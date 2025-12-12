The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, December 12, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: Paul Renner. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

The Bronx Wanderers at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. (Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast), $54-$64. Book here. What comes to mind when a father, his sons, and their two high school classmates get together and form a show? For starters, you can say a diverse recipe of hilarious personal stories, a vast repertoire of songs spanning all genres and decades, and one family’s journey together through life and music. The Bronx Wanderers pride themselves on being one of the only shows able to entertain audiences of all ages in one sweeping musical tour deforce. With no focus on one specific genre or artist, except this show adds holiday cheer.

‘Annie,’ at Limelight Theatre, Limelight Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. The beloved musical about the optimistic orphan who captures hearts (and maybe even saves a billionaire). Perfect for families and the holiday spirit. Book here. (Note: all Sunday matinees are sold out, but there is a wait list you may join.)

‘Greetings,’ A Christmas Comedy, Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. 7:30 p.m. Box office: (386) 255-2431. tickets, $15 to $25. A comedy about a young man who brings home his Jewish atheist fiancée to meet his very Catholic parents on Christmas Eve. With the inevitable family explosion comes an out-of-left-field miracle that propels the family into a wild exploration of love, religion, personal truth, and the nature of earthly reality.

Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand. 386/736-1500. Tickets, Adult $37 – Senior $33. 7:30 p.m. Student/Child $17. Book here. Celebrate the magic of Christmas with Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn—a heartwarming holiday treat packed with show-stopping dance numbers, dazzling costumes, and a treasure trove of timeless tunes. When Broadway performer Jim leaves the bright lights behind for a quiet Connecticut farmhouse, he ends up transforming his home into a seasonal inn, open only on the holidays. But with love in the air, rivalries heating up, and performances for every festivity, the holidays get a lot more exciting than he ever imagined. Featuring 20 beloved Irving Berlin classics—including “White Christmas,” “Happy Holiday,” “Blue Skies,” and “Cheek to Cheek”—this delightful musical delivers all the laughter, romance, and seasonal sparkle of a Christmas card come to life. Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Notably: Pendentives, Gemini tells us, “are curved triangular structures that are used in architecture to support a dome by transitioning from its circular base to the square or rectangular shape of the supporting walls below . This innovative structural element allows for an open, expansive interior space beneath the dome.” In the era of Byzantium, between the fall of Rome and the 10th or 11th century, architecture saw a transformation of so-called “pendentives” going from a square to a dome. Like this: Which made possible domes like this: Which made me think of what Alexander Calder may have been thinking of when he created those majestic sculptures such as his Flamingo, in Chicago:

Now this:





