occupied it in June 1967 and carried out that first crucial census are considered absentees and their property outside the town has been taken from them. It was vested in the Israeli state for the exclusive use of Israeli Jews. I had read the law making this possible many times but its full import never struck me as it did now. A Palestinian only has the right to the property he resides in. Once he leaves it for whatever reason it ceases to be his, it “reverts back” to those whom the Israeli system considers the original, rightful owners of “Judea and Samaria,” the Jewish peo-ple, wherever they might be. Abandonment, which began as an economic imperative in some instances and a choice in others, had acquired legal and political implications with terrifying consequences.

–From Raja Shehadeh’s Palestinian Walks (2007).

 

