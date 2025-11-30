The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 30, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand. 2:30 p.m. 386/736-1500. Tickets, Adult $37 – Senior $33 Student/Child $17. Book here. Celebrate the magic of Christmas with Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn—a heartwarming holiday treat packed with show-stopping dance numbers, dazzling costumes, and a treasure trove of timeless tunes. When Broadway performer Jim leaves the bright lights behind for a quiet Connecticut farmhouse, he ends up transforming his home into a seasonal inn, open only on the holidays. But with love in the air, rivalries heating up, and performances for every festivity, the holidays get a lot more exciting than he ever imagined. Featuring 20 beloved Irving Berlin classics—including “White Christmas,” “Happy Holiday,” “Blue Skies,” and “Cheek to Cheek”—this delightful musical delivers all the laughter, romance, and seasonal sparkle of a Christmas card come to life. Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 57 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Notably: Sailing toward a nine-month trip across the United States in 1893 the writer Paul Bourget wrote that it wasn’t America itself that attracted him but “the anxieties and problems shrouding the future of Europe and France.” He hoped that traveling the new world would give him a better grasp of the old. It’s at least one reason we read futuristic novels: not because they’re a good predictor of the future. They almost never are. But because they are a refraction of the present. Setting a novel in the future is a disclaimer. It frees the writer from having to be too realistic even as it opens the way to a critique that has everything to do with an anxious present. Sinclair Lewis didn’t write It Can’t Happen Here in 1935 because he’d tired of fundamentalists or technocrats as subjects for his novels but because he genuinely feared an undercurrent of fascism in the United States, and thought he’d write the equivalent of a warning shot. Orwell didn’t write 1984 in 1949 because he was imagining British society as it might be 40 years hence but because, in Anthony Burgess’ words, “Nineteen Eighty-Four is no more than a comic transcription of the London of the end of World War Two,” down to Big Brother (cribbed from the “Let me be your big brother” advertising tag line of a correspondence college), Hate Week (a British army method of teaching young recruits to hate the enemy) or even the dreaded Room 101, the torture chamber in the book, which, in Orwell’s working days, was an actual Room 101 in the basement of the BBC, from where he broadcast propaganda to India. Burgess himself wrote the futuristic A Clockwork Orange at least in part to exorcise his mixed feelings about his wife’s rape by GIs on Gibraltar. His earlier sloppier novel on the matter, The Right To An Answer, hadn’t done well, so he beefed up the violence, the sex and the wordplay for Clockwork, which went Kubrick, what we today call viral. Burgess wanted to rail about what John DiLulio would 33 years later imagine with more academic and public policy pretensions as “superpredators,” another prediction that Bill and Hillary Clinton and a slew of lawmakers believed and wasted billions building jails and harshing up laws over, but that never came true. Imagination let loose is not always a pretty thing. So futuristic novels are multi-edged. They don’t come true only because reality is always more abominable than anything a lone novelist can imagine. But they are often true in nuggets, as history of what we do not learn and don’t necessarily repeat, but improve on, in worse.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



