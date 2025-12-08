The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, December 8, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Ex-Firefighter James Melady is scheduled for his first trial day starting with what is expected to be a day-long voir dire, or jury selection, from a pool of 50 jurors, at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols. Melady faces a first-degree felony rape charge, a third-degree felony voyeurism charge, and a second-degree charge of fraud stemming from an incident aboard an ambulance, when Melady was on duty and he allegedly assaulted an unconscious patient. See: “Ex-Paramedic Accused of Raping Patient in Ambulance Is Denied Bond; County Issues New Rescue Protocols.”

Groundbreaking for Flagler County Fire Station 51: Flagler County is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fire Station 51 at 245 County Road 305, Bunnell, at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 2400 Commerce Parkway, Bunnell. The commission is set to approve, on second reading, one of the largest-ever rezoning of agricultural land to industrial in Florida–a 1,259-acre switch. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 2400 Commerce Parkway, Bunnell. The commission is set to approve, on second reading, one of the largest-ever rezoning of agricultural land to industrial in Florida–a 1,259-acre switch. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: I am an American immigrant, Beirut born, Augie. Deal with it.

