The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 14, 2021

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today, it’s all about Flagler Schools’ college and career fair. The broadcast will be live from the Community Center. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

Flagler Schools College and Career Fair, 2 to 5 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Hosted by the Flagler County Education Foundation. Open to the public.

‘Around the World in 80 Days’ at City Rep Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Adults, $25, youth, $15. Buckle up for a whirlwind journey with CRT’s revival of Around the World in 80 Days! This high-energy adaptation of the Jules Verne classic follows fearless Phileas Fogg as he races across the globe. With clever staging, quick-changing characters, and nonstop laughs, it’s a theatrical adventure full of heart, hilarity, and wonder. A fast-paced, fantastical adventure for the whole family.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Flagler Outreach Brings Social Service Providers to Cattleman’s Hall, 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Flagler County Health and Human Services Department is hosting its seasonal “Flagler Fall Outreach,” which includes all manner of social services providers who will have free information, as well as immediate assistance with things like free food. Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town,’ at Limelight Theatre in St. Augustine, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. most days, with matinees on Sundays, at 2 p.m., and on Nov. 15. Thornton Wilder’s timeless masterpiece chat quietly and powerfully explores life, love, and loss in small-town America. A deeply human story that resonates with every audience.

Notably: I don’t often have the desire to cover New York City Council meetings. This week I do. The council on Wednesday unanimously approved rezoning a 54-block swath of Long Island City in Queens to build 15,000 apartments. For the seven years that I lived in Queens, I took the 7 line every day in and out of Manhattan, passing by the Queensboro Bridge station, from where that picture above was taken, as the elevated line passed over Long Island City, the neighborhood at the far west end of Long Island, and Queens, and that edges to the East River, with its fantastic views on Manhattan. Back in my 1980s, there were none of those skinny skyscrapers for the obscenely rich, and Lower Manhattan, not visible in the picture, was still graced by the angular immensity of the Twin Towers, our lost twins. I never thought of Long Island City as needing a lift. We almost lived there, I remember, though I’m glad we stayed in Sunnyside, then Woodside. It was the other side of the tracks, where the Sunnyside Yards sprawl over untold acreage with what seemd like forever unused rail lines, that I always thought redevelopment would strike. Amazon a few years ago tried to redevelop Long Island City, but was thwarted when the company’s plan looked like more gentrification than revitalization, and I’m glad. The new plan would be more like the apartment boom that followed World War II, with all those red-bricked buildings that sprang up all over Queens and Brooklyn and the Bronx, but more expensive, like everything. “The new plan, with its focus on housing and community amenities instead of huge public subsidies for a wealthy company like Amazon, has earned the support of the local councilwoman, Julie Won, and other politicians who did not want the headquarters,” the New York Times reports. “The proposal includes nearly hundreds of millions of dollars for parks, public housing, schools, sewers and more. About 30 percent of the housing must be affordable to people of lower or moderate incomes. […] City officials have increasingly come to see neighborhood-specific development proposals as valuable ways to confront a housing shortage that is at its worst point in nearly 60 years. The city has approved plans in Midtown Manhattan, the east Bronx, Jamaica in Queens, SoHo in Manhattan and Gowanus in Brooklyn in recent years.”If only Palm Coast could take a lesson from that. But no. We still treat apartment complexes like ghettoes, never realizing that it’s our soulless, lifeless subdivisions that are the ghettoes. We are “those awful cemetery cities,” as Kerouac once called suburbia beyond Queens. —P.T.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



