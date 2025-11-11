To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 55. Wind chill values as low as 23 early. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Joint Veterans Day Ceremony and Parade: The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners, the City of Bunnell, and the City of Palm Coast invite residents to gather for a blended Veterans Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, at the historic Coquina City Hall in Bunnell. The day’s events will kick off with the 2nd Annual Veterans Parade to honor the men and women who bravely served in the country’s military. The parade will travel east on Moody Boulevard and conclude at the Government Services Building where the traditional ceremony will begin. Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dave Freeman – who is also Chief of Operations for Flagler Schools – will be the grand marshal of the parade and will be the keynote speaker at the ceremony.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Notably: They caved. They surrendered. They pulled a Vichy on us. But isn’t what Democrats, our very own Palestinians (those skillful own-foot-shooters), have been doing since immediately after the re-election of Obama in 2012? Part of the blame goes to him: he was too centered on his legacy to build for a post-Obama future, so grasp what we all had to in 2016. Shutdowns never work for the party out of power. This one did. This one, amazingly, did. The public was on Democrats’ side. Trump’s approval had grazed the 30s for the first time since his election. He was reaping most of the blame, and looking more cruel by the say: cutting off food stamps, eliminating air traffic controllers, shutting down travel days. It was going poorly for him and getting worse. Democrats had even more momentum from the victories of Nov. 4. All they had to do was stick it out. But no. They gave up, and for absolutely nothing in return but cosmetic bones. I’d have cheaply, punningly suggested that Democrats give cavemen a new meaning. But Cavemen–Lascaux, Altamira, Chauvet–gave us better art than much of what’s come since. Democrats just give us bison droppings. Or deserve Trump’s, now that they’ve blinked and confirmed to him that they have no spine, that they can be shoved around, or shat on. —P.T.

