The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, November 15, 2021

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 77. Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

‘Around the World in 80 Days’ at City Rep Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Adults, $25, youth, $15. Buckle up for a whirlwind journey with CRT’s revival of Around the World in 80 Days! This high-energy adaptation of the Jules Verne classic follows fearless Phileas Fogg as he races across the globe. With clever staging, quick-changing characters, and nonstop laughs, it’s a theatrical adventure full of heart, hilarity, and wonder. A fast-paced, fantastical adventure for the whole family.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its new location on South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town,’ at Limelight Theatre in St. Augustine, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. most days, with matinees on Sundays, at 2 p.m., and on Nov. 15. Thornton Wilder’s timeless masterpiece chat quietly and powerfully explores life, love, and loss in small-town America. A deeply human story that resonates with every audience.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.

Notably: Henry Steele Commager in his Oxford History of the United States describes the scene at Faunces Tavern in Manhattan at the end of the Revolutionary War when, that December 4, George Washington and a few officers dined together for the last time, and he drank to their health. “With tears in his eyes, Washington invited each officer to come forward and shake his hand,” Commager writes. “First to do so, because nearest to the commander in chief ( as he had been throughout the war ), was Henry Knox, the one general officer who in eight years ‘ service had never given Washington a moment’s trouble. When Knox held out his hand, the commander in chief not only grasped it but embraced him and kissed him on the cheek, both shedding copious tears; for in those days strong and brave men were not ashamed to weep on suitable occasions.” The emphasis is mine. In those days, as is very much the case today: everywhere you turn at public occasions, someone is shedding tears. When exactly was that time not in those days when people were more reserved, when public stoicism was prized a little more? I’m not sure it ever existed. If it did, I wish it returned. Nothing wrong with occasional tears, private tears especially: god knows we swim in them in our own private sorrows. But in public tears have become postures, performative shows of vulnerability. More sap than sadness. —P.T.

Now this:





