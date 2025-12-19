The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, December 19, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today, Palm Coast City Council member Theresa Pontieri and County Commission Chair Leann Pennington. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) meets at 11 a.m. at the Tourism Development Office, 120 Airport Road, Palm Coast, in the 3rd-floor conference room. The meetings are open to the public. Contact [email protected] for additional information.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

‘Annie,’ at Limelight Theatre, Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. The beloved musical about the optimistic orphan who captures hearts (and maybe even saves a billionaire). Perfect for families and the holiday spirit. Book here. (Note: all Sunday matinees are sold out, but there is a wait list you may join.)

Notably: I asked Gemini to give me Hamlet’s to-be-or-not-to-be soliloquy as George Carlin would have delivered it. Gemini at first refused to go all-Carlin, withholding adjudication on fucks, for example. I insisted. It relented. Here’s the outcome: (He walks out, wearing black, looking tired and pissed off. He adjusts the mic stand, looks at the floor, then looks up with that crooked, cynical grin.) So I’ve been asking myself the big question. You know the one. The big, unanswerable, multiple-choice mind-fuck of a question. To be… or not to fucking be. That is the question! Is it nobler in the mind to just sit there and eat shit? To let the universe pelt you with “slings and arrows of outrageous fucking fortune”? And let’s be honest, “outrageous fortune” is just a polite way of saying the deck is rigged and the dealer is an asshole. Do we just stand there and take it? Or do we grab a shovel, wade into this sea of bullshit, and say, “Hey! I’m shutting this operation down!”? Because think about it. Dying? It’s just sleeping. That’s it. It’s a nap. A permanent, dirt-nap. And who doesn’t love a good fucking nap? You end the heartache. You end the back pain. You end the thousand natural shocks that flesh is heir to—which is just fancy poetry talk for taxes, hemorrhoids, and prostate exams. It is a consummation devoutly to be fucking wished! But… and there’s always a “but,” isn’t there? There’s always some fine print in the contract. To sleep, perchance to dream. Ay, there’s the fucking rub. See, that’s where they get you. That’s the catch. Because in that sleep of death, once we’ve shuffled off this mortal coil—once we’ve dropped the meat sack—what kind of dreams are coming? That’s the part that makes you pause. That’s the thing that turns a tragedy into a long, drawn-out, painful sitcom. Because honestly, who would put up with this shit? Who would bear the whips and scorns of time? The oppressor’s wrong?

The proud man’s bullshit attitude?

The pangs of despised love? (Which hurts like a motherfucker, by the way.)

The law’s delay?

The insolence of office? Who would stand there and take lip from some unworthy, pencil-pushing, bureaucratic prick when you could just settle your own account with a bare bodkin? Just a sharp fucking stick! Poof, you’re done! Who would carry these heavy-ass burdens, grunting and sweating under a weary fucking life? Nobody! Except… for the dread of something after death. That “undiscovered country.” The place where the border patrol is so strict, no traveler ever comes back to write a review. We don’t know what the fuck is over there. Could be heaven. Could be hell. Could be a waiting room where you have to listen to soft jazz for eternity. And that puzzles the will, doesn’t it? It makes us rather bear the ills we have than fly to others that we know not of. We stick with the devil we know because the devil we don’t know might have a bigger fucking pitchfork. And that is how conscience makes cowards of us all. The native hue of resolution—that “let’s do this shit” attitude—gets sicklied over with the pale cast of thought. You start thinking, and suddenly, great enterprises, big fucking plans, moments of pure action… they lose the name of action. They turn into nothing. They turn into sitting on the couch, watching CNN, and waiting to die the slow way. (He pauses, looks off stage, shakes his head.) Soft you now! The fair Ophelia! Nymph, in thy orisons… be all my fucking sins remembered. And believe me, sweetheart, it’s gonna take a while to read that list. (He gives the finger to the sky and walks off.)

