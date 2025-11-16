The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 16, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

‘Around the World in 80 Days’ at City Rep Theatre, 3 p.m. Adults, $25, youth, $15. Buckle up for a whirlwind journey with CRT’s revival of Around the World in 80 Days! This high-energy adaptation of the Jules Verne classic follows fearless Phileas Fogg as he races across the globe. With clever staging, quick-changing characters, and nonstop laughs, it’s a theatrical adventure full of heart, hilarity, and wonder. A fast-paced, fantastical adventure for the whole family

Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town,’ at Limelight Theatre in St. Augustine, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. most days, with matinees on Sundays, at 2 p.m., and on Nov. 15. Thornton Wilder’s timeless masterpiece chat quietly and powerfully explores life, love, and loss in small-town America. A deeply human story that resonates with every audience.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Byblos: John Cheever is one of the three or four greatest American short story writers of the 20th century. He died in 1982 in Ossining, which means I was very close to him on several occasions, as I used to visit a friend there in those years (it is also where my mother and my second father met), though I did not know Cheever existed back then anymore than he knew I did. Like most I discovered him through The Stories of John Cheever, the collection of 61 stories he published between 1946 and 1975, starting with “The Sutton Place Story” and the wonderful “Enormous Radio” which, once you’ve read it, will never stop playing in your mind, sometimes playing tricks with your mind. A few years ago the Library of America published his collected stories, along with a few uncollected ones, and all his published novels (he destroyed a few). It’s only when I read an Updike review of a Cheever biography a few days ago that I learned that there are some 60 stories he published, most of them in The New Yorker, some in The New Republic and other magazines, that have never been collected. He refused to republish all 45 or 47 stories he published between 1935 and 1946 in The New Yorker. But if you have a subscription to the magazine, you have access to its archives–and to all those stories, listed kindly by date of issue, with page numbers, by the unfortunately defunct HTML Giant. I picked up the very first one: “Brooklyn Rooming House,” about a Mrs. Moreno, landlord of an apartment building she doesn’t own and has never earned enough to buy in 15 years as landlady. Her one obsession is to run a respectable rooming house. She will not tolerate drunkards. “I may starve myself, I may not have enough to pay the coal bill, but I’m going to have a respectable house,” she tells one of the tenants, the narrator. But it’s the Depression (written with a small d in those days), and people drank. It was around the time that Mrs. Moreno had wanted to throw a pair of tenants out for drinking, but she’d also discovered that because of the depression, she couldn’t afford to. “It was a situation she had never been in before.” So she rationalized: “She was not tolerating them as drunkards. She was forcing herself to believe in their respectability, and even to deceive herself as to the amount they were drinking.” One day a tenant comes home drunk, stumbles all over the place, cusses everyone, the unknowing landlady included, and crashes on a landing, passing out. Cheever sets up the scene with the one classically Cheever–if then still rough with baroque edges–line: “Late one Sunday afternoon I was sitting in my room reading the newspaper. It was foggy over the water, and you could hear the broken, fugitive cries off the river, and the damp air in the corridor smelled like a breath staled with beer. I heard the front door slam and heard someone start to come up…” He hears the drunk man crash his way upstairs, sussing all the way, then collapsing as the building returns to silence: “You could hear people closing their doors and picking up their newspapers again.” The line reminded me of Mark Twain’s takedown of Fenimore Cooper for his leapy lack of realism: “It is a restful chapter in any book of his when somebody doesn’t step on a dry twig and alarm all the reds and whites for two hundred yards around.” How Cheever’s narrator could hear readers return to their newspapers across walls and ceilings, I don’t know. The Enormous Radio wasn’t even on. In 1935 Harold Ross, the New Yorker’s editor at the time, must not have had William Shawn’s OCD-like prickliness for versmilitude. When the landlady returns, the narrator somehow meets her and they both discover the man passed out. What will she do? She rationalizes: “Can’t you find your key?” she asks the–as they say in our local sheriff’s report–unresponsive man. There is an undercurrent of pain, a parallel pain between the old lady and the drunkard, in the simple unfolding of the story, and as the lines merge. It works because it’s the depression, and maybe it works even better, with time, because we now know it as the Depression, and lending hands came in all sizes: the landlady is lending a hand as much as the drunkard is lending one, by giving the landlady an out while still paying the rent. The cruelty Cheever would display toward some of his characters was not yet in embryo, though the Cheever style was, as was the deceptive simplicity of a directness that would disarm an ICE goon. —P.T.

