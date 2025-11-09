The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 9, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 4 p.m. Note that in a temporary change from the regular schedule, Gamble Jam will be the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month. The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town,’ at Limelight Theatre in St. Augustine, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. most days, with matinees on Sundays, at 2 p.m., and on Nov. 15. Thornton Wilder’s timeless masterpiece chat quietly and powerfully explores life, love, and loss in small-town America. A deeply human story that resonates with every audience.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.



Readings: I liked this excerpt from a front-page editorial by Madeleine von Holzen in Le Temps, the Swiss French daily, of Nov. 6: “Born in Uganda to an Indian family 34 years ago, a Muslim, Zohran Mamdani is the antithesis of the President of the United States. He is also the polar opposite of the Democrat Joe Biden. He has emerged in an America that is tearing itself apart under the blows of its septuagenarian entrepreneur president and which despairs at the decline of the Democratic Party. This party, which allowed a weakened man to run for president and which is struggling to produce a new strong figure. The Democrats are challenged by Zohran Mamdani’s victory, which will force the party to position itself. Toward the center or further to the left? The debate will be lively, and that’s a good thing. […] Demonstrating that democracy, attacked by the Republican’s methods, is indeed alive and well, Zohran Mamdani has gathered the disappointed and the worried. He has inspired desire. He even made people dream, which New Yorkers clearly needed. And the dream, in politics, is a powerful force. It should even be the foundation of any societal project, whatever it may be.” —P.T.

